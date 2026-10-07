Hudson Valley DWI Defense Attorney Randall F. Inniss Guides Physicians Through Medical License Protection After A DWI Arrest

MIDDLETOWN, NY – October 07, 2026 – Physicians in the Hudson Valley who are charged with Driving While Intoxicated face not only criminal penalties but also a parallel investigation by the Office of Professional Medical Conduct that can place their medical license, hospital privileges, and professional reputation at serious risk. Hudson Valley DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) provides the integrated criminal and licensing defense that physicians need from the earliest stage of their case.

According to Hudson Valley DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, New York law creates a spectrum of impaired driving charges under Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1192, from a DWAI traffic infraction through misdemeanor DWI and Aggravated DWI to felony charges, and each level carries distinct licensing consequences through the OPMC. A criminal conviction triggers mandatory court notification to professional licensing boards, and the OPMC has independent authority under New York Education Law § 6530 to investigate any physician whose conduct raises questions about fitness to practice, even when charges are later reduced or dismissed. "A DWI arrest does not automatically end a physician's career," Inniss explains, "but the OPMC can impose discipline up to revocation, and the outcome depends heavily on the quality of legal representation at every stage."

Hudson Valley DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss emphasizes that hospital credentialing departments often act faster than the OPMC, and that a DWI arrest, not just a conviction, can trigger privilege suspension or peer review proceedings before any criminal court date occurs. Under New York Public Health Law § 230(11)(a), medical facilities and fellow physicians are legally mandated to report suspected misconduct or impairment, meaning OPMC investigations can be initiated by court conviction notifications, hospital credentialing staff, colleagues, self-reporting, or media coverage of the arrest.

Attorney Inniss served as a New York State Trooper for over 22 years, including roles as a Trooper, Investigator, and Senior Investigator, and personally participated in more than 100 DWI arrests. He is a former Certified Breathalyzer Operator with an NHTSA Instructor designation in standardized field sobriety tests and holds Juris Doctor and LL.M. degrees from the University at Buffalo School of Law. He is a member of the National College of DUI Defense, a Fellow of the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys, and an active member of the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Common criminal defense strategies in physician DWI cases include challenging the legality of the initial traffic stop under the Fourth Amendment, identifying improper field sobriety test administration, reviewing breathalyzer calibration records and operator compliance, and evaluating whether medical conditions such as GERD or diabetes may have produced elevated or false BAC readings. "Physicians are uniquely positioned to challenge the science behind breath and blood testing," Inniss notes. "Medical documentation supporting those conditions can be a significant factor in the defense strategy."

A plea agreement must be evaluated carefully for its licensing impact. Accepting a plea that appears favorable in criminal court can create the exact record that the OPMC uses to pursue discipline, which is why the criminal defense attorney must assess every plea offer through the lens of both proceedings simultaneously. Voluntary participation in programs such as New York's Committee for Physician Health can also be a mitigating factor presented at OPMC hearings or in consent order negotiations.

The firm represents physicians throughout Orange County, Rockland County, Ulster County, Sullivan County, and Dutchess County, including communities such as Middletown, Wallkill, Newburgh, Suffern, Kingston, Monticello, and Poughkeepsie. For physicians facing DWI charges in the Hudson Valley, contacting an experienced defense attorney early in the process provides the best opportunity to protect both the criminal case and the medical license simultaneously. For consultations, contact The Inniss Firm, PLLC at (845) 470-4236.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown-based law firm providing integrated DWI criminal defense and medical license protection for physicians and other licensed professionals throughout the Hudson Valley. Led by attorney Randall F. Inniss, a former New York State Trooper with over 22 years of law enforcement investigative experience and more than 25 years of legal practice, the firm represents clients across Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan, and Dutchess Counties. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: