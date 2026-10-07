Cerebral Palsy Market Analysis 2036: Industry Trends, Market Size, And Emerging Therapeutic Developments Delveinsight Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharma, Bundang CHA Hospital, Jazz Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: The Key Cerebral Palsy Companies in the market include - Ipsen, Abbvie (Allergan), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bundang CHA Hospital, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stanford University, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shionogi, and others.

DelveInsight's “Cerebral Palsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cerebral Palsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cerebral Palsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Cerebral Palsy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Cerebral Palsy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Cerebral Palsy Market Report:



The Cerebral Palsy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, The University of Washington study was formally posted on ClinicalTrials on September 17, 2026. It is recruiting and evaluates the acute effects of tSCS on spasticity, step length, and gait in Cerebral Palsy.

In June 2026, Phase II tSCS + 5-Azacitidine Study: A Phase II clinical trial initiated on May 28, 2026, is evaluating transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation (tSCS) alongside activity-based training in children aged 4–17 years with cerebral palsy, with an optional 5-azacitidine treatment arm. The study is expected to enroll approximately 80 participants.

In June 2026, FDA expands XEOMIN (incobotulinumtoxinA) indication: FDA approved a supplemental application removing the previous exclusion for spasticity associated with cerebral palsy from the pediatric upper-limb spasticity indication. The expanded indication covers pediatric patients 2 years and older with upper-limb spasticity associated with CP.

In February 2026, BUST-CP trial: A clinical study evaluating bimanual training versus unilateral task-specific training in children with spastic hemiplegic CP was first posted on ClinicalTrials on February 27, 2026. The study enrolled 46 participants and investigated pediatric neurorehabilitation and functional independence.

In March 2025, GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leading provider of genomic insights for better health outcomes, has announced the expansion of its genetic testing services to include cerebral palsy (CP). Timed with Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, this initiative broadens the company's focus on pediatric rare diseases by offering testing for children with CP. The expansion highlights the importance of enhancing access to exome and genome testing, aiming to reduce diagnostic delays and expedite treatment pathways for CP patients.

Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood. Several population-based studies worldwide report prevalence estimates ranging from 1 to nearly 4 cases per 1,000 live births or per 1,000 children.

Dyskinetic cerebral palsy is the second most common subtype after spastic forms, while ataxic cerebral palsy is the least common type and is characterized by uncoordinated and jerky movements.

Spastic cerebral palsy is the most prevalent subtype, accounting for approximately 71–82% of all cerebral palsy cases, with prevalence estimates ranging from 2.6 to 3.0 cases per 1,000 children.

Children and adolescents with Cerebral Palsy are at increased risk of fragility fractures, particularly in non-weight-bearing patients, with higher fracture risk observed in those with severe growth impairment or receiving antiepileptic therapy.

Studies report an annual fracture incidence of ~4% among children and adolescents with non-ambulatory Cerebral Palsy, with more than 75% of fractures occurring in the lower extremities.

In France, cerebral palsy affects approximately 2 per 1,000 newborns, corresponding to nearly 1,500 new cases annually. Prevalence increases to approximately 5–8% among very preterm infants or those with very low birth weight.

Key Cerebral Palsy Companies: Ipsen, Abbvie (Allergan), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bundang CHA Hospital, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stanford University, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shionogi, and others

Key Cerebral Palsy Therapies: DYSPORT (abobotulinumtoxin A), Botox (Onabotulinum toxin A), MYOBLOC (RimabotulinumtoxinB), VALBENAZINE, AUSTEDO, Erythropoietin, Sativex, Botulinum Toxin type B, TEV-50717, IncobotulinumtoxinA, UDI-001, Oral Glycopyrrolate Liquid, and others The Cerebral Palsy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cerebral Palsy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cerebral Palsy market dynamics.

Cerebral Palsy Overview

Cerebral Palsy comprises a collection of conditions impacting movement, muscle tone, and posture. The condition arises from damage to the developing brain, typically occurring before birth, which can affect motor function control. Those affected may experience challenges with both voluntary and involuntary movements, leading to unsteady or lax motions.

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Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cerebral Palsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Cerebral Palsy epidemiology trends @ Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology Forecast

Cerebral Palsy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cerebral Palsy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cerebral Palsy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cerebral Palsy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cerebral Palsy Therapies and Key Companies



DYSPORT (abobotulinumtoxin A): Ipsen

Botox (Onabotulinum toxin A): Abbvie (Allergan)

MYOBLOC (RimabotulinumtoxinB): Supernus Pharmaceuticals

VALBENAZINE: Neurocrine Biosciences

AUSTEDO: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Erythropoietin: Bundang CHA Hospital

Sativex: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Botulinum Toxin type B: Stanford University

TEV-50717: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical

IncobotulinumtoxinA: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

UDI-001: Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Oral Glycopyrrolate Liquid: Shionogi

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Cerebral Palsy market share @ Cerebral Palsy Treatment Landscape

Cerebral Palsy Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy and improved survival rates among premature infants are expanding the patient population requiring long-term care.

Advancements in rehabilitation therapies, assistive technologies, and mobility devices are improving patient outcomes and driving market growth.

Growing awareness and early diagnosis initiatives are enabling timely intervention and treatment. Rising investment in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and neurodevelopmental therapies is creating new opportunities in the treatment landscape.

Cerebral Palsy Market Barriers



Limited availability of disease-modifying therapies, with most current treatments focused on symptom management rather than cure.

High treatment and rehabilitation costs can place a significant financial burden on patients and caregivers.

Variability in disease severity and clinical presentation complicates treatment standardization and clinical trial design. Restricted access to specialized care and rehabilitation services in developing regions may hinder market growth.

Scope of the Cerebral Palsy Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cerebral Palsy Companies: Ipsen, Abbvie (Allergan), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bundang CHA Hospital, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stanford University, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shionogi, and others

Key Cerebral Palsy Therapies: DYSPORT (abobotulinumtoxin A), Botox (Onabotulinum toxin A), MYOBLOC (RimabotulinumtoxinB), VALBENAZINE, AUSTEDO, Erythropoietin, Sativex, Botulinum Toxin type B, TEV-50717, IncobotulinumtoxinA, UDI-001, Oral Glycopyrrolate Liquid, and others

Cerebral Palsy Therapeutic Assessment: Cerebral Palsy current marketed and Cerebral Palsy emerging therapies

Cerebral Palsy Market Dynamics: Cerebral Palsy market drivers and Cerebral Palsy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Cerebral Palsy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cerebral Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Cerebral Palsy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Cerebral Palsy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Cerebral Palsy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cerebral Palsy

3. SWOT analysis of Cerebral Palsy

4. Cerebral Palsy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cerebral Palsy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cerebral Palsy Disease Background and Overview

7. Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cerebral Palsy

9. Cerebral Palsy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cerebral Palsy Unmet Needs

11. Cerebral Palsy Emerging Therapies

12. Cerebral Palsy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cerebral Palsy Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Cerebral Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cerebral Palsy Market Drivers

16. Cerebral Palsy Market Barriers

17. Cerebral Palsy Appendix

18. Cerebral Palsy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.