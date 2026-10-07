Giant Cell Arteritis Market Set For Significant Growth Through 2034 Driven By Advancing Therapies, Rising Diagnosed Cases, And Expanding Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Giant Cell Arteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Giant Cell Arteritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Giant Cell Arteritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Giant Cell Arteritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Giant Cell Arteritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Giant Cell Arteritis Market Report:

. The Giant Cell Arteritis market size was valued approximately USD 960 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

. In March 2026, Celltrion, Inc. announced that the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of AVTOZMA (tocilizumab-anoh) is now commercially available in the United States. The SC version is approved for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions, including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA), Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (PJIA), and Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA). AVTOZMA SC is offered as a 162 mg/0.9 mL injectable solution available in either a single-dose prefilled syringe or a prefilled autoinjector, providing patients with the convenience and flexibility to self-administer the treatment at home.

. In October 2026, Celltrion, Inc. announced today that AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation is now accessible to patients in the United States. AVTOZMA IV has received approval for the same indications as the reference product Actemra® (tocilizumab), including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (PJIA), systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), COVID-19, and cytokine release syndrome (CRS). AVTOZMA IV will be offered in the same formulations as Actemra IV, with available presentations of 80 mg/4 mL (20 mg/mL), 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), and 400 mg/20 mL (20 mg/mL) in single-dose vials.

. In July 2026, Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab) did not demonstrate efficacy in a Phase III trial for adults with newly diagnosed or relapsing giant cell arteritis (GCA). In the GCAptAIN study (NCT04930094), Cosentyx was assessed alongside a 26-week steroid taper and compared to placebo with a 52-week steroid taper. The treatment failed to achieve a statistically significant improvement in sustained remission at week 52, which was the trial's primary endpoint.

. In April 2026, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) 15 mg once daily for treating adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA). This follows recent European Commission approval for marketing RINVOQ in adult GCA patients. The approvals are based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial, which achieved its primary endpoint of sustained remission: 46.4% of patients receiving RINVOQ 15 mg with a 26-week steroid taper maintained remission from week 12 to week 52, compared to 29.0% of patients on placebo with a 52-week steroid taper (p=0.002)

. In April 2026, A treatment regimen of Rinvoq (upadacitinib) combined with a 26-week glucocorticoid taper demonstrated superior efficacy in maintaining remission and reducing disease flares compared to placebo with a 52-week glucocorticoid taper in patients with giant-cell arteritis, according to Phase III SELECT-GCA trial (NCT03725202) results published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Currently, the only FDA-approved therapy for giant-cell arteritis is the IL-6 receptor inhibitor Actemra (tocilizumab). While glucocorticoids remain the standard treatment, their use is associated with a higher risk of toxic adverse effects (AEs).

. In April 2024, AbbVie has announced favorable initial results from the first phase of the Phase III SELECT-GCA trial assessing upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15mg, once daily) in combination with a tapered steroid regimen for adults diagnosed with giant cell arteritis (GCA).

. In the United States, the age group of 80-89 years old had the highest incidence of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) cases reported in 2023.

. In a study conducted by Tedeschi et al. (2022) using a US health insurance database and involving 734 Medicare patients, it was found that over 85% of patients were prescribed prednisone at a dose of ≥60mg per day at the index date, while less than 10% of patients were prescribed tocilizumab.

. As per research conducted by Castañeda and colleagues (2022), it was observed in Spain that Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) predominantly impacts individuals aged 50 years and above, with a prevalence rate of 30.4 per 100,000 population.

. In 2023, regarding the distribution of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) cases by subtype, classic cranial GCA exhibited a slightly higher prevalence compared to extra-cranial GCA across the seven major markets (7MM).

. Key Giant Cell Arteritis Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, and others

. Key Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies: Rinvoq(upadacitinib), Cosentyx (secukinumab), KPL-301 (mavrilimumab), Tremfya(guselkumab), Baricitinib, Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Guselkumab, Tocilizumab, adalimumab, Upadacitinib, and others

. In 2023, it was noted that the age group of patients over 80 years old had the highest number of reported cases of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) across the seven major markets (7MM).

. The Giant Cell Arteritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Giant Cell Arteritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Giant Cell Arteritis market dynamics.

Giant Cell Arteritis Overview

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) is an inflammatory condition that primarily affects the large and medium arteries, particularly those in the head and neck. It most commonly impacts the temporal arteries, leading to symptoms like headaches, scalp tenderness, jaw pain, and vision problems. GCA typically occurs in adults over 50 and can lead to serious complications, including blindness if left untreated. The exact cause is unknown, but it's believed to involve an abnormal immune response. Treatment often involves corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and prevent complications.

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Giant Cell Arteritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Giant Cell Arteritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Giant Cell Arteritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalence of Giant Cell Arteritis

. Prevalent Cases of Giant Cell Arteritis by severity

. Gender-specific Prevalence of Giant Cell Arteritis

. Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Giant Cell Arteritis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Giant Cell Arteritis epidemiology trends @ Giant Cell Arteritis Epidemiology Forecast

Giant Cell Arteritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Giant Cell Arteritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Giant Cell Arteritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Giant Cell Arteritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies and Key Companies

. Rinvoq(upadacitinib): AbbVie

. Cosentyx (secukinumab): Novartis

. KPL-301 (mavrilimumab): CSL/Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

. Tremfya(guselkumab): Johnson & Johnson/ MorphoSys AG

. Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

. Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs): Roche Pharma

. Secukinumab: Novartis

. Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development

. Tocilizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

. adalimumab: Abbott

. Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Giant Cell Arteritis market share @ Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment Market

Giant Cell Arteritis Market Strengths

. Improved and clear treatment and diagnostic guidelines has led the patients and practitioners to clearly diagnose and treat the patients accurately.

. While glucocorticoids remain the primary treatment, there is ongoing research into alternative and adjunctive therapies, such as biologic agents like tocilizumab. This diversification in treatment options provides more tailored approaches for patients, considering factors like side effects and individual response.

Giant Cell Arteritis Market Opportunities

. The development of targeted biologic therapies offers a significant opportunity for improving treatment outcomes in GCA. Biologics, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors like tocilizumab, have shown promise in clinical trials. Further research and development in this area can lead to more effective and targeted treatments.

. The introduction of biosimilars for existing therapies can increase competition, potentially reducing treatment costs and improving accessibility for patients.

Scope of the Giant Cell Arteritis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020-2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Giant Cell Arteritis Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, and others

. Key Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies: Rinvoq(upadacitinib), Cosentyx (secukinumab), KPL-301 (mavrilimumab), Tremfya(guselkumab), Baricitinib, Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Guselkumab, Tocilizumab, adalimumab, Upadacitinib, and others

. Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutic Assessment: Giant Cell Arteritis current marketed and Giant Cell Arteritis emerging therapies

. Giant Cell Arteritis Market Dynamics: Giant Cell Arteritis market drivers and Giant Cell Arteritis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Giant Cell Arteritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Giant Cell Arteritis Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.