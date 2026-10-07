Suffolk County Homicide Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges In New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – October 07, 2026 – A death caused by a failure to recognize risk, rather than an intent to harm, can still result in a felony homicide charge under New York law. Suffolk County homicide defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) is explaining what the charge of criminally negligent homicide involves and how it differs from more serious homicide offenses.

According to Suffolk County homicide defense attorney Jason Bassett, criminally negligent homicide under New York Penal Law Section 125.10 occurs when a person causes another's death by failing to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that their conduct would result in death. The offense is classified as a Class E felony, carrying a maximum sentence of four years in prison. "The defining feature of this charge is a failure to recognize a risk, not an intent to cause harm," explains Bassett. "That distinction matters a great deal when it comes to sentencing."

Suffolk County homicide defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that the prosecution must prove three separate elements beyond a reasonable doubt: that the defendant's conduct was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would observe, that the conduct was the proximate cause of death, and that a death actually occurred. A failure to establish any one of these elements can defeat the charge entirely. New York courts have held that criminal negligence requires more than the kind of carelessness that would support a civil lawsuit, setting a meaningfully higher bar for prosecutors to clear.

Attorney Bassett adds that the distinction between criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter in the second degree often comes down to the defendant's state of mind at the time. "Manslaughter requires that the person was aware of a risk and chose to disregard it," he notes. "Criminally negligent homicide applies when someone failed to perceive that risk in the first place, and that difference can change a Class E felony into a Class C felony with a far longer maximum sentence." New York courts often instruct juries on both offenses so a jury can select the charge that fits the facts actually proven at trial.

The firm also points to a more serious charge, aggravated criminally negligent homicide, which applies when the victim is an on-duty police or peace officer and the defendant knew or reasonably should have known the victim's status. That offense is classified as a Class C violent felony carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years, and a prior felony record can further affect the sentencing range a defendant faces if convicted.

Common defense strategies in these cases focus on challenging whether the alleged conduct truly amounted to criminal negligence or whether an intervening cause, such as the victim's own actions or a third party's conduct, broke the chain of causation. "Every case turns on the specific facts, and identifying weaknesses in the state's theory of negligence or causation is often the most effective path forward," Bassett states. Misidentification and self-defense may also apply depending on the circumstances surrounding the death.

A felony conviction carries consequences well beyond incarceration, including the loss of firearm rights, professional licensing complications, and potential immigration consequences for non-citizens. The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. represents clients facing homicide and other serious felony charges throughout Suffolk County and Long Island, drawing on decades of combined prosecution and defense experience.

For those under investigation or facing a criminally negligent homicide charge, early legal representation may help protect their rights and shape the outcome of the case. The firm offers a free consultation to anyone facing these serious allegations.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on serious felony matters, including homicide charges. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, the firm represents clients throughout Suffolk County and Long Island. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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