Structural Heart Devices Market Insights And Competitive Analysis: Growth Drivers, Segment Trends, And Regional Outlook Through 2034

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Structural Heart Devices companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, and others.

(Albany, US) October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Structural Heart Devices Market" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Structural Heart Devices market, including market size, key growth drivers, segment analysis, and competitive trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

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Key Takeaways from the Structural Heart Devices Market Report



In May 2026, Artivion, Inc., the parent company of JOTEC GmbH, completed its acquisition of Endospan Ltd. for an upfront net purchase price of USD 135 million, adding the NEXUS Aortic Arch System to its structural and aortic repair portfolio.

In February 2026, Valcare Medical, Inc., announced the successful first U.S. transseptal implantation of its AMEND Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Annuloplasty System as part of its ongoing Early Feasibility Study.

In January 2026, XELTIS BV published early clinical outcomes from two trials of its restorative pulmonary valve conduit, showing sustained functionality as the bioabsorbable polymer scaffold is colonized by the patient's own tissue.

The Structural Heart Devices market is estimated at USD 12.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.62 billion by 2034.

The global Structural Heart Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

By product type, the replacement device segment dominated the Structural Heart Devices market with a 63% share in 2025.

By application, the atrial septal defect segment dominated the market with a 29% share in 2025.

By end-user, the hospital segment dominated the market with a 45% share in 2025.

North America dominated the global Structural Heart Devices market revenue with a 50% share in 2025, representing the highest regional market share globally, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

In May 2026, Artivion, Inc., the parent company of JOTEC GmbH, completed its acquisition of Endospan Ltd. for an upfront net purchase price of USD 135 million, adding the NEXUS Aortic Arch System to its structural and aortic repair portfolio. Structural Heart Devices key companies include: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, and others.

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Structural Heart Devices Market Overview

A structural heart device is a specialized medical technology designed to diagnose, repair, or replace abnormalities in the heart's structure, including its valves, chambers, walls, and associated vessels. Because structural heart disease encompasses both congenital defects, such as atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, and patent foramen ovale, and acquired valvular disorders, such as aortic valve stenosis and mitral regurgitation, treatment increasingly relies on catheter-based repair devices, including occluders, annuloplasty devices, and valvuloplasty devices, alongside surgical and transcatheter replacement devices, including mechanical and tissue heart valves. These technologies offer minimally invasive alternatives to open-heart surgery, reducing surgical trauma, shortening hospital stays, and expanding treatment access to elderly and high-risk patients who are often poor candidates for conventional surgery. Driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and valvular disorders, continuous technological advancement in transcatheter platforms, and the accelerating global shift toward minimally invasive cardiac interventions, structural heart devices have become a cornerstone of modern interventional cardiology.

Structural Heart Devices Market Key Growth Drivers



The rising global prevalence of cardiovascular and valvular disorders, including aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and congenital heart defects, is expanding the patient pool eligible for structural heart interventions.

Aortic valve stenosis has emerged as the most common valvular pathology worldwide, affecting an estimated 9 million people, while mitral regurgitation affects nearly 24 million people globally, sustaining durable long-term demand.

Continuous technological advancement, including next-generation transcatheter heart valves, minimally invasive mitral and tricuspid repair systems, and improved annuloplasty platforms, is broadening eligible patient anatomies and improving procedural outcomes.

Growing demand for minimally invasive cardiac interventions is accelerating adoption, as catheter-based procedures offer reduced surgical trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery relative to open-heart surgery.

Regulatory approvals and label expansions, including Edwards Lifesciences' April 2025 CE Mark for the SAPIEN M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement system and Abbott's continued TriClip clinical evidence generation, are widening the treatable patient population.

Heavy capital investment and active M&A activity, including Boston Scientific's acquisition of Baylis Medical and Artivion's 2026 acquisition of Endospan, are expanding structural heart device portfolios and manufacturing capacity. An aging global population and rising rates of hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are increasing the incidence of degenerative valvular disease, sustaining long-term demand through 2034.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Valvular Disorders

The most powerful driver of the Structural Heart Devices market is the rising global burden of valvular and structural heart disease. Aortic valve stenosis has become the most common valvular pathology worldwide, affecting an estimated 9 million people, while mitral regurgitation affects nearly 24 million people globally, and aortic regurgitation continues to rise alongside diastolic hypertension. Congenital heart defects affect nearly 1% of all births in the United States, or roughly 40,000 babies each year, with about one in four of these infants requiring immediate intervention. In the United States alone, more than 5 million people are diagnosed with heart valve disease annually, with over 25,000 associated deaths. Because these conditions frequently progress to heart failure, arrhythmias, or pulmonary hypertension if untreated, they create a large and durable population requiring repair or replacement devices.

Technological Advancements in Transcatheter Platforms

Continuous innovation in device design and interventional technique has been pivotal in expanding the scope and safety of structural heart procedures. Next-generation transcatheter heart valves, minimally invasive mitral and tricuspid repair systems, and left atrial appendage closure devices are being engineered for improved durability, precision, and patient outcomes. Complementary advances in real-time imaging, 3D echocardiography, and AI-enabled procedural guidance have further enhanced accuracy and physician confidence. Newer TAVR systems are now designed to treat a wider range of patient anatomies, including bicuspid valves, while restorative and bioresorbable polymer valve platforms, such as those in development by Xeltis, aim to evolve into living tissue over time.

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Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Interventions

There is a clear global shift toward minimally invasive treatment options due to their advantages over traditional open-heart surgery. Catheter-based procedures using structural heart devices offer reduced surgical trauma, shorter hospital stays, lower infection risk, and quicker recovery, making them particularly attractive for elderly patients and those with multiple comorbidities. The rapid clinical adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement reflects this preference, with TAVR now considered standard care across many high-risk and intermediate-risk patient groups, while transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair and replacement platforms are following a similar adoption curve.

Regulatory Approvals and Expanding Clinical Indications

A steady wave of regulatory approvals and label expansions is increasing procedural volumes and commercial demand. In April 2025, Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system received CE Mark approval for patients with moderate-to-severe or severe mitral regurgitation who are not candidates for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge repair. In March 2025, Abbott reported two-year TRILUMINATE Pivotal trial results demonstrating durable improvement in tricuspid regurgitation with its TriClip system. Each approval and expanded indication broadens the treatable patient population.

Investment, M&A Activity, and Portfolio Expansion

Boston Scientific acquired Baylis Medical to strengthen its structural heart and transseptal access portfolio, while Artivion, the parent of JOTEC GmbH, completed its USD 135 million acquisition of Endospan Ltd. in May 2026 to expand its aortic arch and structural repair platform. Valcare Medical, which has raised more than USD 44 million to date, advanced its AMEND transcatheter mitral annuloplasty system through an Early Feasibility Study, including the first U.S. transseptal implantation in February 2026.

Aging Population and Rising Cardiovascular Risk Factors

The aging of the global population, combined with rising rates of hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, is expanding the pool of patients presenting with degenerative valvular and structural heart conditions. In the United Kingdom, heart valve disease affects 11.29% of individuals aged 65 and older, while in Australia, more than 500,000 individuals were diagnosed with heart valve disease in 2024, with an additional estimated 250,000 cases remaining undiagnosed.

Structural Heart Devices Market Restraints

Despite strong momentum, the Structural Heart Devices market faces material constraints. Frequent product failures and recalls undermine physician confidence, disrupt treatment adoption, and create financial and reputational challenges for manufacturers. Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval, including extensive clinical trials, long evaluation timelines, and rigorous safety assessments, slow innovation and create significant barriers to entry for new players. The high capital intensity of developing and manufacturing transcatheter platforms, combined with the need for specialized hybrid operating rooms, catheterization labs, and highly trained interventional cardiologists, constrains adoption in emerging economies and lower-resourced healthcare systems. Reimbursement variability across geographies, alongside the logistical and cost pressures introduced by tariffs on imported medical devices and components, further tempers near-term growth.

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Structural Heart Devices Market Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product type (Repair Device [Occluders, Annuloplasty Devices, Valvuloplasty Devices, and Others] and Replacement Device [Mechanical Heart Valves and Tissue Heart Valves]), application (Atrial Septal Defect, Aortic Valve Stenosis, Patent Foramen Ovale, Ventricular Septal Defects, Mitral Regurgitation, and Others), end-user (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World).

By Product Type

The replacement device segment accounted for approximately 63% of the Structural Heart Devices market in 2025. Replacement devices lead the market because transcatheter aortic valve replacement has become standard care across high-risk, intermediate-risk, and increasingly low-risk patients with severe aortic valve stenosis. Tissue heart valves dominate replacement volumes given their favorable hemodynamic profile and lower long-term anticoagulation burden, while mechanical heart valves remain the standard for younger patients requiring extended device longevity. Repair devices, particularly annuloplasty systems, are the fastest-growing product category, propelled by the expansion of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair.

By Application

The atrial septal defect segment accounted for approximately 29% of the market in 2025. ASDs are among the most common congenital heart defects diagnosed worldwide, and left untreated, they can progress to pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmias, and heart failure. The rapid adoption of minimally invasive occluder devices has transformed ASD management, allowing physicians to close defects through catheter-based intervention rather than open-heart surgery. Mitral regurgitation is the fastest-growing application on the back of expanding transcatheter repair adoption.

By End-User

The hospital segment accounted for approximately 45% of the market in 2025. Structural heart procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mitral and tricuspid repair, annuloplasty, and septal defect closure require advanced infrastructure, specialized equipment, and highly skilled cardiologists and surgeons, resources concentrated almost exclusively in hospital settings. Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining share as select lower-risk structural procedures migrate to outpatient settings.

Structural Heart Devices Market Region Analysis

North America accounted for approximately 50% of the global market revenue in 2025. The region's dominance reflects a mature interventional cardiology ecosystem, a strong clinical-research base, and a favorable regulatory environment supported by frequent FDA product approvals and new device launches. North America hosts the largest concentration of hybrid operating rooms, catheterization labs, and skilled structural heart programs, supported by strong reimbursement frameworks.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising cardiovascular and valvular disease prevalence, rapid expansion of interventional cardiology infrastructure, and growing healthcare investment across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Regional players such as Microport, Meril Life Sciences, and Venus Medtech are scaling local manufacturing capacity.

Europe is supported by established CE Mark regulatory pathways, strong government-backed reimbursement in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, and a leading role in clinical research for next-generation mitral and tricuspid repair systems. The Rest of World region, spanning Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is an emerging growth frontier, with expanding cardiac care infrastructure and rising demand for minimally invasive valve therapy.

Structural Heart Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The Structural Heart Devices market is classified as moderately consolidated. Global leaders including Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Boston Scientific anchor the top tier through robust transcatheter valve, repair, and occluder platforms, while specialized providers such as Valcare Medical, XELTIS BV, JOTEC GmbH, Braile Biomedica, W. L. Gore & Associates, and Cardiovascular Systems compete through focused technologies, niche clinical indications, and regional manufacturing strength. Ownership of long-term clinical trial data, including Abbott's TRILUMINATE Pivotal trial, is a decisive competitive advantage, and advanced polymer, nitinol, and pericardial tissue engineering are key competitive moats. Innovation is focused on transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair and replacement, next-generation annuloplasty devices, restorative and bioresorbable valve platforms, and AI-enabled procedural guidance.

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Scope of the Structural Heart Devices Market Report



2025 Market Size: USD 12.94 billion

2034 Projected Market Size: USD 30.62 billion

Growth Rate (2026–2034): 10.08% CAGR

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific

Market Structure: Moderately Consolidated

Product Types Covered: Repair Devices (Occluders, Annuloplasty Devices, Valvuloplasty Devices, Others) and Replacement Devices (Mechanical Heart Valves, Tissue Heart Valves)

Applications Covered: Atrial Septal Defect, Aortic Valve Stenosis, Patent Foramen Ovale, Ventricular Septal Defects, Mitral Regurgitation, Others

End-Users Covered: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Key Companies: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Valcare Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., XELTIS BV, and others

Table of Content

Structural Heart Devices Market Report Introduction

Structural Heart Devices Market Executive Summary

Structural Heart Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

Regulatory Analysis

Structural Heart Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment

Structural Heart Devices Market Competitive Landscape

Structural Heart Devices Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

Structural Heart Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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