San Francisco Speeding Ticket Attorney Adam Cohen Explains Fines, DMV Points, And Defense Options For California Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 07, 2026 - Drivers who receive a speeding citation in San Francisco can face substantial fines, DMV points, higher insurance premiums, and possible license consequences, particularly when multiple violations accumulate. San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation ( ) is providing guidance on how California sets speed limits, what a citation may cost, and the defenses available to those accused of speeding. The available options often depend on the Vehicle Code section listed on the citation, the alleged speed, the road conditions, and whether the driver qualifies for traffic school.

According to San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen, most speeding citations in the city are issued under Vehicle Code sections 22349 or 22350, though other provisions may apply. Section 22349 prohibits driving over 65 mph on a highway and sets a 55 mph maximum

on two-lane undivided highways unless a higher limit is posted. Section 22350, known as the basic speed law, prohibits driving faster than is reasonable or prudent for the conditions, requiring the court to consider factors such as weather, visibility, traffic, and the width of the roadway.

San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that most speeding citations under sections 22349, 22350, or 22356(b) are one-point infractions carrying base fines from $35 to $100 and total bail from $238 to $490. A citation under Vehicle Code section 22348(b), which applies to speeds exceeding 100 mph, is a two-point violation with a $200 base fine, $896 total bail, and possible license suspension. "Many drivers focus only on the fine listed on the ticket," Cohen explains. "The long-term cost usually comes from the DMV point and the insurance increase that can follow a conviction."

For many motorists, the lasting financial impact is tied to the point on their driving record rather than the amount paid to the court. Most speeding convictions add one DMV point, while a conviction for driving over 100 mph adds two. Cohen points out that a one-point violation remains reported by the DMV for three years, while most two-point violations remain for ten years.

California's negligent-operator system places drivers at Level III when they accumulate four points in 12 months, six points in 24 months, or eight points in 36 months. "Reaching one of those thresholds can lead to a one-year probation period that includes a six-month license suspension," Cohen observes. He adds that a dismissal or an authorized reduction to a nonmoving violation avoids a point, and that eligible noncommercial drivers who complete traffic school can keep the conviction confidential and prevent the assessment of a violation point.

Cohen highlights that California law limits how officers may measure vehicle speed. Under Vehicle Code section 40801, the use of speed traps is prohibited, and section 40803 bars the admission of speed evidence obtained through a prohibited speed trap. When radar or lidar is used to enforce certain prima facie speed limits, the prosecution must establish a qualifying Engineering and Traffic Survey along with the officer's required training and proper calibration of the equipment. Depending on the roadway, a survey may remain valid for five, seven, or up to 14 years, with exceptions for local streets, school zones, senior zones, and business activity districts.

Attorney Cohen also emphasizes that commercial drivers face heightened consequences. A one-point moving violation committed while operating a commercial motor vehicle counts as 1.5 points toward the negligent-operator system, and traffic school is not available for violations committed in a commercial vehicle. Location-based citations under Vehicle Code section 22352, which establishes lower prima facie limits in school zones, business and residence districts, and near railway crossings, may also require close attention to posted signs, the time of day, and the presence of children.

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation handles cases in the Traffic Division of San Francisco Superior Court, including Department 218 at the Civic Center Courthouse at 400 McAllister Street. Cohen advises that ignoring a citation can result in a civil assessment of up to $100 and referral of the unpaid balance for collection, and that failing to receive a Reminder Notice does not excuse a missed deadline. He notes that the court does not send traffic-ticket text messages, and any unsolicited text, link, or QR code requesting payment should be treated as fraudulent.

The firm represents drivers throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area, including cases arising on U.S. Highway 101, Interstate 80, Interstate 280, and State Route 1, as well as neighborhoods such as SoMa, the Mission District, and the Financial District. For those facing a speeding citation, consulting a San Francisco traffic defense attorney before paying the ticket may help evaluate options and protect a driving record before the court deadline.

About Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation:

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation is a San Francisco-based firm focused on traffic ticket and DUI defense, representing drivers throughout the Bay Area and across California. Led by founder and managing partner Adam Cohen, the firm reviews citations, examines the prosecution's evidence, and pursues dismissals, reductions, or other outcomes for those accused of speeding and other moving violations. The office is located at 350 Rhode Island St #240, San Francisco, CA 94103. For consultations, call (628) 203-1868.

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