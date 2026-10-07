Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Set To Grow From USD 130 Million In 2025 To USD 1,000 Million By 2036 As First Targeted Therapies Advanceidiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 " report offers an in-depth understanding of IMN, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the IMN market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click hereSome of the Key Facts of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Report



In January 2026, EMA granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy.

In November 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to povetacicept for primary membranous nephropathy.

In November 2025, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced updated data for povetacicept (pove) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) from the ongoing RUBY-3 trial at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas.

In November 2025, FPI was achieved in the PrisMN Phase II trial. The study is designed to evaluate pharmacodynamics (including B cells, anti-PLA2R, and total immunoglobulin) and preliminary efficacy (including complete and partial remission) in pMN patients with persistent proteinuria despite optimized RAAS inhibition.

In October 2025, Climb Bio, Inc. issued a press release announcing the publication of an abstract providing new long-term follow-up clinical data for budoprutug. The follow-up clinical data from the previously conducted Phase Ib clinical trial (NCT04652570) of budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy demonstrated long-term control of proteinuria for up to three years after initial dosing in four patients who received up to four doses of budoprutug

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalent population of IMN with 6,000 cases in 2022, followed by the UK with 5,000 cases, while France had the lowest prevalent population at 4,000 cases.

Key IMN Companies: Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La-Roche, Biogen, BeOne Medicines, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key IMN Therapies: SNP-ACTH (1-39), GAZYVA (Obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib), Povetacicept (ALPN-303), and others.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Overview

Membranous nephropathy is a rare immune-mediated glomerular disorder marked by podocyte injury that increases protein permeability, leading to proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema characteristic of nephrotic syndrome; it is the leading cause of nephrotic syndrome in Caucasian adults (approximately 30%), predominantly affecting men aged 30-50 years.

The disease is driven by in situ formation of subepithelial immune complexes along the glomerular basement membrane, triggering complement activation and resulting in capillary wall thickening and impaired filtration; key antigens in primary MN include PLA2R, THSD7A, NELL-1, and Sema3B.

MN is clinically heterogeneous, with one-third of patients achieving spontaneous remission, one-third remaining stable, and one-third progressing, with up to half developing end-stage renal disease over time; kidney biopsy remains the diagnostic gold standard, supported by highly specific anti-PLA2R assays that enable classification into active or inactive disease.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Epidemiology

The IMN epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current IMN patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2022–2036.

IMN Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

Antigen-specific Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treated Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

The total number of prevalent cases of IMN in the 7MM was nearly 89,000 in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period, with the US accounting for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases at around 35,000 in 2025, and total treated cases in the US expected to rise from 35,000 to 37,000 by 2036. In the EU4 and the UK, PLA2R-specific IMN affected approximately 15,000 individuals in 2025.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving IMN epidemiology trends

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential IMN drugs expected to launch during the forecast period 2026–2036, covering peak performance, factors affecting growth years, patient uptake by therapy, and anticipated sales.

Drug uptake in IMN is driven by a combination of supportive care and immunosuppressive therapies, with rituximab emerging as the preferred first-line therapy due to its favorable efficacy and safety profile, though real-world utilization remains relatively low compared to traditional therapies, creating a shift toward targeted, B-cell-directed, and novel immunomodulatory therapies currently in development.

The report also covers Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities

IMN Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

Currently, there are no approved disease-specific therapies for IMN, with the pipeline anchored by three Phase III candidates targeting distinct immune mechanisms.



SNP-ACTH (1-39): Cerium Pharmaceuticals – a subcutaneous formulation of a synthetic porcine ACTH peptide acting as a melanocortin receptor agonist, currently in a Phase III superiority trial versus rituximab for moderate- to high-risk primary membranous nephropathy, with an anticipated US launch in 2027.

GAZYVA (Obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La-Roche – an intravenously administered antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity agent in Phase III development for primary membranous nephropathy, already approved for lymphocytic leukemia and follicular lymphoma; a real-world retrospective study showed strong efficacy, achieving immunological remission in 92.0% and clinical remission in 83.6% of patients.

MOR202 (felzartamab): Biogen – an intravenously administered antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity agent in Phase III development for adult patients with primary membranous nephropathy. Povetacicept (ALPN-303): Vertex Pharmaceuticals – holding both FDA Fast Track Designation and EMA PRIME designation for primary membranous nephropathy, with updated clinical data presented at ASN Kidney Week 2025.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the IMN market share

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Drivers



Launch of first-in-class, disease-specific therapies expected to transform a market with no currently approved options.

Improved diagnosis through highly specific anti-PLA2R and anti-THSD7A autoantibody assays.

Rising disease awareness supporting earlier identification and intervention.

Regulatory support for emerging candidates, including Fast Track and PRIME designations. Growing clinical evidence supporting B-cell-targeted and antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity mechanisms.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Barriers



Complete absence of any currently approved, disease-specific therapy.

Economic burden of disease and shortcomings associated with current off-label immunosuppressive treatment.

Patient progression to end-stage renal disease despite available supportive and immunosuppressive care.

Relapse risk and treatment resistance limiting durability of remission with existing options. Relatively low real-world utilization of advanced therapies such as rituximab despite favorable efficacy profile.

Scope of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Companies: Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La-Roche, Biogen, BeOne Medicines, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and other emerging market players.

Key Therapies: SNP-ACTH (1-39), GAZYVA (Obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib), Povetacicept (ALPN-303), and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of the emerging IMN pipeline.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, cost assumptions and pricing analogues, reimbursement landscape, and competitive benchmarking. Additional Coverage: IMN unmet needs, KOL insights, market access strategies, and reimbursement analysis across the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.