Metastatic Melanoma Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Metastatic Melanoma Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline Metastatic Melanoma Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 07, 2026- DelveInsight's, “Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Melanoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report



On October 01, 2026- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. highlighted a Phase 2 study of the lifileucel treatment regimen in participants who previously received treatment for unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma with 1 prior line of an anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) or anti-programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) agent or whose melanoma progressed during or within ≤ 12 weeks after adjuvant anti-PD-(L)1 treatment (early relapse). Participants who have BRAF V600 mutation positive melanoma may have received or refused 1 additional prior line treatment with a BRAF inhibitor.

On September 29, 2026- University of Wisconsin, Madison conducted a phase 1b/2 study is being done to see if combining HEPZATO KIT with nivolumab and relatlimab (Opdualag) in patients with metastatic melanoma with liver metastasis is safe, tolerable, and will have a synergistic effect leading to improved clinical outcomes compared to the historic cohort of patients with liver metastasis treated with combination immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Melanoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Melanoma treatment.

The leading Metastatic Melanoma Companies such as Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS and others. Promising Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapies such as TILT 123, AV-MEL-1, IMM-1-104, UV1, APX005, EVX 01, HBI-8000, IO102-IO103, Fianlimab, IO102-IO103, CMP-001, EVX-01, APX005M, BCD-217, Pixatimod, Selinexor, Relatlimab, V937, VB10, and others

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Metastatic Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is the third most common cutaneous malignancy after basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma is the fifth most common malignancy in males and sixth most common malignancy in females. Metastatic melanoma is a disease that occurs when the cancerous cells from the original tumor (primary tumor) get loose, spread by traveling through the lymph or blood circulation, and start a new tumor (metastatic tumor) somewhere else. Once it spreads, or metastasizes, the disease is known as metastatic melanoma. This type of melanoma may typically occur during stage 3 or stage 4. Common melanoma metastasis sites include the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, bones and brain.

Metastatic Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile

EVX 01: Evaxion Biotech

EVX-01, is a novel personalized cancer immunotherapy based on Evaxion's proprietary PIONEER AI technology. EVX-01 is safe and has encouraging early indications of clinically and meaningful antitumor activity. Data showed EVX-01 is capable of eliciting T-cell responses in a clinical setting where the patients received concurrent standard immune therapy, i.e. anti-PD-1 treatment. Results demonstrated an antitumor effect in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma.

IN 10018: InxMed

IN10018 is a potent and highly selective adenosine triphosphate competitive FAK inhibitor, and InxMed has its exclusive global development and commercial operation rights. Early clinical data on IN10018 showed its safety and efficacy in multiple tumor types, and the latest research results and preclinical data demonstrated that IN10018 can also be effective in combination therapies. It is expected to overcome the tumor-associated fibrosis barrier and improve local immunity, and therefore has the potential to act as an important anchor molecule in synergy with different therapeutic modalities including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma.

AV MEL 1: AiVita Biomedical

AV MEL 1, is an investigational drug being developed by AiVita Biomedical. AIVITA has received IND approval to begin a Phase 1B trial investigating its cancer vaccine in patients with metastatic melanoma plus checkpoint inhibitors.

The Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Melanoma Treatment.

Metastatic Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Melanoma market

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Metastatic Melanoma Companies

Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS and others.

Metastatic Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Metastatic Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

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Scope of the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Melanoma Companies- Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS and others.

Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapies- TILT 123, AV-MEL-1, IMM-1-104, UV1, APX005, EVX 01, HBI-8000, IO102-IO103, Fianlimab, IO102-IO103, CMP-001, EVX-01, APX005M, BCD-217, Pixatimod, Selinexor, Relatlimab, V937, VB10, and others

Metastatic Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Melanoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Melanoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)EVX 01: Evaxion BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)IN 10018: InxMedDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Melanoma Key CompaniesMetastatic Melanoma Key ProductsMetastatic Melanoma Unmet NeedsMetastatic Melanoma Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Melanoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Melanoma Analyst ViewsMetastatic Melanoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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