New Jersey Criminal Defense Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Explains When Police May Search Without A Warrant

HACKENSACK, NJ – October 07, 2026 – Police in New Jersey may sometimes search a home, vehicle, or person without first obtaining a warrant, but the circumstances allowing this exception are narrow and closely scrutinized by courts. New Jersey criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) explains how exigent circumstances are defined and when a warrantless search may be challenged.

According to New Jersey criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg, courts generally recognize four categories of exigency: imminent danger to life, the risk that evidence will be destroyed, hot pursuit of a fleeing suspect, and the need to prevent an imminent escape. "Officers must be able to show the urgency was genuine, not a convenient reason to skip the warrant process," Lustberg explains. "Courts look closely at the facts in every case."

New Jersey criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg notes that both the United States Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution protect against unreasonable searches, and New Jersey courts have interpreted the state constitution to provide broader protection than federal law in some circumstances. Judges weigh whether a reasonable officer would have perceived a true emergency, whether probable cause existed, and whether there was genuinely no time to secure a warrant.

Attorney Lustberg adds that vehicle searches follow a distinct rule under longstanding New Jersey Supreme Court precedent, which eliminated a separate roadside exigency requirement for cars. "Probable cause still has to arise from an unforeseen, spontaneous encounter," he notes. "If police developed that probable cause over time through an ongoing investigation, the exception may not apply, and a warrant becomes necessary."

The firm also reviews cases involving the emergency aid doctrine, which allows officers to enter a home to help someone in danger but does not permit them to use that entry as a pretext to search for evidence unrelated to the emergency. New Jersey courts have reinforced that a caretaking rationale cannot substitute for a genuine emergency inside a residence.

Lustberg further advises that when an exigency claim appears manufactured or the scope of a search exceeds the emergency that justified it, a motion to suppress may be the appropriate remedy. "Timing matters," he says. "Details fade quickly, so preserving what happened during the encounter is one of the first steps we take."

The firm notes that courts weigh several factors when testing whether an emergency was real, including the severity of the crime under investigation, the immediacy of the threat, the degree of intrusion into a person's privacy, and whether officers had alternative ways to secure the scene or preserve evidence without entering immediately. New Jersey courts have also made clear that police cannot rely on an emergency they created themselves through unreasonable investigative conduct.

Attorney Lustberg emphasizes that the scope of any warrantless search must stay tied to the specific emergency that justified it. "Officers can secure a scene and look where an immediate threat could reasonably be found, but that is not a blanket license to search an entire home," Lustberg explains. "When they go beyond that scope, the additional evidence they find may be subject to exclusion." The firm reviews arrest reports, bodycam footage, and officer testimony to identify where a search may have exceeded its constitutional limits.

The firm notes that the primary remedy for an unconstitutional search in a criminal case is the exclusionary rule, which can bar the prosecution from using improperly obtained evidence at trial. Separate civil remedies may be available in some circumstances, and internal police review can also follow a finding of misconduct, though the exclusionary rule generally remains the central issue in the criminal case itself.

Lustberg recommends that anyone who believes they were searched unlawfully write down everything they remember about the encounter as soon as possible, including the time, what officers said, and what areas were searched. Preserving photographs, video, or witness contact information early can make a significant difference in how a suppression motion is later evaluated and argued in court.

For those who believe they were searched without a valid warrant in New Jersey, reviewing the circumstances with an experienced criminal defense attorney can help determine whether a motion to suppress may apply.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is a Hackensack-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense throughout Bergen County and New Jersey. Led by attorney Adam M. Lustberg, the firm reviews search and seizure issues at every stage of the criminal process to help protect clients' constitutional rights. For consultations, call (201) 880-5311.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: