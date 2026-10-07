Neuroblastoma Market Analysis 2034: Industry Trends, Market Size, And Emerging Therapeutic Developments Delveinsight Y-Mabs Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corp, EUSA Pharma, Clarity Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Neuroblastoma Companies in the market include - USWM (US WorldMeds), Y-mAbs Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, EUSA Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Athenex, Aptorum, K C Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Roche Pharma, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: DelveInsight's “Neuroblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroblastoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuroblastoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Neuroblastoma Market Report:



The Neuroblastoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In May 2026, EMA Marketing Authorization Application for Eflornithine, A marketing authorization application for eflornithine was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for patients with high-risk neuroblastoma. The submission builds on prior U.S. regulatory approval and ongoing evidence supporting maintenance therapy following multimodal treatment.

In April 2026, Continued Development of GD2-Targeted Immunotherapies, Multiple clinical programs evaluating next-generation anti-GD2 antibodies and combination immunotherapy strategies remained active for relapsed and high-risk neuroblastoma. Investigators continued to explore approaches aimed at improving long-term survival and reducing relapse rates.

In March 2026, Progress in Eflornithine Regulatory Expansion, Following its 2023 U.S. approval as an oral maintenance therapy for high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB), eflornithine continued to advance globally, with regulatory activities and discussions supporting broader international expansion. Ongoing post-approval data continued to reinforce its role in reducing the risk of relapse in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.

In January 2025, A marketing authorization application (MAA) for eflornithine has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for the treatment of patients with high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). Previously, in 2023, the U.S. FDA approved eflornithine as an oral maintenance therapy aimed at lowering the risk of disease relapse in both adult and pediatric HRNB patients.

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest number of Neuroblastoma Incidence Cases in 2023.

There are about 700–800 new cases of neuroblastoma each year in the US.

Around 100 children between the ages of 0 and 14 years are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK.

Neuroblastoma occupies ~8% of pediatric malignancies and occurs in 150–200 children each year in Japan.

Key Neuroblastoma Companies: USWM (US WorldMeds), Y-mAbs Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, EUSA Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Athenex, Aptorum, K C Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Roche Pharma, and others

Key Neuroblastoma Therapies: IWILFIN (eflornithine), DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk), UNITUXIN, QARZIBA, 67Cu-SARTATE, Abemaciclib, Ribociclib, KUR-501, SACT-1, Eflornithine, Topotecan, 18F-MFBG, DFMO, GM-CSF + Naxitamab, Bevacizumab, Ceritinib, and others

The Neuroblastoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Neuroblastoma affects males slightly more than females The Neuroblastoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neuroblastoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neuroblastoma market dynamics.

Neuroblastoma Overview

Usually before the age of five, neuroblastoma is a tumor that arises in a newborn or kid from neuroblasts, or immature nerve tissue. It usually appears in infancy and can be identified as early as the first month of life. Although it can also occur in the neck, chest, or spinal cord, the tumor most frequently begins in the adrenal gland.

To Know in detail about the Neuroblastoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Neuroblastoma Market Forecast

Neuroblastoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuroblastoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Neuroblastoma Incident Cases

Neuroblastoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Neuroblastoma Incident Cases by Risk Groups Neuroblastoma Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Neuroblastoma epidemiology trends @ Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Forecast

Neuroblastoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuroblastoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neuroblastoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuroblastoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuroblastoma Therapies and Key Companies



IWILFIN (eflornithine): USWM (US WorldMeds)

DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk): Y-mAbs Therapeutics

UNITUXIN: United Therapeutics Corporation

QARZIBA: EUSA Pharma

67Cu-SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly

Ribociclib: Novartis

KUR-501: Athenex

SACT-1: Aptorum

Eflornithine: K C Pharmaceuticals

Topotecan: Novartis

18F-MFBG: Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals

DFMO: K C Pharmaceuticals

GM-CSF + Naxitamab: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Bevacizumab: Roche Pharma Ceritinib: K C Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Neuroblastoma market share @ Neuroblastoma Treatment Landscape

Neuroblastoma Market Drivers



Advancements in targeted therapies: Growing use of ALK inhibitors, GD2-targeted antibodies (e.g., dinutuximab), and novel small molecules is improving treatment outcomes, especially in high-risk cases.

Rising adoption of immunotherapy: CAR-T cell therapies and immune checkpoint research are expanding the therapeutic landscape for relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma.

Increasing clinical trial activity: Strong pipeline development from biotech and academic institutions is accelerating innovation in pediatric oncology. Improved diagnostic techniques: Better imaging, genetic profiling (MYCN amplification, ALK mutations), and liquid biopsy approaches support earlier and more precise diagnosis.

Neuroblastoma Market Barriers



High treatment toxicity: Intensive chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplant regimens can cause severe long-term side effects in children.

Limited effective options for relapsed disease: Despite advances, survival rates remain low in refractory or relapsed high-risk neuroblastoma.

Small patient population: As a rare pediatric cancer, limited patient numbers restrict large-scale clinical trials and commercial returns. Tumor heterogeneity: Genetic and biological variability makes treatment response unpredictable.

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Neuroblastoma Companies: USWM (US WorldMeds), Y-mAbs Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, EUSA Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Athenex, Aptorum, K C Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Roche Pharma, and others

Key Neuroblastoma Therapies: IWILFIN (eflornithine), DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk), UNITUXIN, QARZIBA, 67Cu-SARTATE, Abemaciclib, Ribociclib, KUR-501, SACT-1, Eflornithine, Topotecan, 18F-MFBG, DFMO, GM-CSF + Naxitamab, Bevacizumab, Ceritinib, and others

Neuroblastoma Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroblastoma current marketed and Neuroblastoma emerging therapies

Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics: Neuroblastoma market drivers and Neuroblastoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Neuroblastoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuroblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Neuroblastoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Neuroblastoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Neuroblastoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuroblastoma

3. SWOT analysis of Neuroblastoma

4. Neuroblastoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuroblastoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuroblastoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuroblastoma

9. Neuroblastoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuroblastoma Unmet Needs

11. Neuroblastoma Emerging Therapies

12. Neuroblastoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuroblastoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Neuroblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuroblastoma Market Drivers

16. Neuroblastoma Market Barriers

17. Neuroblastoma Appendix

18. Neuroblastoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.