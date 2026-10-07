Boston Truck Accident Attorney Dino M. Colucci Outlines Liability And Federal Regulations In 18-Wheeler Collisions

BOSTON, MA - October 7, 2026 - Collisions between passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers on Boston roadways produce serious injuries because of the size, mass, and speed disparity involved. Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci of Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. ( ) outlines how liability is established in commercial trucking cases and which federal and state regulations shape those claims.

According to Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci, identifying the cause of a tractor-trailer crash determines who bears responsibility. Driver-related causes include speeding, fatigue and hours of service violations, impairment involving alcohol or controlled substances, and improper lane changes or failure to yield. Equipment and company-related causes include faulty maintenance, improper lighting, overloaded or unsecured cargo, and defective brakes, tires, or other components. "Two crashes that look identical at the scene can trace back to entirely different failures," Colucci explains. "The investigation has to reach past the driver and into the carrier's records."

Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci notes that Massachusetts adopts most Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations, which establish the standard of care for commercial drivers and carriers. Part 382 governs testing for controlled substances and alcohol, Part 391 sets driver qualification standards, Part 392 addresses safe operation, Part 393 covers required parts and accessories, Part 395 limits hours of service, Part 396 requires inspection and maintenance recordkeeping, and Part 397 regulates the transport of hazardous materials. Under Massachusetts law, a commercial vehicle is any vehicle with a gross weight rating of 10,001 pounds or more, one designed to carry more than 15 passengers, or one used to transport placarded hazardous materials.

Attorney Dino Colucci points out that liability in a tractor-trailer crash often extends well beyond the person behind the wheel. The trucking company may answer for negligent hiring, inadequate training, supervision failures, or hours of service violations. A cargo loader may bear responsibility for overloaded or improperly secured freight, a maintenance contractor for defective repairs or missed inspections, a manufacturer for defective equipment, and a freight broker for selecting an unsafe carrier. Because each entity carries separate commercial coverage, identifying every responsible party affects the recovery available.

Evidence preservation drives those determinations. "Electronic logging device data, driver logs, and maintenance records tell a story the paperwork alone does not," notes Darin Colucci, managing partner at the firm. "Those records have a limited shelf life, which is why preservation steps matter early." The firm's investigation gathers onboard data reflecting speed, braking, and steering, hours of service records, driver qualification files, cargo manifests and weight tickets, scene photographs, and witness statements.

Insurance structure distinguishes commercial claims from ordinary motor vehicle cases. Federal law requires interstate freight carriers to maintain minimum liability coverage of at least $750,000, and many commercial policies include an MCS-90 endorsement that obligates the insurer to pay injured members of the public. Those higher limits expand the compensation potentially available, though commercial insurers defend these claims with substantial resources.

Recoverable damages generally include past and future medical expenses, lost wages and reduced earning capacity, pain and suffering, property damage, and wrongful death damages for surviving family members. Large truck crashes account for a disproportionate share of severe outcomes nationally, and dense traffic alongside severe winter weather on major corridors adds risk on Boston-area routes including Interstate 93, Interstate 90, Route 1, the Concord Turnpike, Interstate 95, and Interstate 495.

Steps taken immediately after a collision affect both health and the resulting claim. "Documentation created in the first hours often becomes the clearest record of what happened," observes Dino Colucci. Contacting emergency services, requesting that an officer respond, photographing the vehicles and scene, and collecting contact and insurance details from the driver and any witnesses all support the later investigation. Massachusetts also requires a written accident report under Mass. Gen. Laws c. 90, Section 26 when anyone is killed or injured or property damage exceeds $1,000.

Filing deadlines apply throughout. The statute of limitations for personal injury claims in Massachusetts is three years from the date of the accident, and notice requirements can vary with the facts of a particular claim. The firm represents injured clients across Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk, Essex, Plymouth, Bristol, and Worcester counties, among others throughout the Commonwealth.

Recoverable damages depend heavily on the evidence assembled early. Onboard data reflecting speed, braking, and steering inputs can establish what a driver did in the seconds before impact, while maintenance and inspection records may reveal a mechanical failure the carrier had documented but not corrected. Driver qualification files can surface a hiring decision made despite a known history of violations. Because Massachusetts adopts the federal safety rules as the operative standard of care, documenting a specific regulatory violation converts a general negligence theory into a concrete breach a jury can evaluate against a written requirement.

For those injured in a collision with a semi-truck or tractor-trailer in Boston, prompt legal review can preserve evidence that a commercial carrier is not obligated to retain indefinitely. Consulting a truck accident attorney may help identify every responsible party and every applicable insurance policy.

About Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C.:

Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. is a Boston-based law firm dedicated to personal injury litigation, including commercial trucking, motor vehicle, nursing home, and product liability claims. Led by founding partner Dino M. Colucci alongside managing partner Darin Colucci and partner Matthew Marcus, the firm represents injured clients throughout Boston, Greater Boston, and Massachusetts. For consultations, call (617) 958-3807.

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