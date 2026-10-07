Neuropathic Pain Market Poised For Major Change Through 2032 As Pipeline Therapies Advanceneuropathic Pain Market

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Neuropathic Pain – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 " report offers an in-depth understanding of Neuropathic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlight Neuropathic Pain Market



In February 2026, Dogwood Therapeutics announced that it had achieved over 50% of the planned enrollment in its ongoing HAL-CINP-203 Phase IIb chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain ("HALT-CINP") trial. HALT-CINP remains on track for top-line results to be available during the third quarter of 2026.

In December 2025, Dogwood Therapeutics reported positive interim results from 97 patients in the ongoing Phase IIb Halneuron study in CINP. In June 2025, the European Patent Office granted a European Union patent (licensed from Yale University) for OSM-0205, and Osmol is securing financing to begin a Phase I trial, with Phase II studies in CIPN planned for the second half of 2026.

About the Neuropathic Pain Market Report

According to DelveInsight, the Neuropathic Pain market in the 7MM is expected to witness a major change during the study period 2019–2032, driven by rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world, which would expand the size of the market and enable drug manufacturers to penetrate further.

Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Neuropathic Pain R&D, with therapies under development focused on novel approaches to treat and improve the disease condition. A better understanding of disease pathogenesis is expected to further contribute to the development of novel therapeutics.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Neuropathic Pain, and the launch of emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the market. Specific market size figures, CAGR, named companies, and individual therapies for Neuropathic Pain are detailed in the full report.

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Neuropathic Pain Overview

The DelveInsight Neuropathic Pain market report gives a thorough understanding of Neuropathic Pain, including disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment, along with treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The report covers conventional and current medical therapies available in the Neuropathic Pain market, as well as marketed and off-label treatments and emerging therapies in late- and mid-stage development.

Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology

The Neuropathic Pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Neuropathic Pain patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan for the study period 2019–2032.

The epidemiology segment explores numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders to recognize the causes behind current and forecasted epidemiology trends, including the diagnosed patient pool and the assumptions underlying these projections, with country-wise data provided for each of the 7MM.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Neuropathic Pain epidemiology trends

Neuropathic Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential Neuropathic Pain drugs recently launched or expected to launch during the study period 2019–2032, covering market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug, helping identify the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new therapies.

The Neuropathic Pain pipeline report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stages, along with detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for emerging therapies.

The report also covers Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Development Activities

Neuropathic Pain Market Outlook

The Neuropathic Pain market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of historic, current, and forecasted market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

Each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy is evaluated based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing market need, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, market impact, and KOL views.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Neuropathic Pain market share

Scope of the Neuropathic Pain Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan)

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging Neuropathic Pain therapies

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, and market entry strategies Additional Coverage: Neuropathic Pain unmet needs, KOL insights, and reimbursement scenario across the 7MM

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.