Brain Cancer Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Emergence Of Targeted Therapies And Novel Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Brain Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the high unmet medical need associated with aggressive brain tumors, advancements in multimodal treatment approaches, increasing adoption of targeted and anti-angiogenic therapies, and growing research into novel drug-delivery and immunotherapeutic strategies.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Brain Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the high unmet medical need associated with aggressive brain tumors, advancements in multimodal treatment approaches, increasing adoption of targeted and anti-angiogenic therapies, and growing research into novel drug-delivery and immunotherapeutic strategies. Additionally, the approval and adoption of therapies such as MODEYSO (dordaviprone), AVASTIN (bevacizumab), TEMODAR (temozolomide), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib), and DELYTACT (teserpaturev), along with emerging therapies such as AV-GBM-1, enzastaurin, paxalisib (GDC-0084), LAM561/2-OHOA, regorafenib, and durvalumab, are expected to further shape the Brain Cancer market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Brain Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Brain Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Cancer Market



The 7MM Brain Cancer market was valued at approximately USD 2,800 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR during 2026–2036.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the United States accounted for approximately USD 1,500 million of the Brain Cancer market in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 65% of the total 7MM Brain Cancer market in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Brain Cancer in the 7MM were approximately 62,800 in 2025.

In the United States, high-grade brain tumors accounted for approximately 70% of cases, compared with approximately 30% for low-grade brain tumors in 2025.

In the United States, Brain Cancer was more common in males (~58%) than females (~42%) in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of glioma cases, followed by France, while Spain accounted for the lowest number in 2025.

In the United States, the 40–64 years age group accounted for approximately 44% of brain tumor cases in 2025, followed by individuals aged ≥65 years (39%).

MODEYSO (dordaviprone) received US FDA approval in August 2025 as the first and only treatment for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma.

Leading Brain Cancer companies include Genentech, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Laminar Pharma, Aivita Biomedical, Merck, Bayer, Kazia Therapeutics, and others. Promising Brain Cancer therapies include AV-GBM-1, enzastaurin, paxalisib (GDC-0084), LAM561/2-OHOA, regorafenib, durvalumab, VBI-1901, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Brain Cancer Market

High Unmet Need in Brain Cancer: Brain tumors, particularly high-grade gliomas such as glioblastoma, remain challenging to treat because of their aggressive progression, therapeutic resistance, infiltrative nature, and difficulty achieving complete surgical resection. Limited curative treatment options and poor long-term outcomes continue to create demand for novel and more effective therapies.

Advancements in Multimodal Treatment Approaches: Current Brain Cancer management involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, tailored according to tumor type, grade, location, and patient characteristics. Advances in maximum safe resection, radiation-delivery techniques, and chemotherapy regimens are supporting improvements in disease management.

Emergence of Targeted and Anti-Angiogenic Therapies: Increasing understanding of the molecular pathways involved in brain tumors has encouraged the development of targeted therapies directed toward pathways such as EGFR, PI3K/mTOR, MAPK, and VEGF. Bevacizumab (AVASTIN) has demonstrated clinical utility, particularly in recurrent disease, while BRAF/MEK inhibitors have expanded treatment options for biomarker-defined tumors.

Expansion of Novel Drug-Delivery Approaches: The blood–brain barrier remains a major challenge for systemic treatment of brain tumors. Consequently, research into localized drug delivery, intratumoral therapies, implantable wafers, intrathecal approaches, and other delivery technologies is expected to support innovation in the Brain Cancer market.

Growing Pipeline of Immunotherapies and Novel Modalities: The emerging Brain Cancer pipeline includes cancer vaccines, dendritic-cell therapies, oncolytic viruses, immunotherapies, targeted agents, and gene-therapy approaches. Candidates such as AV-GBM-1, DCVax-L, LAM561, regorafenib, and paxalisib demonstrate the increasing diversity of therapeutic strategies under development.

Brain Cancer Competitive Landscape

Several Brain Cancer therapies are currently marketed or under clinical development, including AVASTIN (bevacizumab), TEMODAR (temozolomide), DELYTACT (teserpaturev), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib), MODEYSO (dordaviprone), AV-GBM-1, enzastaurin, paxalisib (GDC-0084), LAM561/2-OHOA, regorafenib, and durvalumab.

These therapies target diverse mechanisms and disease characteristics. Bevacizumab inhibits VEGF-mediated angiogenesis, while temozolomide acts as an alkylating agent that damages tumor-cell DNA. Dabrafenib and trametinib inhibit the MAPK pathway in BRAF V600E-mutated tumors, while dordaviprone is approved for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma. Emerging therapies are exploring additional mechanisms, including PI3K inhibition, protein kinase C beta inhibition, tumor-associated antigen targeting, oncolytic viral therapy, and membrane lipid modification.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Brain Cancer market share @Brain Cancer Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Brain Cancer Market



In January 2026, Bayer reported ongoing evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials such as GBM AGILE, including investigation in newly diagnosed and recurrent settings.

In November 2025, Northwest Biotherapeutics advanced regulatory engagement for DCVax-L following Phase III data evaluating overall survival in glioblastoma patients.

In September 2025, Daiichi Sankyo continued post-marketing and clinical development activities for DELYTACT (teserpaturev), an oncolytic virus approved in Japan for malignant glioma, including studies exploring global expansion opportunities.

In August 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced US FDA approval of MODEYSO (dordaviprone) for adult and pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with diffuse midline glioma harboring an H3 K27M mutation with progressive disease following prior therapy. In March 2023, the US FDA approved TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib) for pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with BRAF V600E-mutated low-grade glioma requiring systemic therapy.

What is Brain Cancer?

Brain Cancer refers to malignant tumors arising within the brain and central nervous system. Brain tumors can be broadly classified into primary and metastatic tumors. Primary brain tumors originate in the brain or surrounding tissues, whereas metastatic brain tumors develop when cancer from another part of the body spreads to the brain. Primary tumors may also be classified according to grade, with low-grade tumors generally growing more slowly and high-grade tumors demonstrating more aggressive behavior.

Common adult primary brain tumors include meningiomas and astrocytomas such as glioblastomas, while pediatric brain tumors can include medulloblastomas, low-grade astrocytomas, ependymomas, craniopharyngiomas, and brainstem gliomas.

Diagnosis involves a combination of neurological examination, MRI, CT scans, advanced imaging, biopsy or surgical resection, histopathology, and molecular testing. Biomarkers such as IDH mutations, MGMT promoter methylation, and 1p/19q co-deletion can contribute to tumor classification, prognosis, and treatment selection.

Treatment generally involves a multimodal approach comprising surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and other local treatment approaches. Treatment selection depends on tumor type, grade, location, molecular characteristics, disease progression, and patient-specific factors.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Brain Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Brain Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets. The Brain Cancer market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Brain Tumor/Central Nervous System

Total Incident Cases of Brain Cancer

Grade-Specific Incident Cases of Brain Cancer

Type-Specific Incident Cases of Brain Cancer

Gender-Specific Incident Cases of Brain Cancer Age-Specific Incident Cases of Brain Cancer

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Brain Cancer in the 7MM were approximately 62,800 in 2025. In the United States, high-grade brain tumors accounted for approximately 70% of cases, compared with approximately 30% for low-grade tumors.

In the United States, males accounted for approximately 58% of brain tumor cases, compared with approximately 42% among females in 2025. The 40–64 years age group accounted for approximately 44% of cases, followed by the ≥65 years age group at approximately 39%.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of glioma cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number of cases in 2025.

Current Treatment Landscape

The current Brain Cancer treatment landscape is based on a multimodal approach involving surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, anti-angiogenic therapy, and other local treatment approaches.

Surgery generally represents an important initial treatment approach, with neurosurgeons aiming for maximum safe resection while preserving critical neurological functions. Radiation therapy, including advanced approaches such as IMRT, stereotactic radiosurgery, and proton therapy, may be used following surgery or in other clinical settings.

Chemotherapy remains an important treatment modality, particularly for high-grade tumors. Temozolomide (TEMODAR) is a key treatment backbone, while other cytotoxic agents include carmustine and lomustine. Targeted therapies and anti-angiogenic agents are increasingly incorporated into treatment for selected molecular and clinical settings.

Approved TherapiesBevacizumab (AVASTIN) – Roche/Genentech

AVASTIN (bevacizumab) is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). By binding to VEGF, bevacizumab suppresses VEGF receptor signaling and inhibits tumor angiogenesis. It is used in recurrent glioblastoma and remains an important anti-angiogenic therapy in the Brain Cancer treatment landscape.

Dordaviprone (MODEYSO) – Jazz Pharmaceuticals

MODEYSO (dordaviprone) received accelerated US FDA approval in August 2025 for adult and pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with diffuse midline glioma harboring an H3 K27M mutation with progressive disease following prior therapy. It represents a targeted treatment option for this aggressive and rare brain tumor subtype.

Temozolomide (TEMODAR) – Merck

TEMODAR (temozolomide) is an oral and injectable alkylating agent used in the treatment of glioblastoma. It acts by methylating DNA, resulting in DNA damage and inhibition of tumor-cell replication. Its ability to cross the blood–brain barrier and its established use with radiation therapy have made it an important component of high-grade brain tumor treatment.

TAFINLAR + MEKINIST – Novartis

TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib) target the MAPK signaling pathway and are used for selected BRAF V600E-mutated tumors. In March 2023, the US FDA approved the combination for pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with BRAF V600E-mutated low-grade glioma requiring systemic therapy.

Emerging TherapiesAV-GBM-1 – Aivita Biomedical

AV-GBM-1 is an investigational dendritic-cell therapy being developed for newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The therapy uses a pan-antigenic approach targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens derived from autologous tumor-initiating cells. DelveInsight lists AV-GBM-1 in Phase III development, with a provisional anticipated US launch in 2027.

Enzastaurin – Denovo Pharma

Enzastaurin is an investigational oral small molecule being developed for newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The therapy inhibits protein kinase C beta activity and is listed in Phase II development in the DelveInsight pipeline.

Paxalisib (GDC-0084) – Kazia Therapeutics

Paxalisib (GDC-0084) is an oral PI3K pathway inhibitor being investigated across multiple brain cancer settings, including newly diagnosed glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/diffuse midline glioma, and progressive or recurrent high-grade glioma. DelveInsight lists the candidate in Phase II/III development.

LAM561 (2-OHOA) – Laminar Pharmaceuticals

LAM561 (2-OHOA) is an investigational therapy described as a first-in-class anticancer drug acting through cell membrane lipid modification. It is being developed for glioma and has received FDA Fast Track Designation and EMA Orphan Drug Designation.

Unmet Needs in Brain Cancer

Despite advances in surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and emerging treatment modalities, several unmet needs remain in Brain Cancer management, including:



Low overall survival

Lack of effective treatment options

Lack of information and support services

Need for successful target inhibition and drug-delivery strategies

Limited research regarding anaplastic tumors

Therapeutic resistance and tumor heterogeneity Challenges associated with the blood–brain barrier

These unmet needs continue to support investment in targeted therapies, novel drug-delivery technologies, immunotherapies, cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses, and other innovative treatment approaches.

Scope of the Brain Cancer Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Brain Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapies, anti-angiogenic therapies, immunotherapies, cancer vaccines, and oncolytic viruses.

Brain Cancer Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, therapy uptake, patient share, market drivers and barriers, treatment trends, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Genentech, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Laminar Pharma, Aivita Biomedical, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Bayer, Kazia Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: Dordaviprone, bevacizumab (AVASTIN), temozolomide (TEMODAR), Gliadel Wafers, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, DELYTACT, eflornithine + lomustine, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), regorafenib, paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, everolimus (RAD001), VBI-1901, poma-lidomide (CC-4047), LAM561/2-OHOA, durvalumab/MEDI4736, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, KOL views, reimbursement analysis, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, market drivers, and market barriers. Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Brain Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @Brain Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Brain Cancer Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Brain Cancer

Key Events in Brain Cancer

SWOT Analysis of Brain Cancer

Brain Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Brain Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

Brain Cancer Background and Overview

Brain Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Brain Cancer

Brain Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Brain Cancer Unmet Needs

Brain Cancer Emerging Therapies

Brain Cancer Market Outlook

Country-Wise Brain Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Brain Cancer Market Drivers

Brain Cancer Market Barriers

Brain Cancer Appendix

Brain Cancer Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.