Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Shift Toward Non-Opioid Therapies And Advances In Rapid-Acting Pain Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Non-Postoperative Pain Management are witnessing steady growth driven by the high and recurring burden of acute pain conditions, increasing concerns surrounding opioid use, growing demand for safer non-opioid and opioid-sparing therapies, and the development of rapid-onset and patient-centric treatment options.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Non-Postoperative Pain Management are witnessing steady growth driven by the high and recurring burden of acute pain conditions, increasing concerns surrounding opioid use, growing demand for safer non-opioid and opioid-sparing therapies, and the development of rapid-onset and patient-centric treatment options. Additionally, the advancement and adoption of therapies such as JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, ATZUMI, and SYMBRAVO, along with emerging therapies such as elismetrep and other novel pain-management approaches, are expected to further fuel the Non-Postoperative Pain Management market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Non-Postoperative Pain Management, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market



The market size for Non-Postoperative Pain Management in the leading markets was approximately USD 3,400 million in 2025.

The Non-Postoperative Pain Management market is expected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR during 2026–2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 91 million incident cases of moderate-to-severe Non-Postoperative Pain were reported across the 7MM in 2025.

Across the 7MM, the burden of non-postoperative pain is strongly influenced by injury- and trauma-related cases, with the United States reporting approximately 40 million injury-related emergency department visits in 2020, equivalent to about 12% of the population.

Trauma-related long-term pain remains a significant contributor to the overall burden, with approximately 62.7% of injured patients reporting persistent pain up to 12 months post-injury.

Migraine and severe headache disorders contribute substantially to the non-postoperative pain burden, with prevalence ranging from approximately 6–16% across key markets.

Increasing concerns regarding opioid safety and unused prescriptions are supporting the shift toward non-opioid and opioid-sparing treatment strategies.

Leading Non-Postoperative Pain Management companies include Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Allodynic Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Vaneltix Pharma, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AbbVie, Axsome Therapeutics, and others. Key Non-Postoperative Pain Management therapies include JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, ATZUMI, SYMBRAVO, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market

Opioid Safety Concerns and Shift Toward Non-opioid Therapies: Growing concerns surrounding opioid overuse, unused prescriptions, and adverse effects are accelerating demand for non-opioid and opioid-sparing treatment options. DelveInsight reports that 42–71% of prescribed opioids remain unused, while 16–29% of patients experience adverse effects, supporting the transition toward alternative approaches.

High and Recurring Burden of Acute Pain Conditions: Trauma, musculoskeletal injuries, migraine, burns, dental conditions, infections, and other acute conditions create a substantial and recurring demand for effective pain management. The large patient burden associated with these conditions is expected to sustain demand for rapid and reliable treatment options.

Unmet Need for Rapid-Acting and Reliable Therapies: Existing treatments can be associated with delayed onset or variable efficacy, particularly in acute migraine and other severe pain conditions. This is creating demand for fast-acting, convenient, and patient-centric therapies capable of providing consistent relief.

Growing Adoption of Multimodal Pain Management: Non-postoperative pain management increasingly incorporates multiple therapeutic approaches, including NSAIDs, acetaminophen, opioids when clinically appropriate, corticosteroids, adjunctive therapies, physical therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, acupuncture, and TENS. Combining different mechanisms can improve pain control while reducing reliance on high-dose monotherapy.

Innovation in Drug Formulations and Delivery Systems: The development of self-administered, fast-acting, and convenient formulations is expected to improve patient adherence and accessibility. Novel delivery technologies are increasingly being investigated to provide rapid onset and sustained pain relief.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Competitive Landscape

The Non-Postoperative Pain Management treatment landscape includes established pharmacological therapies as well as emerging non-opioid and multimodal approaches. Key marketed therapies include ATZUMI (dihydroergotamine), SYMBRAVO (meloxicam and rizatriptan), JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, and EXPAREL, among others.

ATZUMI, developed by Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, is a nasal powder formulation of dihydroergotamine designed for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. SYMBRAVO, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, combines meloxicam and rizatriptan and is designed to provide rapid and sustained relief through complementary mechanisms targeting inflammatory and neurovascular pathways.

The competitive landscape is also expanding through the development of novel therapies and delivery technologies intended to address limitations associated with conventional analgesics and opioids.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Non-Postoperative Pain Management market share @Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market



In March 2026, Kallyope announced that it would present results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study of elismetrep at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

In May 2025, Gensco Pharma announced the acquisition of the global rights and intellectual property for the rizatriptan Oral Dissolvable Film (ODF), developed under the trade names RizaFilm in the US and RizaFilm/RizaPort globally. In February 2025, Axsome Therapeutics announced that the EMERGE Phase III trial of SYMBRAVO in patients with inadequate response to oral CGRP inhibitors met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significantly greater migraine treatment response compared with oral CGRP inhibitors.

What is Non-Postoperative Pain Management?

Non-Postoperative Pain Management refers to the treatment of acute pain arising from non-surgical causes, including trauma, infections, musculoskeletal injuries, burns, dental conditions, migraine, and other medical illnesses. Acute pain is generally associated with tissue injury and inflammatory or nociceptive pathways and can vary substantially between individuals.

Effective management aims to reduce pain, preserve functional ability, support recovery, and reduce the risk of progression toward chronic pain. Diagnosis is primarily clinical and includes assessment of pain onset, duration, intensity, location, and potential underlying causes. Validated assessment tools include the Visual Analog Scale (VAS), Numeric Rating Scale (NRS), Verbal Rating Scale (VRS), Wong-Baker FACES Scale, McGill Pain Questionnaire (MPQ), and Brief Pain Inventory (BPI).

Treatment follows a multimodal approach involving non-pharmacological interventions such as cold application, compression, elevation, immobilization, rehabilitation, physical therapy, cognitive-behavioral approaches, acupuncture, and TENS, alongside pharmacological treatments such as NSAIDs, acetaminophen, topical agents, anticonvulsants, ketamine, and selected opioid therapies.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Segmentation

The Non-Postoperative Pain Management epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets. The market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Non-Postoperative Pain Management Incident Cases

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Non-Postoperative Pain Management Total Treated Pool of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 91 million incident cases of moderate-to-severe Non-Postoperative Pain were reported across the 7MM in 2025.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Landscape

The current treatment landscape incorporates pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. Non-opioid therapies such as NSAIDs and acetaminophen remain important options, while opioids are generally reserved for selected moderate-to-severe pain scenarios. Adjunctive therapies, including anticonvulsants, ketamine, and topical agents, may be used depending on the underlying pain condition and patient characteristics.

The market is increasingly moving toward multimodal analgesia, which combines different mechanisms of action to enhance pain relief and potentially reduce adverse effects associated with high-dose use of individual agents.

Approved TherapiesDihydroergotamine (ATZUMI) – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

ATZUMI (dihydroergotamine) is a nasal powder designed for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. It utilizes the proprietary SMART (Simple MucoAdhesive Release Technology) platform, combining formulation and device technology to support intranasal delivery.

Meloxicam and Rizatriptan (SYMBRAVO) – Axsome Therapeutics

SYMBRAVO (meloxicam and rizatriptan) is an oral combination therapy comprising meloxicam, a COX-2 preferential NSAID, and rizatriptan, a 5-HT1B/1D agonist. The therapy uses MoSEIC technology to facilitate rapid absorption and is designed to provide fast and sustained relief in acute migraine.

Emerging TherapiesElismetrep – Kallyope

Elismetrep is an emerging therapy being investigated for acute pain conditions. In March 2026, Kallyope announced plans to present results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study at the 2026 AAN Annual Meeting, highlighting continued development of novel approaches to pain management.

The broader pipeline is increasingly focused on therapies that can provide rapid onset, reliable efficacy, improved convenience, and reduced reliance on opioids, particularly for acute migraine and other non-postoperative pain conditions.

Unmet Needs in Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Despite the availability of multiple pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment approaches, several unmet needs remain, including:



Need for rapid-onset and reliable pain relief

Concerns surrounding opioid use and adverse effects

Underutilization of multimodal pain management

Challenges in migraine pain management

Diagnostic gaps in acute pain

Need for procedure- and condition-specific treatment guidelines

Gaps in implementation of existing pain-management guidelines Need for convenient and patient-centric treatment options

These unmet needs are expected to support continued innovation in non-opioid therapies, multimodal treatment strategies, and novel drug-delivery systems.

Scope of the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Postoperative Pain Management current marketed and emerging therapies.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, therapy uptake, market trends, pricing, reimbursement, market drivers, market barriers, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Allodynic Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Vaneltix Pharma, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AbbVie, Axsome Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, ATZUMI, SYMBRAVO, and others.

Epidemiology: Total incident cases, severity-specific incident cases, and total treated pool of Non-Postoperative Pain Management.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, KOL views, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, competitive landscape, and market opportunities.

Patient Burden Assessment: Historical and forecast patient burden trends across the 7MM. Drug Adoption/Uptake: Assessment of emerging therapies, patient uptake, peak performance, and factors influencing therapy adoption.

To know more about Non-Postoperative Pain Management companies working in the treatment market, visit @Non-Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Key Events in Non-Postoperative Pain Management

SWOT Analysis of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Background and Overview

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Unmet Needs

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Emerging Therapies

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Outlook

Country-Wise Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Drivers

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Barriers

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Appendix

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.