SWIM: From Credit To Capital Expands Women's Capital And Independence Initiative With Cyra Gish And Nationwide Business Funding

MENAFN - GetNews)"SWIM - Successful Women Investing Money - is a women-centered entrepreneurship and ownership community led in New York by Cyra Gish. The initiative connects financial education, business capital, women-owned businesses, ownership, operating infrastructure and long-term financial independence."SWIM expands its women-centered Credit to Capital initiative connecting entrepreneurship education, business capital, ownership, operating infrastructure and financial independence.

NEW YORK, NY - October 07, 2026 - SWIM - Successful Women Investing Money - is expanding its women-centered Capital and Independence initiative with Cyra Gish and Nationwide Business Funding, creating a broader educational framework for women interested in entrepreneurship, women-owned businesses, business capital, ownership, operating infrastructure and long-term financial wellness.

The expansion is built around SWIM: From Credit to Capital, an educational book co-authored by Romeo Sykes and Cyra Gish that examines the progression from financial preparation and capital understanding to entrepreneurship, business ownership, real estate, acquisitions, operating systems and greater financial choice.

Information about Gish, SWIM and related business-capital discussions is available at .

SWIM stands for Successful Women Investing Money.

The initiative is intended for women at different stages of life and business, including women evaluating entrepreneurship for the first time, established women-owned businesses, single mothers seeking additional economic choices, married women exploring additional business opportunities and retired women considering ownership or entrepreneurship.

“Financial independence can mean different things to different women,” Gish said.“SWIM creates a place where women can better understand business, capital, ownership and the infrastructure that may support larger goals.”

From earning money to understanding capital

One of the central themes of SWIM: From Credit to Capital is that cash, credit and capital are related but different concepts.

Cash is money already available.

Credit involves access to resources based partly on an expectation of repayment.

Capital is broader and may include multiple resources assembled and deployed toward a legitimate economic objective.

The distinction allows SWIM to move beyond a conversation based solely on how much money a woman currently has in savings.

A business owner evaluating equipment has a different objective from an entrepreneur evaluating inventory, marketing, expansion, an acquisition or qualifying real estate.

SWIM therefore emphasizes defining the business objective before evaluating financing.

Nationwide Business Funding provides a separate capital pathway

Gish works with Nationwide Business Funding, a business-funding marketplace and capital-strategy organization.

Qualified entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses may use Nationwide Business Funding to evaluate potential financing categories and independent providers.

The process may include identifying the capital requirement, comparing potential financing structures and considering the timing and sequencing of different capital sources around a legitimate business objective.

Independent providers determine eligibility, underwriting, approvals, rates, fees and terms.

SWIM participation does not guarantee business financing and is not required for a Nationwide Business Funding evaluation.

SWIM expands beyond financing

The Capital and Independence initiative also addresses business development, digital marketing, real-estate education, technology, professional relationships, operating systems and supported ownership.

The purpose is educational.

SWIM does not present one business model as appropriate for every participant and does not guarantee income, financing approval, investment results or ownership outcomes.

Instead, the initiative encourages participants to understand economics, responsibilities, operating requirements and risk before committing capital.

SWIM and POWER

SWIM serves as the women-centered pathway within a broader entrepreneurship and ownership ecosystem.

POWER - Passive Opportunities With Exponential Reach - is open to everyone and is also developing chapters around entrepreneurship, business relationships, ownership and commercial education.

Women participating in SWIM are included within the broader POWER community while retaining SWIM's women-centered environment.

The book provides the educational roadmap

SWIM: From Credit to Capital is designed to help readers connect financial preparation with entrepreneurship, capital strategy, ownership, operating infrastructure and long-term financial choice.

The book also examines what happens after capital becomes available.

SWIM emphasizes that funding is not the finish line.

Borrowed money creates an obligation before it creates a return, and access to capital should not be confused with profitability or wealth.

The book is expected to be available through Amazon, with additional availability and information provided through Cyra Gish's Nationwide Business Funding page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SWIM? SWIM stands for Successful Women Investing Money.

Who is SWIM designed for? Women across different life and business stages, including entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses.

Does SWIM guarantee financing? No.

What is POWER? POWER is a broader entrepreneurship and ownership community open to everyone.

Where will the book be available? Amazon and through information available on Cyra Gish's page.

About SWIM

SWIM - Successful Women Investing Money - is a women-centered educational and ownership community focused on entrepreneurship, business capital, companies, real estate, operating infrastructure and financial wellness. SWIM develops education, community and relationships designed to help women better understand financial preparation, ownership and business decision-making.

About Nationwide Business Funding

Nationwide Business Funding is a business-funding marketplace and capital-strategy organization helping qualified entrepreneurs and businesses evaluate potential financing pathways through independent providers. Financing availability and terms remain subject to underwriting and provider requirements.