Chronic Smell And Flavor Loss Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation Delveinsight Cyrano Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: The Key Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Companies in the market include - Cyrano Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Report:



In 2025, the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market size across the major markets including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan was estimated to be approximately USD 3.0 billion.

In October 2026, The major upcoming catalyst is the CYR-064 Phase II FLAVOR presentation at the 72nd ARS Annual Meeting (October 16). The presentation will provide detailed Phase II data for persistent post-viral hyposmia and could provide additional support for Phase III development.

In August 2026, Research continued to explore treatment of taste dysfunction associated with other conditions. A Phase I/II study evaluated lithium mouthwash for taste dysfunction in patients receiving head-and-neck radiotherapy. This is not a disease-modifying treatment for chronic post-viral smell/flavor loss but represents broader therapeutic research in taste dysfunction.

In April 2026, Commercial and Development Partnership Expansion: Following encouraging Phase II results, Cyrano Therapeutics and Resyca broadened their collaboration to advance the development and future commercialization of CYR-064. The companies highlighted the importance of their proprietary olfactory-targeted drug delivery technology as they move forward with preparations for Phase III clinical trials.

In February 2026, Cyrano Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase II FLAVOR trial assessing CYR-064, an innovative intranasal soft-mist treatment for persistent post-viral hyposmia. The favorable outcomes provide support for advancing the candidate into Phase III clinical development, with initiation anticipated in the second half of 2026.

In January 2026, A Phase III study of tezepelumab (WAYPOINT; NCT04851964) reported early and sustained improvements in smell among patients with uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The study showed significant improvements in UPSIT and smell-related outcomes versus placebo.

In June 2025, Cyrano Therapeutics announced its participation in the BIO International Convention, where company executives engaged with potential investors and strategic partners to present advancements across its regenerative medicine pipeline. Discussions focused on CYR-064, an investigational intranasal therapy for post-viral hyposmia, with particular emphasis on its novel targeted delivery approach aimed at the olfactory region.

In 2025, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the largest market share, followed by France, while Spain accounted for the smallest share.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss in 2025, with approximately 69 million cases among the 7MM.

US-based psychophysical testing studies using validated tools (e.g., UPSIT) show that objective smell impairment is significantly higher than self-reported rates, with up to ~50%+ of tested individuals showing measurable dysfunction even without awareness.

European COVID-19 cohort studies report that olfactory dysfunction prevalence during infection ranged from ~50–60% in European patients, making it one of the most commonly reported neurological symptoms.

In 2025, gender-specific data across the 7MM indicate that females had a higher prevalence of chronic smell and flavor loss compared to males.

Key Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Companies: Cyrano Therapeutics, and others

Key Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Therapies: CYR-064, and others The Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market dynamics.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Overview

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss is a persistent impairment or complete loss of the ability to smell (anosmia/hyposmia) and taste (ageusia/hypogeusia) that lasts for several months or longer. The condition can result from viral infections, including COVID-19, chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, head trauma, neurodegenerative disorders, aging, or exposure to certain medications and toxins.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Forecast

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology

The Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Total Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Age-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Cases (excluding COVID-19 patients) of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Total Treated Cases of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss epidemiology trends @ Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Therapies and Key Companies

CYR-064: Cyrano Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market share @ Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Treatment Market

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of post-viral olfactory and gustatory disorders, particularly following respiratory infections, is expanding the patient pool.

Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients is improving diagnosis and treatment-seeking behavior.

Advancements in regenerative medicine, neurostimulation technologies, and targeted intranasal therapies are driving innovation in the treatment landscape. Growing research investments and clinical trial activity by biopharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Barriers



Limited availability of approved pharmacological treatments restricts therapeutic options for patients.

Diagnostic challenges and underreporting of symptoms can delay disease identification and treatment initiation.

Incomplete understanding of disease pathophysiology may hinder the development of highly effective therapies. Clinical trial recruitment and endpoint assessment remain challenging due to the subjective nature of smell and taste evaluation.

Scope of the Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Companies: Cyrano Therapeutics, and others

Key Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Therapies: CYR-064, and others

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss current marketed and Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss emerging therapies

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Dynamics: Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market drivers and Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

4. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss

9. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Drivers

16. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Market Barriers

17. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Appendix

18. Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.