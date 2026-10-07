Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Forecast 2036: Rising Demand, Novel Therapies, And Commercial Potential Delveinsight Abbvie, Janssen Pharma, Abivax, Morphic Therapeutic, Eli Lilly, Gilead

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies in the market include - AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abivax, Morphic Therapeutic, CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma, RedHill Biopharma, Tryp Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Galapagos, Applied Molecular Transport, Protagonist Therapeutics, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pharmacosmos A/S, 4SC AG, Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Takeda, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Qu Biologics Inc., Vifor Pharma, and others

(Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: DelveInsight's report, “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease landscape. The report delivers detailed insights into the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, helping stakeholders understand the prevalence, incidence, and patient demographics across key regions.

Additionally, it examines Inflammatory Bowel Disease market dynamics, offering a thorough assessment of current and emerging market trends, treatment patterns, and therapeutic developments. The analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment, and research initiatives.

To Know in detail about the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:



The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 21 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR through 2036, driven by increasing disease prevalence, evolving treatment options, and the development of innovative therapies.

In Septemnber 2026, Spyre's SPY003, an extended-half-life investigational anti-IL-23 antibody, generated positive Phase II SKYLINE Part A results in UC. At Week 12, SPY003 produced a 10-point reduction in Robarts Histopathology Index, with 20% clinical remission and 30% endoscopic improvement.

In August 2026, Stelara (ustekinumab) received FDA approval for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients aged ≥2 years. It became the first approved non-TNF monoclonal antibody for both major forms of pediatric IBD.

In May 2026, FDA approved Immgolis (golimumab-sldi) and Immgolis Intri, the first interchangeable biosimilars to Simponi and Simponi Aria for indications including UC.

In May 2026, Mabwell announced that its novel therapeutic asset, 9MW5211, has successfully received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US FDA, allowing the candidate to advance into human clinical trials. Touted as a world-first in its specific therapeutic class, 9MW5211 utilizes innovative molecular engineering to target specialized disease pathways, and this regulatory clearance validates Mabwell's manufacturing quality and preclinical safety profiles while marking a major milestone for the company's global clinical expansion.

In May 2026, new long-term data from Eli Lilly and Company showed that patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with mirikizumab achieved durable disease clearance through four years of continuous treatment.

In May 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced results from the Phase III (FUZION) study evaluating guselkumab in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn's disease. The study met its primary endpoint of combined fistula remission at Week 24.

In April 2026, Spyre Therapeutics' SPY001, an investigational anti-α4β7 therapy, demonstrated positive Phase II SKYLINE data in UC, including significant reductions in tissue-level inflammation, clinical remission and endoscopic improvement.

In April 2026, AbbVie announced that it has submitted an application to the US FDA seeking approval for risankizumab for SC induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

In March 2026, AbbVie announced positive topline results from phase III (AFFIRM) study evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI) subcutaneous induction in patients with crohn's disease.

In February 2026, Sanofi and Teva announced that duvakitug (TEV-574/SAR447189) demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable efficacy in Phase IIb maintenance studies across both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, supporting its continued evaluation as a potential next-generation therapy in inflammatory bowel disease.

In February 2026, ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX), a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies that leverage the body's natural regulatory pathways to maintain immune balance in chronic inflammatory conditions, has announced new preclinical and clinical findings for obefazimod. The data were presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation Annual Congress. These results strengthen the evidence supporting obefazimod's development in Inflammatory bowel disease, showcasing its anti-fibrotic effects in Crohn's disease, along with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, rapid symptom relief, and further validation of its mechanism of action through upregulation of the miR-124 to restore immune homeostasis.

In January 2026, Abivax announced that (ABTECT-UC) Phase III maintenance topline results for ABX464 are expected in late Q2 2026, followed by a planned US regulatory filing in late 2026, subject to outcomes. The company also confirmed that the (ENHANCE-CD) Phase IIb Crohn's disease induction study is ongoing, with topline results expected in late 2026, supporting expansion into broader IBD indications.

In May 2025, ALPCO introduced its Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay in Europe to aid in diagnosing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The assay, already FDA-cleared and IVDD-certified, is designed to help differentiate IBD from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) when combined with other clinical information.

In January 2025, Eli Lilly and Company reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Omvoh® (mirikizumab-mrkz) for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. With this approval, Omvoh is now authorized in the U.S. for two inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), following its October 2023 approval as the first-in-class therapy for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

In 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the United States were found to be ~3 million, which was the highest among the 7MM.

Among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the majority of cases were accounted for by ulcerative colitis, accounting ~57% of total cases of IBD cases in the United States in 2025.

In 2025, there were more than one million cases falling in the age group of 18-44 years, which was highest among other age groups for IBD in the United States, followed by 45-64 years.

Ulcerative colitis cases based on severity of disease were more in moderate to severe (~60%) than in mild in EU4 and the UK in 2025.

Crohn's disease is typically more severe than ulcerative colitis but is slightly less common. The disease can occur at any age, but Crohn's disease is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between 20 and 30.

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abivax, Morphic Therapeutic, CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma, RedHill Biopharma, Tryp Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Galapagos, Applied Molecular Transport, Protagonist Therapeutics, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pharmacosmos A/S, 4SC AG, Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Takeda, Ocera Therapeutics, Sanofi, Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Qu Biologics Inc., Vifor Pharma, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Mirikizumab (OMVOH), Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), ABX464 (obefazimod), Tulisokibart (MK-7240), RHB-204, Guselkumab (TREMFYA), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), STELARA (ustekinumab), Obefazimod, MORF-057, Blautix, BEKINDA (RHB-102), TRP-8802, Mirikizumab, Filgotinib, AMT-101, PN-943, Tremfya, Brazikumab, Iron Isomaltoside 1000, SC12267 (4SC-101), Monofer, Ferinject, fidaxomicin, Ferric Maltol, Lubiprostone, AST-120, Ustekinumab, Nolpitantium besylate, MORF-057, Balsalazide Disodium, QBECO, Ferric carboxymaltose, and others The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Bowel Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market dynamics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the large intestine (colon). It is characterized by a group of symptoms that occur together, including abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating, and changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea, constipation, or both. IBS is a chronic condition that can vary in severity and typically requires long-term management.

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Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Type-specific Diagnosed Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Cases Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Inflammatory Bowel Disease epidemiology trends @ Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Bowel Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies and Key Companies



Mirikizumab (OMVOH): Eli Lilly and Company

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI): AbbVie

ABX464 (obefazimod): Abivax

Tulisokibart (MK-7240): Merck

RHB-204: Redhill Biopharma

Guselkumab (TREMFYA): Johnson & Johnson

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

STELARA (ustekinumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Obefazimod: Abivax

MORF-057: Morphic Therapeutic

Blautix: CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma

BEKINDA (RHB-102): RedHill Biopharma

TRP-8802: Tryp Therapeutics

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Filgotinib: Gilead/ Galapagos

AMT-101: Applied Molecular Transport

PN-943: Protagonist Therapeutics

Tremfya: Janssen Brazikumab: AstraZeneca

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Inflammatory Bowel Disease market share @ Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Drivers



Rising global prevalence of IBD: Increasing incidence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, particularly in developed and emerging markets, is expanding the treated patient pool.

Strong adoption of biologics and advanced therapies: TNF inhibitors, IL-12/23 and IL-23 inhibitors, integrin blockers, and JAK inhibitors are driving market growth in moderate-to-severe disease.

Shift toward early and aggressive treatment strategies: Earlier use of targeted therapies to prevent disease progression and complications is supporting higher treatment uptake.

Robust clinical pipeline and innovation: Continued development of next-generation biologics, oral small molecules, and novel mechanisms is sustaining long-term market expansion. Improved diagnosis and disease awareness: Advances in endoscopy, imaging, biomarkers, and patient awareness are enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Barriers



High cost of biologic therapies: Premium pricing of branded biologics and advanced therapies creates reimbursement challenges and limits access in cost-sensitive markets.

Safety and tolerability concerns: Risks such as infections, malignancies, and long-term immunosuppression may restrict widespread or prolonged use.

Loss of response and treatment resistance: Primary non-response and secondary loss of efficacy remain significant challenges in long-term disease management.

Intense market competition: Crowded therapeutic classes and biosimilar entry are increasing pricing pressure and complicating differentiation. Complex treatment pathways and patient heterogeneity: Variable disease presentation and response make optimal therapy selection challenging, slowing treatment optimization.

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abivax, Morphic Therapeutic, CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma, RedHill Biopharma, Tryp Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Galapagos, Applied Molecular Transport, Protagonist Therapeutics, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pharmacosmos A/S, 4SC AG, Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Takeda, Ocera Therapeutics, Sanofi, Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Qu Biologics Inc., Vifor Pharma, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Mirikizumab (OMVOH), Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), ABX464 (obefazimod), Tulisokibart (MK-7240), RHB-204, Guselkumab (TREMFYA) RINVOQ (upadacitinib), STELARA (ustekinumab), Obefazimod, MORF-057, Blautix, BEKINDA (RHB-102), TRP-8802, Mirikizumab, Filgotinib, AMT-101, PN-943, Tremfya, Brazikumab, Iron Isomaltoside 1000, SC12267 (4SC-101), Monofer, Ferinject, fidaxomicin, Ferric Maltol, Lubiprostone, AST-120, Ustekinumab, Nolpitantium besylate, MORF-057, Balsalazide Disodium, QBECO, Ferric carboxymaltose, and others

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Inflammatory Bowel Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

9. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs

11. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Drivers

16. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Barriers

17. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Appendix

18. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.