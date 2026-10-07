Alpha Thalassemia Market Forecast 2036: Rising Demand, Novel Therapies, And Commercial Potential Delveinsight Forma Therapeutics, Genmedicon Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agios Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: The Key Alpha Thalassemia Companies in the market include - Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Genmedicn Biopharma Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Alpha Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alpha Thalassemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alpha Thalassemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Alpha Thalassemia, offering comprehensive insights into the Alpha Thalassemia revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Alpha Thalassemia statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Alpha Thalassemia therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Alpha Thalassemia clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Alpha Thalassemia treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Alpha Thalassemia space.

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Some of the key facts of the Alpha Thalassemia Market Report:



The Alpha Thalassemia market size was valued ~USD 150 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, Mitapivat (Aqvesme) continued to be a major development for Alpha Thalassemia following its FDA approval for adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. The ENERGIZE-T Phase III trial evaluating mitapivat in transfusion-dependent α- and β-thalassemia was published in The Lancet, reporting a significantly higher transfusion-reduction response with mitapivat versus placebo.

In September 2026, Luspatercept (BMS-986346/ACE-536): The Phase II CA056-015 trial evaluating luspatercept plus best supportive care in adults with HbH disease and assessing safety/pharmacokinetics in adolescents was updated. The study is listed as Active, Not Recruiting, with an estimated enrollment of 189 participants.

In December 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA has not yet issued a decision on the company's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its marketed therapy, Pyrukynd (mitapivat), for thalassemia. The application seeks approval to expand Pyrukynd's use to adult patients with both non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

In December 2025, Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. announced its selection to participate in the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) exclusive press program ahead of the 67th ASH Annual Meeting, scheduled in Orlando, Florida, from December 6–9, 2025. The company's abstract,“Accelerating access to gene therapy: Lessons from commercial implementation in sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent thalassemia,” was chosen by the ASH Program Committee as one of the most impactful datasets submitted this year.

In June 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals presented new data on the company's PK activators, mitapivat and tebapivat, will be featured in oral and poster presentations during the 30th EHA Congress 2025. In January 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for label expansion of Pyrukynd, its only marketed drug, for the treatment of thalassemia.



Key Alpha Thalassemia Companies: Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Genmedicn Biopharma Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Alpha Thalassemia Therapies: Etavopivat tablets, GMCN-508A, Luspatercept, Mitapivat, and others

About 300 million people around the world have the“thalassemia trait”, which puts them at risk of having children with some form of thalassemia. More than 1 million people have non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia, while more than 100,000 people have transfusion-dependent thalassemia. In the US, there are at least 1,200 people with transfusion-dependent thalassemia.

Worldwide, at least 300,000 children are born each year affected with a severe form of hemoglobinopathy. Furthermore, at least 20% of the global population carries at least a single gene deletion for alpha thalassemia.

Roughly 56,000 children are born annually with severe alpha or beta thalassemia, of whom more than half require regular transfusions, and 5500 die perinatally due to alpha thalassemia major (hydrops fetalis). Over half of alpha-thalassemia cases in Japan are of Southeast Asian origin, while the rest involve unique, largely undetermined Japanese mutations, indicating a dual origin. Beta-thalassemia occurs in about 1 in 600–1,000 people, and alpha(+)-thalassemia (-a/) in about 1 in 400, making alpha-thal trait (-a/-a) extremely rare.

Alpha Thalassemia Overview

Alpha thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder caused by mutations in the genes responsible for producing alpha-globin, a component of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is essential for carrying oxygen throughout the body, and a deficiency in alpha-globin leads to abnormal red blood cells and reduced oxygen transport. The condition ranges in severity, from silent carriers with no symptoms to severe forms like Hemoglobin H disease and alpha thalassemia major, which can cause life-threatening anemia. Common symptoms include fatigue, pale skin, and growth delays. Treatment depends on severity and may include blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy, or bone marrow transplantation.

To Know in detail about the Alpha Thalassemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Alpha Thalassemia Market Forecast

Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alpha Thalassemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thalassemia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-thalassemia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-thalassemia based on Transfusion Requirement Total Treatable Cases of Alpha-thalassemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Alpha Thalassemia epidemiology trends @ Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology Forecast

Alpha Thalassemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alpha Thalassemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alpha Thalassemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alpha Thalassemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alpha Thalassemia Therapies and Key Companies



PYRUKYND (mitapivat): Agios Pharmaceuticals

Etavopivat tablets: Forma Therapeutics, Inc.

GMCN-508A: Genmedicn Biopharma Ltd.

Luspatercept: Bristol-Myers Squibb Mitapivat: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Alpha Thalassemia market share @ Alpha Thalassemia Treatment Landscape

Alpha Thalassemia Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence genetic disorders and advancement in healthcare technologies, growing demand for treatment for Alpha Thalassemia are some of the important factors that are fueling the Alpha Thalassemia Market.

Alpha Thalassemia Market Barriers

However, lack of available appropriate treatments and procedures, high cost of treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Alpha Thalassemia Market growth.

Scope of the Alpha Thalassemia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alpha Thalassemia Companies: Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Genmedicn Biopharma Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Alpha Thalassemia Therapies: Etavopivat tablets, GMCN-508A, Luspatercept, Mitapivat, and others

Alpha Thalassemia Therapeutic Assessment: Alpha Thalassemia current marketed and Alpha Thalassemia emerging therapies

Alpha Thalassemia Market Dynamics: Alpha Thalassemia market drivers and Alpha Thalassemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alpha Thalassemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alpha Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Alpha Thalassemia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Alpha Thalassemia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Alpha Thalassemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alpha Thalassemia

3. SWOT analysis of Alpha Thalassemia

4. Alpha Thalassemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alpha Thalassemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alpha Thalassemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alpha Thalassemia

9. Alpha Thalassemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alpha Thalassemia Unmet Needs

11. Alpha Thalassemia Emerging Therapies

12. Alpha Thalassemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alpha Thalassemia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Alpha Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alpha Thalassemia Market Drivers

16. Alpha Thalassemia Market Barriers

17. Alpha Thalassemia Appendix

18. Alpha Thalassemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.