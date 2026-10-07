Psoriasis Market Outlook Through 2034: Growth Driven By Advances In Biologic And Oral Therapies

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of psoriasis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment practices, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Highlights from the Psoriasis Market Report



The psoriasis market size was valued at approximately USD 33,803 million in the leading markets (the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39,239 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 1.70% during the forecast period (2025–2034).

The United States accounted for the largest psoriasis market size among the 7MM, valued at approximately USD 26,740 million in 2024, and is projected to continue increasing through 2034.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in the 7MM was approximately 15.8 million in 2024, with the United States accounting for approximately 8,018,610 diagnosed prevalent cases.

In 2024, CMS announced new negotiated prices for 10 drugs selected under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including STELARA (ustekinumab) and ENBREL (etanercept), which are expected to face biosimilar competition in 2025 and 2029, respectively.

In March 2025, SFA Therapeutics presented two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral candidate SFA-002 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

In March 2025, UCB announced long-term Phase III and open-label extension data for BIMZELX in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, presented across six posters at the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting.

In March 2025, Alumis announced positive 52-week Phase II results for ESK-001, an oral TYK2 inhibitor, demonstrating sustained skin clearance with no new safety concerns.

In April 2025, Johnson & Johnson released new icotrokinra subgroup data from the ICONIC-LEAD study evaluating efficacy and safety in adolescents and adults, presented at the 2025 WCPD Annual Meeting.

TNF-alpha inhibitors such as ENBREL, REMICADE, HUMIRA, and CIMZIA were among the first biologic classes approved for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, followed by IL-23 inhibitors such as TREMFYA, SKYRIZI, and ILUMYA and IL-17 inhibitors such as COSENTYX, TALTZ, and SILIQ.

Psoriasis is predominantly an adult-onset disease, with adults accounting for approximately 97% of all diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2024.

Among location-specific cases in the United States, scalp psoriasis had the highest occurrence, with approximately 4,811,170 cases in 2024.

Key Psoriasis Companies: UCB Pharma, Novartis, Alumis, SFA Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Can-Fite BioPharma, Johnson & Johnson, and others. Key Psoriasis Therapies: SKYRIZI, BIMZELX, TREMFYA, OTEZLA, ESK-001, SERNIVO, Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), and others.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated disease in which the immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to multiply too quickly. This accelerated production results in an accumulation of skin cells on the surface, leading to red, scaly plaques that may itch and bleed. Psoriasis most commonly affects the scalp, elbows, and knees, although other parts of the body can also be involved.

Symptoms can occur in cycles, with flares lasting weeks or months followed by periods of remission. Treatment is generally tailored according to disease type and severity and includes three major categories: topical therapies, phototherapy, and systemic treatments, including oral and injectable medications that work throughout the body.

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Psoriasis Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology segment of the psoriasis market report provides insights into historical and current patient populations and forecasts future trends across the seven major markets. The analysis evaluates epidemiological studies and insights from key opinion leaders to understand the factors influencing current and anticipated disease trends.

According to the epidemiological analysis, the 7MM recorded approximately 15,887,640 total diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in 2024, with scalp psoriasis representing the leading location-specific subtype in the United States.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany recorded the highest number of plaque psoriasis cases, with approximately 2,099,495 cases in 2024, while Spain recorded the lowest, with approximately 1,042,368 cases. Japan recorded approximately 490,772 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2024.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

The psoriasis market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Location-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

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Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies



BIMZELX – UCB Pharma

COSENTYX – Novartis

ESK-001 – Alumis

SFA-002 – SFA Therapeutics

Zasocitinib (TAK-279) – Takeda/Nimbus Therapeutics Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113) – Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Protagonist Therapeutics

Emerging Psoriasis Drugs Uptake

The emerging drugs uptake section of the psoriasis market report evaluates the adoption of newly launched and anticipated psoriasis therapies during 2025–2034. The assessment covers market acceptance, patient adoption, treatment preferences, and projected sales of emerging therapies.

During the forecast period, drug uptake in psoriasis is expected to accelerate as oral, non-biologic treatment options reach patients seeking greater convenience without compromising efficacy.

Real-world treatment patterns indicate that switching between therapies is common among psoriasis patients, with some patients transitioning from oral treatments to biologics such as HUMIRA, STELARA, or ENBREL because of differences in efficacy, tolerability, or treatment response.

Newer therapies, including SKYRIZI, TREMFYA, ILUMYA, and SOTYKTU, reflect evolving patient and physician preferences toward treatments offering long-term disease control, safety, and convenience.

Zasocitinib is anticipated to compete directly with deucravacitinib, while icotrokinra, a targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor, has the potential to expand the oral treatment segment.

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Psoriasis Market Forecast

The psoriasis market currently includes multiple approved biologic, systemic, and topical therapies, including BIMZELX (UCB Pharma), VTAMA (Organon Pharmaceuticals), and COSENTYX (Novartis), which play important roles in the management of moderate-to-severe disease.

Key psoriasis market drivers include:



Rising disease prevalence and improved diagnosis

Growing availability of epidemiological and biomarker data

Increasing development of oral IL-23 receptor antagonists and TYK2 inhibitors

Advancements in biologic efficacy, safety, and convenience

Expansion of treatment options for moderate-to-severe psoriasis Growing patient interest in oral alternatives to injectable biologics

These factors, along with continued innovation across the psoriasis pipeline, are expected to support market growth through 2034.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM - The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan

Key Psoriasis Companies: UCB Pharma, Novartis, Alumis, SFA Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Can-Fite BioPharma, Johnson & Johnson, and others

Key Psoriasis Therapies: SKYRIZI, BIMZELX, TREMFYA, OTEZLA, ESK-001, SERNIVO, Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), and others

Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging psoriasis therapies

Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Market drivers and market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Conjoint Analysis, and market entry strategies Additional Analysis: Unmet needs, KOL views, analyst views, market access, and reimbursement

About DelveInsight

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