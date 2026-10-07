Diabetic Retinopathy Market To Expand Rapidly With Advancing Pipeline And Increasing Treatment Adoption By 2036 Delveinsight Genentech, Ionis Pharma, Astrazeneca, Regenxbio, Abbvie, Palatin Techn
(Albany, New York) - October 07, 2026: DelveInsight's “Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Retinopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Retinopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
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Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report:
The Diabetic Retinopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).
In September 2026, Merck reported positive Phase II results for remigromig in DME. In a 984-patient, 52-week trial, remigromig was non-inferior to ranibizumab for visual-acuity improvement. However, higher discontinuation related to certain retinal vascular complications prompted additional safety evaluation.
In July 2026, REGENXBIO presented long-term data for surabgene lomparvovec in diabetic retinopathy at the ASRS 2026 meeting. In NPDR participants, the therapy showed prevention of vision-threatening events and ≥2-step DRSS improvements in the majority of participants at 2.5 years, supporting continued late-stage development.
In May 2026, Oculis announced topline results from the Phase III DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials of OCS-01 eye drops in DME. The studies did not meet their primary visual-acuity endpoint, although OCS-01 produced substantial and persistent reductions in retinal thickness.
In March 2026, Kodiak Sciences announced positive topline results in the GLOW2 Phase III superiority study of ZENKUDA for the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy. ZENKUDA is an anti-VEGF intravitreal biologic built on Kodiak's proprietary antibody biopolymer conjugate platform.
According to REGENXBIO's Q4 2025 financial results and operational update, the company plans to report topline data, in collaboration with AbbVie, from the pivotal ATMOSPHERE trial and ASCENT trial evaluating sura-vec via subretinal delivery in Q4 2026, with global regulatory submissions anticipated in 2027.
In November 2025, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming retinal care, announced that the first patient has been randomized in the Phase 3 HELIOS-3 registrational study evaluating AXPAXLI (also referred to as OTX-TKI) for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).
In June 2025, Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies for ischemia-related eye diseases, announced positive outcomes from two Phase 2 clinical trials of PER-001. This innovative treatment targets two major causes of blindness worldwide: glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Both six-month, randomized, controlled studies evaluated PER-001, a first-in-class endothelin antagonist delivered via a slow-release, dissolvable implant injected into the eye's vitreous every six months. In both trials, PER-001 showed a significant improvement in vision compared to the control group.
In May 2025, The FDA has granted approval to Roche's Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) at a 100 mg/mL dose for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). It is the first and only FDA-approved continuous delivery therapy proven to preserve vision in DR patients with a single refill required every nine months. This approval is supported by positive data from the Phase III Pavilion trial (NCT04503551).
In May 2025, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a serious eye condition that impacts nearly 10 million people in the US and over 100 million worldwide. Susvimo is the first and only continuous delivery therapy approved by the FDA that has demonstrated the ability to preserve vision in DR patients with only one refill every nine months. The treatment is now available in the US for retina specialists and patients with DR who have previously shown a positive response to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections.
In January 2025, The US-based biotechnology company Ocugen administered the first dose in a multicenter Phase I trial of OCU200 for treating diabetic macular edema (DMO).
According to CDC data, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in the US rises with age, affecting 13% of individuals under 25 and increasing to 28.4% among those aged 65–79.
Recombinant fusion proteins: Aflibercept acts as a VEGF inhibitor by binding and neutralizing VEGF, thereby reducing abnormal blood vessel growth and vascular leakage in diabetic retinopathy, supporting its role as a key intravitreal disease-modifying therapy.
Monoclonal antibodies: Agents such as LUCENTIS target VEGF, inhibiting abnormal angiogenesis and vascular leakage, thereby forming a cornerstone of treatment for diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema.
Based on secondary analysis, among adults aged 40 and above, approximately 8.94 million are affected by diabetic retinopathy, with 1.71 million experiencing vision-threatening complications. These statistics highlight the urgent need for age-specific screening programs and early intervention strategies.
Diabetic retinopathy affects approximately 3%–4.1% of the European population, underscoring its significant impact on public health. Prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in those over age 60 is highest in France, followed by Germany. This prevalence highlights the growing burden of diabetes-related complications in the region, emphasizing the need for widespread screening, early detection, and proactive management to mitigate vision loss among affected individuals.
According to secondary analysis, at any given point, 15–30% of the diabetic population suffers from some form of diabetic retinopathy. Approximately half of the patients are unaware of their condition due to a lack of symptoms and mild non-proliferative disease that might go undetected. Although diabetic retinopathy, through diabetic macular edema and proliferative diabetic retinopathy, is the leading cause of vision loss among working-age populations in the US and many other countries, much of the causative ophthalmic pathology is treatable.
According to the American Association of Ophthalmology, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy is notably prevalent across Europe, with the UK exhibiting the highest rate at 48%, followed by Spain at 38.9%, while Germany reports a significantly lower prevalence of 10%. These variations highlight regional disparities, emphasizing the need for tailored preventive strategies and healthcare interventions to address diabetic eye complications effectively.
Based on secondary research, diabetic retinopathy affects around 3 million individuals in Japan, ranking as the third leading cause of visual impairment. This substantial prevalence underscores the growing impact of diabetes-related eye diseases, highlighting the need for improved screening, early intervention, and comprehensive management strategies to reduce vision loss among affected populations
Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Genentech, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regenxbio, AbbVie, Palatin Technologies, Avirmax Biopharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc, OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Kodiak Sciences Inc, and others
Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies: Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS), Aflibercept (EYLEA), Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), ABBV-RGX-314, PL8177, ABI-110, OTX-TKI, MS-553, OTT166, RC28-E injection, KSI-301, and others
The Diabetic Retinopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Retinopathy market dynamics.
Diabetic Retinopathy Overview
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. It occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Over time, these damaged blood vessels may leak fluid or bleed, causing vision problems.
To Know in detail about the Diabetic Retinopathy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast
Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Diabetic Retinopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy
Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy
Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy
Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy
Total-treated Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Diabetic Retinopathy epidemiology trends @ Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Forecast
Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Retinopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Retinopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies and Key Companies
Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS): Genentech
Aflibercept (EYLEA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca
Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301): Kodiak Sciences
ABBV-RGX-314: Regenxbio/AbbVie
PL8177: Palatin Technologies
ABI-110: Avirmax Biopharma
OTX-TKI: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
MS-553: MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc
OTT166: OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc.
RC28-E injection: RemeGen Co., Ltd.
KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diabetic Retinopathy market share @ Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Landscape
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Drivers
Rising global prevalence of diabetes and an expanding aging population are increasing the number of patients at risk of diabetic retinopathy.
Growing awareness of the importance of regular retinal screening and early diagnosis is supporting market growth.
Advancements in retinal imaging technologies, including OCT, fundus photography, and AI-powered diagnostic tools, are improving disease detection and management.
Increasing adoption of anti-VEGF therapies and sustained-release treatment approaches is enhancing clinical outcomes.
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Barriers
High treatment costs and limited reimbursement in certain regions can restrict patient access to advanced therapies.
Frequent intravitreal injections and long-term treatment requirements may reduce patient adherence and persistence.
Delayed diagnosis and inadequate screening coverage, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, continue to limit timely intervention.
Shortage of trained ophthalmologists and retinal specialists in many regions poses challenges to effective disease management.
Variability in treatment response and disease progression complicates personalized care strategie
Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report
Study Period: 2022–2036
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Genentech, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regenxbio, AbbVie, Palatin Technologies, Avirmax Biopharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc, OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Kodiak Sciences Inc, and others
Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies: Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS), Aflibercept (EYLEA), Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), ABBV-RGX-314, PL8177, ABI-110, OTX-TKI, MS-553, OTT166, RC28-E injection, KSI-301, and others
Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Retinopathy current marketed and Diabetic Retinopathy emerging therapies
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Retinopathy market drivers and Diabetic Retinopathy market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Diabetic Retinopathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Retinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Diabetic Retinopathy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Retinopathy
3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Retinopathy
4. Diabetic Retinopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Overview at a Glance
6. Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Background and Overview
7. Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Retinopathy
9. Diabetic Retinopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Diabetic Retinopathy Unmet Needs
11. Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Therapies
12. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis (2022–2036)
14. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Drivers
16. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Barriers
17. Diabetic Retinopathy Appendix
18. Diabetic Retinopathy Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
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