Synscribe Launches SEO & GEO Course For Founders & Agencies To Help Teams Rank On Google And Chatgpt

Enrollment has been open since the course's first cohort began on 21 September 2026. The course turns the playbook of a top SEO & GEO agency into a teachable system - the same working method that has taken a brand-new site from zero to a Google ranking and a ChatGPT recommendation within 24 hours.

"AI tools have made SEO execution cheap, which is exactly why leadership judgment is now the scarce resource," said Raymond Yeh, founder of Synscribe. "Most founders and agency owners know SEO matters but treat it as a black box - they can't see why a keyword or a prompt was chosen, and when nothing ranks, no one can tell them what went wrong. This course teaches them to make those calls themselves."

What the Course Teaches

The course moves from explanation to decision and execution across eight chapters covering strategy, search theory, technical SEO, indexing, and content that converts. Enrollment includes lifetime course access with about eight hours of lessons, two months of Mole, Synscribe's AI SEO Agent, and two focused 30-minute coaching sessions. For agency owners, a dedicated "Agentic Agency" track shows how to turn the system into repeatable client work.

"You don't need to learn to code, and you don't need to hand your search to a bot," Yeh said. "The point is to become the person in the room who can tell strong evidence from weak and explain the next move - whether you execute it yourself, direct an AI agent, or lead it for a client."

Availability

The SEO & GEO Course for Founders & Agencies is available now for a one-time enrollment of $799, which includes lifetime access, two months of Mole, Synscribe's AI SEO Agent, and two coaching sessions. The price rises to $1,799 in January 2027. For teams that want the work executed for them, Synscribe offers done-for-you SEO and GEO engagements separately.

About Synscribe

Synscribe is an SEO, GEO, and AI search optimization agency for B2B companies, run by a team of full-stack AI engineers and growth experts. It builds Mole, an AI SEO & GEO Agent.