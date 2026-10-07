Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Is Projected To Grow By 2034 Owing To The Advancement Of Tumor-Agnostic Therapies And Precision Medicine Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Rare NRG1 Fusion are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, rising NRG1 gene fusion testing, growing research and development activities, and the potential launch of targeted tumor-agnostic therapies.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Rare NRG1 Fusion are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, rising NRG1 gene fusion testing, growing research and development activities, and the potential launch of targeted tumor-agnostic therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as Seribantumab (Elevation Oncology), Zenocutuzumab (Merus), HMBD-001 (Hummingbird Bioscience), AV-203 (AVEO Oncology), and other investigational therapies is expected to further fuel the Rare NRG1 Fusion market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Rare NRG1 Fusion, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment practices, emerging therapies, and market outlook across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market



The market size for Rare NRG1 Fusion in the leading markets is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024–2034.

The 7MM Rare NRG1 Fusion market was approximately USD 37 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total number of incident cases of Rare NRG1 Fusion in the 7MM was around 5,800 in 2023.

The United States accounted for the highest Rare NRG1 Fusion market size among the 7MM in 2023, with a market size of approximately USD 22 million.

In 2023, approximately 2,000 incident cases of NRG1 Fusion were reported in the United States, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period.

NRG1 gene fusions occur at approximately 0.2% across solid tumors, with the notable exception of invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA), where NRG1 fusions represent approximately 2%–10% of lung adenocarcinomas.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of NRG1 Fusion incident cases in 2023, while Spain accounted for the lowest.

Metastatic cases represented the largest share of stage-specific NRG1 Fusion incident cases in the United States in 2023.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounted for approximately 40% of total treated NRG1 Fusion cases in 2023.

Currently, there are no approved targeted therapies specifically for NRG1 fusions, leaving chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy, including anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 agents, as important treatment approaches for advanced tumors harboring NRG1 fusions.

Leading Rare NRG1 Fusion companies, such as Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others, are developing targeted treatment approaches. Promising Rare NRG1 Fusion therapies in clinical development include Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), HMBD-001, and AV-203.

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Key Factors Driving the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market

Increasing Adoption of NRG1 Gene Fusion Testing: Advances in molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing are supporting the identification of NRG1 fusion-positive tumors. RNA sequencing has demonstrated higher sensitivity for detecting NRG1 gene fusions compared with DNA-based sequencing, supporting broader molecular profiling and precision treatment strategies.

Advancement of Tumor-Agnostic Therapies: NRG1 fusions have been identified across multiple solid tumor types, creating an opportunity for tumor-agnostic treatment development. The increasing focus on therapies that target the underlying genomic alteration rather than the anatomical site of the tumor is expected to support market expansion.

Growing Research and Development Activities: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investigating HER3- and HER2/HER3-directed approaches for NRG1 fusion-positive cancers. Continued clinical research is expected to expand understanding of the biology of NRG1-driven tumors and identify effective treatment strategies.

Advancement of Precision Medicine: The identification of actionable genomic alterations is strengthening the role of biomarker-driven treatment in oncology. NRG1 fusion testing and targeted therapeutic development represent an emerging component of precision oncology.

Potential Benefits Associated With Rare Disease Development: The rarity of NRG1 fusion-positive cancers creates opportunities for orphan-drug development. Regulatory incentives, including potential orphan designation, fast-track development, and priority review pathways, may encourage investment in therapies targeting these patient populations.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Competitive Landscape

Several Rare NRG1 Fusion therapies are currently being investigated, including Seribantumab (MM-121) by Elevation Oncology, Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) by Merus, HMBD-001 by Hummingbird Bioscience, and AV-203 by AVEO Oncology.

These candidates primarily focus on the HER3/ErbB signaling pathway, which plays a central role in NRG1 fusion-driven tumor growth. Seribantumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit HER3 signaling, while Zenocutuzumab is a bispecific antibody targeting both HER2 and HER3 to block NRG1-mediated signaling. HMBD-001 is being investigated as a HER3 inhibitor, while AV-203 is being developed as a HER3 inhibitor/ERBB3 receptor antagonist.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Rare NRG1 Fusion market share @Rare NRG1 Fusion Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market



In May 2022, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Seribantumab for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring NRG1 gene fusions.

In January 2021, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for patients with metastatic solid tumors harboring NRG1 gene fusions that have progressed on standard-of-care therapy.

Seribantumab is being evaluated in the Phase II CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors harboring NRG1 gene fusions.

Zenocutuzumab is being investigated in clinical development for NRG1 fusion-positive solid tumors, including through Phase I/II studies. HMBD-001 and AV-203 are among the additional investigational HER3-directed approaches being evaluated for NRG1 fusion-positive cancers.

What is Rare NRG1 Fusion?

Rare NRG1 Fusion refers to cancers driven by gene fusions involving the neuregulin-1 (NRG1) gene. These genetic rearrangements can result in abnormal activation of the ErbB signaling pathway, providing a potential therapeutic target in affected tumors. NRG1 fusions have been identified across multiple solid tumors, with the most frequently reported fusion being CD74-NRG1, particularly in invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma of the lung. Other NRG1 fusion partners include ATP1B1, SDC4, and RBPMS.

NRG1 fusions are rare across different cancer types, although their prevalence can be considerably higher in selected tumor subtypes. Detection of NRG1 fusions can involve molecular diagnostic techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and RNA-based targeted gene fusion panels. RNA sequencing is considered particularly sensitive for identifying NRG1 gene rearrangements.

Currently, there are no approved targeted therapies specifically for NRG1 fusions. Treatment of advanced NRG1 fusion-positive tumors generally relies on chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy, including anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapies. The development of HER3- and HER2/HER3-directed therapies is therefore an important area of research.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology Segmentation

The Rare NRG1 Fusion epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Rare NRG1 Fusion patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets. The Rare NRG1 Fusion market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of NRG1 Fusion

Stage-specific Cases of NRG1 Fusion Total Treated Cases of NRG1 Fusion

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Rare NRG1 Fusion in the 7MM were around 5,800 in 2023. The United States accounted for approximately 2,000 incident cases in 2023. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of incident cases, while Spain accounted for the lowest.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Treatment Landscape

The current treatment landscape for NRG1 fusion-positive tumors remains largely dependent on therapies used for the underlying cancer type. Chemotherapy and immunotherapy, including anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 agents, remain important approaches for advanced disease. However, responses can be suboptimal in patients with NRG1 fusions, creating a substantial need for targeted treatments.

The potential of ErbB-targeted therapies has generated considerable interest because NRG1 proteins interact with ErbB receptors. Agents targeting HER3 or both HER2 and HER3 are therefore being evaluated as potential precision therapies for NRG1 fusion-positive tumors.

Emerging TherapiesSeribantumab (MM-121) – Elevation Oncology

Seribantumab (MM-121) is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit HER3 signaling in NRG1 fusion-positive tumors. By binding to HER3, seribantumab is intended to prevent NRG1-mediated activation of the receptor and suppress downstream tumor signaling. The therapy is being evaluated in the Phase II CRESTONE study for solid tumors harboring NRG1 fusions. The US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to seribantumab in May 2022.

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) – Merus

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) is a bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and HER3. The therapy is designed to interfere with NRG1-driven signaling by binding HER2 and blocking HER3's ability to interact with NRG1. Zenocutuzumab is being investigated for NRG1 fusion-positive solid tumors and has received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA.

HMBD-001 – Hummingbird Bioscience

HMBD-001 is an investigational HER3 inhibitor being developed for NRG1 fusion-positive cancers. The candidate is being evaluated through clinical development as a potential targeted treatment for tumors driven by NRG1 alterations.

AV-203 – AVEO Oncology

AV-203 is an investigational HER3 inhibitor/ERBB3 receptor antagonist being evaluated as a potential treatment for NRG1 fusion-positive solid tumors. It represents another approach focused on blocking the HER3-mediated signaling pathway associated with NRG1 fusion-driven tumor growth.

Unmet Needs in Rare NRG1 Fusion

Despite increasing understanding of NRG1 fusion biology, several unmet needs remain in the treatment landscape, including:



Lack of approved targeted therapies specifically for NRG1 fusions

Limited availability and adoption of NRG1 gene fusion testing

Suboptimal response to existing chemotherapy and immunotherapy approaches

Limited clinical evidence because of the rarity of NRG1 fusion-positive tumors

Need for effective tumor-agnostic treatment strategies Need for improved identification of patients who may benefit from HER3- or HER2/HER3-directed therapies

These unmet needs are expected to continue driving research into targeted and precision-medicine approaches for NRG1 fusion-positive cancers.

Scope of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Rare NRG1 Fusion current treatment approaches and emerging targeted therapies.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, therapy uptake, market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), HMBD-001, AV-203, and other emerging therapies.

Epidemiology: Total incident cases, stage-specific cases, and total treated cases across the 7MM.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, current treatment practices, unmet needs, market attractiveness, market drivers, market barriers, pipeline product profiles, and drug uptake.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Assessment of access considerations and reimbursement dynamics for emerging Rare NRG1 Fusion therapies. KOL's Views and Analyst's Views: Primary research insights into treatment practices, therapy switching, accessibility, drug uptake, and evolving market trends.

To know more about Rare NRG1 Fusion companies working in the treatment market, visit @Rare NRG1 Fusion Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Rare NRG1 Fusion

Key Events in Rare NRG1 Fusion

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Overview at a Glance

Rare NRG1 Fusion Background and Overview

Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Rare NRG1 Fusion

Rare NRG1 Fusion Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Rare NRG1 Fusion Unmet Needs

Rare NRG1 Fusion Emerging Therapies

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Outlook

Country-Wise Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Analysis (2020–2034)

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Drivers

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Barriers

Rare NRG1 Fusion SWOT Analysis

Rare NRG1 Fusion Appendix

Rare NRG1 Fusion Report Methodology

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About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.