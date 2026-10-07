Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To Rising Chronic Pain Burden And Advances In Targeted Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising burden of chronic pain, increasing trauma- and surgery-related cases, growing recognition of CRPS, and the need for more effective and evidence-based treatment options. Additionally, the increasing clinical adoption of NERIXIA and continued development of novel pharmacological and neuromodulation approaches are expected to further shape the CRPS market during the forecast period.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising burden of chronic pain, increasing trauma- and surgery-related cases, growing recognition of CRPS, and the need for more effective and evidence-based treatment options. Additionally, the increasing clinical adoption of NERIXIA (neridronate) and continued development of novel pharmacological and neuromodulation approaches are expected to further shape the CRPS market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of CRPS, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, unmet needs, and market outlook across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market



The market size for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in the leading markets was approximately USD 63 million in 2025 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The 7MM CRPS market is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR during 2026–2036.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total prevalent cases of CRPS were approximately 320,000 in the 7MM in 2025.

In 2025, the United States accounted for the highest prevalent cases of CRPS, with approximately 230,000 cases.

In the 7MM, the total number of gender-specific cases of CRPS was approximately 56,000 for males and 120,000 for females in 2025.

Among type-specific cases, CRPS Type I accounted for the majority of cases compared with CRPS Type II.

The 40–59 years age group accounted for the highest number of age-specific CRPS cases in 2025.

Moderate-to-severe CRPS accounted for the majority of severity-specific cases compared with mild disease.

There are currently no FDA-approved medicines available in the United States specifically for CRPS.

NERIXIA (neridronate), developed by Abiogen Pharma, is an approved therapy for CRPS in Italy and is administered as 4 IV infusions over 10 days.

Leading CRPS companies include Abiogen Pharma and Ambros, with NERIXIA (neridronate) representing the key marketed therapy identified in the report. The CRPS treatment landscape is expected to evolve through continued development of pharmacological, rehabilitation, and neuromodulation-based approaches.

Keen to know more about the market? Request our sample page at

Key Factors Driving the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain and CRPS Cases: An increasing burden of chronic pain conditions, together with trauma- and surgery-related cases, is contributing to the CRPS patient pool and increasing demand for effective long-term pain management.

Growing Geriatric Population and At-Risk Groups: The aging population has a higher risk of fractures, surgical procedures, and nerve injuries, which can contribute to the development of CRPS and sustain demand for treatment and rehabilitation services.

Improved Recognition and Diagnosis: CRPS diagnosis is primarily clinical and is commonly established using the Budapest criteria, which evaluate sensory, vasomotor, sudomotor, and motor/trophic abnormalities. Increasing recognition of these clinical features can support earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Growing Focus on Evidence-Based Therapies: The limited availability of approved therapies, particularly in the United States, is encouraging continued research into treatments capable of addressing pain, inflammation, functional impairment, and other manifestations of CRPS.

Favorable Regulatory and Healthcare Support: Regulatory mechanisms such as orphan-drug designation and fast-track development pathways may support the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and underserved conditions such as CRPS.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Competitive Landscape

The CRPS treatment landscape remains characterized by a multidisciplinary approach combining pharmacological therapy, physical rehabilitation, and interventional strategies. Current pharmacological management can include anticonvulsants such as gabapentin, antidepressants such as amitriptyline, bisphosphonates, ketamine, low-dose naltrexone, topical lidocaine, and other symptom-directed treatments.

NERIXIA (neridronate), developed by Abiogen Pharma, represents the key approved therapy highlighted in the CRPS market. Neridronate is an aminobisphosphonate that inhibits bone resorption and modulates inflammatory processes associated with CRPS. It has been approved and marketed in Italy for CRPS since 2016.

Ambros has licensed rights to neridronate from Abiogen Pharma for North America, with an option for broader market expansion. Neridronate has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, and Orphan Designation from the US FDA, supporting its potential development in the US CRPS market.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market share @Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market



In March 2026, Ambros Therapeutics announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued a Notice of Allowance for a new US patent application covering methods of selectively treating patients with CRPS-1. The patent is expected to strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio and potentially support neridronate exclusivity through 2045.

In December 2025, Ambros Therapeutics announced its launch as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused initially on neridronate for CRPS-1.

In June 2016, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) officially released the data sheet for NERIXIA for the treatment of CRPS. The approval was based on the EU CTR 2007-003372-18 study. The pivotal study evaluated neridronate administered as 100 mg through 4 IV infusions over a 10-day treatment course and demonstrated greater pain reduction than placebo in patients with CRPS.

What is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome?

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), causalgia, or algodystrophy, is a chronic and often progressive pain disorder that typically develops following trauma, surgery, or immobilization. CRPS is broadly classified into Type I, where there is no confirmed nerve injury, and Type II, which occurs following a defined nerve injury.

The condition is characterized by persistent and severe pain that is disproportionate to the triggering event, along with symptoms such as swelling, skin color and temperature changes, allodynia, and motor dysfunction. The underlying mechanisms involve neuroinflammation, central and peripheral sensitization, and autonomic dysregulation.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical and commonly follows the Budapest criteria, which assess sensory, vasomotor, sudomotor, and motor/trophic abnormalities. There are no definitive laboratory tests for CRPS, although imaging techniques such as MRI and bone scintigraphy may assist in supporting the diagnosis and excluding other conditions.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CRPS patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets. The CRPS market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRPS Total Treated Cases of CRPS

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total prevalent cases of CRPS in the 7MM were approximately 320,000 in 2025, with the United States accounting for approximately 230,000 cases. Females accounted for approximately 120,000 cases, compared with approximately 56,000 male cases.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Management of CRPS requires a multidisciplinary approach combining pharmacological treatment, physical rehabilitation, and interventional strategies. Physical rehabilitation plays an important role in maintaining mobility and functional outcomes, while pharmacological therapies are used to manage pain and other disease manifestations.

Among pharmacological options, bisphosphonates have demonstrated clinical benefit, particularly in early-stage disease. NERIXIA (neridronate) has demonstrated benefits in reducing pain and improving functional outcomes in patients with CRPS. Its mechanism involves inhibition of osteoclast activity and modulation of inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression.

Conventional therapies, including neuropathic pain medications, corticosteroids, and physical therapy, are expected to remain important components of care, often used in combination depending on individual patient needs. Emerging neuromodulation techniques and investigational approaches may further diversify the treatment landscape over the forecast period.

Approved TherapyNeridronate (NERIXIA) – Abiogen Pharma and Ambros

NERIXIA (neridronate) is an aminobisphosphonate that inhibits bone resorption and modulates inflammatory processes associated with CRPS. It has been approved and marketed in Italy since 2016 for CRPS. The therapy is administered intravenously as 4 infusions over 10 days.

Ambros has licensed rights to neridronate from Abiogen Pharma for North America. The therapy has also received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, and Orphan Designation from the US FDA, supporting its potential development for patients with CRPS-1 in the United States.

Unmet Needs in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Despite advances in understanding CRPS and its management, several unmet needs remain, including:



Delayed diagnosis

Limited effective treatment options

Lack of FDA-approved medicines specifically for CRPS in the United States

Limited high-quality randomized clinical trial evidence

Need for structured multidisciplinary care

Inadequate patient support systems Need for therapies providing durable pain reduction and functional improvement

These unmet needs are expected to support continued development of targeted pharmacological therapies, rehabilitation approaches, and neuromodulation strategies.

Scope of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: CRPS current marketed and emerging treatment approaches.

CRPS Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, pricing trends, therapy uptake, market drivers, market barriers, reimbursement, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Abiogen Pharma, Ambros, and other companies involved in CRPS treatment development.

Key Therapy: NERIXIA (neridronate).

Epidemiology: Total prevalent, diagnosed prevalent, gender-specific, age-specific, type-specific, severity-specific, and treated cases of CRPS.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, patient journey, treatment preferences, and competitive landscape.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Country-specific assessment across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Drug Adoption/Uptake: Assessment of therapy uptake, peak patient share, market performance, and factors influencing treatment adoption. Unmet Needs: Assessment of diagnosis, treatment, multidisciplinary care, patient support, and other gaps across the CRPS treatment landscape.

To know more about Complex Regional Pain Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Key Events in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

SWOT Analysis of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Overview at a Glance

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Background and Overview

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Unmet Needs

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Marketed Therapies

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Outlook

Country-Wise Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Drivers

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Barriers

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Appendix

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.