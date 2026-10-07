Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 75+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 07, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



On October 05, 2026- ORIC Pharmaceuticals initiated a phase 3 study evaluating whether the combination of rinzimetostat with darolutamide is more effective compared to physician's choice of control; ARPI (darolutamide or enzalutamide) or docetaxel for treating patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who were previously treated with abiraterone acetate.

On September 29, 2026- Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins highlighted a phase II Study Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Oral Testosterone Undecanoate Followed by Enzalutamide as Therapy for Men With Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer. This study will help the investigators to understand if treating these men with the highest FDA approved dose of oral testosterone therapy will achieve similar and sustained high levels of serum testosterone that will produce similar or enhanced therapeutic response to the therapy when compared to the serum testosterone levels found in the previous injection therapy trials.

On September 28, 2026- Aragon Pharmaceuticals Inc. conducted a Phase 3 clinical trial is an essential step in the evaluation of an investigational medication to see if it may be useful in treating prostate cancer. The purpose of the SPARTAN study is to compare the safety and effectiveness of the investigational medication to placebo in delaying prostate cancer from spreading to other parts of the body. A placebo is a pill that looks like the investigational medication but does not contain any active medication, a dummy pill.

On September 25, 2026- Pfizer organized a phase 3 study will explore whether a combination of the investigational drug PF-06821497 and enzalutamide will work better than taking enzalutamide alone in participants with mCRPC who are ARSi or abiraterone naïve.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatment.

The leading Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies such as Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others. Promising Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies such as JNJ-78278343, Cetrelimab, Cabazitaxel, TVB-2640, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, JNJ-56021927, Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride, BAY88-8223), and others.

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Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer (PCa) is one of the most prevalent malignancies in the world and the third most common cause of male cancer-related death in the United States of America (USA). The majority of men with newly diagnosed PCa present with localized disease and undergo radical prostatectomy and/or radiological therapy, followed by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Depending on the grade of the cancer, a variable percentage of these patients experience progression to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) within 10 years. CRPC was previously named“hormone-refractory prostate cancer” and“androgen-independent prostate cancer”. However, because castration treatments including ADT were ineffective, these cancers still showed reliance upon hormones for androgen receptor (AR) activation.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

SRF617: Surface Oncology

SRF617 is a fully human antibody designed to inhibit the enzymatic activity of CD39 in the tumor microenvironment, allowing for a dual mechanism of action to promote anti-tumor immunity via reduction of immunosuppressive adenosine in addition to increasing levels of immunostimulatory ATP. SRF617 has been granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer by the FDA.

Rucaparib: Clovis Oncology

Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 being developed in multiple tumor types, including ovarian and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancers, as monotherapy, and in combination with other anti-cancer agents. Exploratory studies in other tumor types are also underway.

HP518: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

HP518, a highly selective and orally bioavailable chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR) with the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer due to some specific AR mutations. In discovery and preclinical studies, HP518 showed high degradation activity against wild type AR and some specific AR mutants that are resistant to enzalutamide, and excellent antitumor activity in xenograft mouse models. HP518 is highly selective for AR.

The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market.

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Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies

Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

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Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies- Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies- JNJ-78278343, Cetrelimab, Cabazitaxel, TVB-2640, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, JNJ-56021927, Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride, BAY88-8223), and others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report @ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Rucaparib: Clovis OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Surface Oncology: SRF 617Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)REGN 4336: Regeneron PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)HP 518: Hinova PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key CompaniesMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key ProductsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Analyst ViewsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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