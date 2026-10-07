Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market To Expand Rapidly With Advancing Pipeline And Increasing Treatment Adoption By 2036 Delveinsight Retrophin, Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva

DelveInsight's “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report:

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market size was valued approximately USD 734 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, BI 764198: The Phase III PODOMOUNT-pFSGS trial remained actively recruiting. The study is evaluating once-daily oral BI 764198 versus placebo for up to 104 weeks in adults and adolescents with primary or TRPC6-related genetic FSGS.

In August 2026, APL2 (Apellis Pharmaceuticals): The company's sequential Phase II/III study of APL2 in FSGS was updated, with the program designed to evaluate complement C3 inhibition in adults and adolescents. The Phase II portion is planned to precede the randomized Phase III portion.

In August 2026, Praliciguat: The Phase II FSGS study remained actively recruiting, evaluating praliciguat versus placebo in adults with biopsy-confirmed FSGS.

In June 2026, DMX-200: Dimerix entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for DMX-200 in Greater China, South Korea and Southeast Asia. The ACTION3 Phase III trial was reported as fully recruited across 21 countries.

In January 2026, Praliciguat (Akebia Therapeutics): The first patient was dosed in a Phase II study evaluating praliciguat in adults with biopsy-confirmed FSGS. The randomized, placebo-controlled study is designed to assess efficacy and safety over 24 weeks, followed by an open-label extension.

In July 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim has begun enrolling patients in the Phase II NCT07220083 clinical trial evaluating BI 764198 for the treatment of primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in adults and adolescents. The study aims to evaluate the investigational therapy's safety, efficacy, and potential to reduce proteinuria while preserving kidney function, offering a promising approach for patients with this rare kidney disorder.

In June 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FILSPARI® (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adults and children aged 8 years and older with primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), marking the first FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for this rare kidney disease. According to Travere Therapeutics, more than 30,000 individuals in the United States are estimated to be living with FSGS without nephrotic syndrome, highlighting the significant unmet medical need addressed by this approval.

In May 2026, Travere Therapeutics presented long-term clinical data demonstrating that FILSPARI (sparsentan) provides durable reductions in proteinuria among patients with primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), further supporting its potential as a disease-modifying therapy. Following its regulatory approval, the company also reaffirmed its commitment to increasing disease awareness and improving patient access to the treatment through ongoing post-approval initiatives.

In April 2026, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Filspari to reduce proteinuria in certain adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). This marks Filspari as the first FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for this condition. The company estimates that more than 30,000 individuals in the United States are living with FSGS without nephrotic syndrome. Prior to this approval, Filspari had already received FDA authorization for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

In January 2026, The U.S. FDA has extended the review timeline for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of sparsentan (Filspari) for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Travere Therapeutics, Inc. confirmed that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been moved from January 13, 2026, to April 13, 2026. No additional requests regarding the drug's safety or manufacturing have been made.

In January 2026, Akebia Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase II clinical trial of praliciguat for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed FSGS.

In December 2025, Dimerix announced that it had received feedback from the US FDA on the clinical appropriateness of proteinuria reduction as an endpoint for full approval of DMX-200 in the ACTION3 Phase III trial in patients with FSGS. Dimerix plans to submit the requested information to the FDA ahead of the blinded statistical powering analysis and required ACTION3 protocol updates, with the analysis now expected in early 2026.

In September 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that, after additional evaluation of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), an advisory committee meeting will no longer be required. The sNDA continues under FDA review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date set for January 13, 2026.

In June 2025, The DUPLEX trial (NCT03493685) demonstrated that sparsentan, a dual endothelin-angiotensin receptor antagonist, resulted in a sustained reduction in proteinuria among patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In May 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FILSPARI (sparsentan), seeking full approval for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In April 2025, Dimerix Limited and Amicus Therapeutics announced an exclusive licensing agreement granting Amicus the rights to commercialize Dimerix's Phase III drug candidate, DMX-200, in the U.S. for all indications, including FSGS. Dimerix will maintain commercialization rights for DMX-200 in all regions outside the U.S.

In March 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present three abstracts, including a late-breaking oral presentation, at the 2025 National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings, scheduled for April 10–13 in Boston, MA. The late-breaking session will showcase new analyses from the Phase III DUPLEX Study of FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), highlighting that partial and complete proteinuria remission occurred earlier and more frequently with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. The data also indicated that patients achieving proteinuria remission experienced low rates of kidney failure.

According to estimates, the total FSGS market size in 7MM was approximately USD 300 million in 2025, with the United States accounting for the largest share, and the market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR through 2036.

In 2025, among the EU4 and the UK, the UK held the largest market share, followed by Germany, while Italy accounted for the smallest share.

According to analysis, in 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in the 7MM were approximately 213,000 and are expected to increase through 2036.

The United States accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS, representing approximately 36% of total cases in the 7MM in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in 2025, followed by Germany.

The prevalence of FSGS was the highest in individuals aged 18–64.

In 2025, primary FSGS was found to be the more prevalent type among the two forms of FSGS, accounting for approximately 80% of the diagnosed population in the United States.

DelveInsight estimates that Japan has more diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in males (61%) than females (39%)

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Evergreen Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: EG-102, OCX-063, R3R 01, BI764198, DMX-200, GFB-887, VX-147, Losmapimod, Propagermanium, RE-021 (Sparsentan), CCX140-B, Dapagliflozin, rituximab, fresolimumab, Acthar Gel, VB119, Bleselumab, Abatacept, and others

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis is more prevalent in males than females in the United States

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market dynamics.