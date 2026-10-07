Genome Editing Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.19% Through 2032, Driven By Rising Genetic Disorders, Advancements In CRISPR Technologies, And Strategic Activities

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Genome Editing companies such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Editas Medicine, Revvity Discovery Limited, Biocompare, CrisprBits, GenAhead Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Genome Editing Market" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the global Genome Editing market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with segmentation by Product & Services, Technology, Method, End-User, and Geography.

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Key Takeaways from the Genome Editing Market Report



In January 2024, CRISPR Therapeutics received U.S. FDA approval for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) in patients aged 12 and older.

The Genome Editing market was valued at USD 5,647.32 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the Genome Editing market in 2024.

By technology, the CRISPR-Cas9 category is expected to hold a significant market share in 2024. Rising prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in genome editing technologies, and increased strategic activities among key market players are driving market growth.

Genome Editing Market Overview

Genome editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and base editing enable precise modification of genetic material, allowing researchers and clinicians to correct disease-causing mutations at their source. The market is segmented by Product & Services (Products [Reagents & Kits and Software] and Services), Technology (CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, ZFNs, and Others), Method (Ex-vivo and In-vivo), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), and Geography.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and muscular dystrophy is driving demand for gene therapy and genome editing solutions, as these technologies offer potential cures rather than merely addressing symptoms. Collectively, these factors are expected to significantly accelerate demand for genome editing technologies during the 2025–2032 forecast period, transforming the landscape of personalized medicine and rare disease treatment.

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Genome Editing Market Key Growth Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: The rising prevalence of genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and muscular dystrophy is driving demand for gene therapy and genome editing solutions. CRISPR-based interventions provide curative potential by targeting underlying genetic defects, reducing patient reliance on lifelong therapies.

Advancements in Genome Editing Technologies: Advancements in CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and base editing have significantly improved precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making these solutions increasingly accessible to researchers and clinicians. Strategic Activities Among Key Market Players: The surge in strategic initiatives by key market players, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and increased funding for biotech startups, is accelerating the development and commercialization of genome editing-based therapies. Governments and private investors are also recognizing the potential of these technologies to address previously untreatable genetic conditions, further boosting research and innovation.

Genome Editing Market Dynamics and Trends



According to the World Federation of Hemophilia Report (2022), approximately 20,000 people with hemophilia are born worldwide each year, of which about 7,000 present with severe forms. Genome editing technologies, notably CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and base editing, offer long-term solutions by directly correcting mutations in the F8 or F9 genes responsible for clotting factor production, thereby escalating global demand.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (2024), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) affects approximately 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide, leading to progressive muscle degeneration with no current permanent cure. Cutting-edge technologies have shown promise in correcting DMD-associated gene mutations and restoring dystrophin production, potentially offering one-time curative treatments.

The increasing prevalence of other genetic and metabolic disorders, including cystic fibrosis, phenylketonuria, Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), retinitis pigmentosa (RP), BRCA1/BRCA2-linked hereditary cancers, Huntington's disease, and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), is further driving demand. The rapid rise in clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and biotech collaborations is expanding genome editing's application across oncology, neurology, and personalized medicine.

The presence of key market players is also propelling the market. In January 2024, CRISPR Therapeutics received U.S. FDA approval for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) in patients aged 12 and older, marking a significant milestone in gene-based medicine commercialization. However, the market faces notable challenges. Off-target effects, where genome editing tools may inadvertently alter unintended genetic regions, raise concerns about safety risks and potential adverse effects. Stringent regulatory frameworks and ongoing ethical debates, particularly regarding germline editing, also present obstacles to widespread adoption.

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Genome Editing Market Segment AnalysisBy Technology: CRISPR-Cas9 Category Dominates the Market

The CRISPR-Cas9 category is expected to hold a significant market share in 2024, attributed to its ability to provide a precise, efficient, and cost-effective tool for gene modification, with far-reaching applications across healthcare, biotechnology, drug discovery, and agriculture.

In healthcare, CRISPR-Cas9 is revolutionizing gene therapy, offering potential cures for genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, DMD, and hemophilia. CRISPR technology also enables targeted gene modifications to disable oncogenic mutations, enhanced efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies for hematologic malignancies, and development of tumor-specific genetic interventions. The growing burden of infectious diseases has further expanded CRISPR's application into antiviral therapies for HIV, hepatitis B, and emerging viral infections. In August 2023, CrisprBits, in collaboration with Molbio Diagnostics, launched CRISPR-based point-of-care (POC) tests for rapid, portable, and highly sensitive diagnostics.

Beyond therapeutics, CRISPR-Cas9 is reshaping biotechnology through drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and synthetic biology. In regenerative medicine, it is enhancing stem cell therapies by enabling correction of disease-causing genes in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), development of treatments for degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, and advancement of tissue engineering and organ regeneration research.

Genome Editing Market Regional Analysis

North America: North America is projected to hold the largest share of the Genome Editing market in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases, along with rising adoption of advanced technologies such as CRISPR, TALENs, and ZFNs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2024), sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States, and about 33,000 males in the U.S. are living with hemophilia.

Innovations such as next-generation CRISPR systems (CRISPR-Cas12, CRISPR-Cas13), base editing, prime editing, and epigenome editing have expanded the scope of genome editing beyond traditional gene knockouts, minimizing off-target effects and increasing the feasibility of gene therapies. The favorable regulatory environment, particularly in the United States, where the FDA has been supportive of clinical trials and approvals for gene-editing therapies, is also accelerating commercialization. In July 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a $925 million acquisition of BIOVECTRA, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to enhance large-scale production of gene-editing reagents, enzymes, and delivery systems.

Genome Editing Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Genome Editing market include CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Editas Medicine, Revvity Discovery Limited, Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., and others.

Recent strategic developments continue to shape the landscape. In December 2024, Editas Medicine announced a strategic shift to focus exclusively on in vivo gene editing, aiming to achieve human proof of concept within approximately two years. In February 2024, the European Commission approved CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), the first CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT).

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Scope of the Genome Editing Market Report



Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025–2032

Genome Editing Market CAGR (2025–2032): 13.19%

Market Segments: By Product & Services (Products [Reagents & Kits and Software] and Services), Technology (CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases, and Others), Method (Ex-vivo and In-vivo), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), and Geography

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Companies: CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Editas Medicine, Revvity Discovery Limited, Biocompare, CrisprBits, GenAhead Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., and others

Table of Content

Genome Editing Market Report Introduction

Genome Editing Market Executive Summary

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory Analysis

Genome Editing Market Key Factors Analysis

Genome Editing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Genome Editing Market Assessment

Genome Editing Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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