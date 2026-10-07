The Chimney Guards Launches New Website To Improve Access To Chimney And Fireplace Services Across The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 - The Chimney Guards, a licensed and insured California chimney and fireplace service company, has launched a new website designed to make it easier for Bay Area homeowners, property managers and real estate professionals to find chimney, masonry and fireplace services across 40 local communities.

The redesigned website, TheChimneyGuards, organizes the company's services by both specialty and location, helping visitors quickly identify the appropriate service for their property. Available services include chimney sweeping, inspections, repairs, rebuilds, chimney liner and pipe installation, waterproofing, leak detection, masonry repair, chimney crown repair, gas fireplace repair and maintenance, fireplace installation, stove installation, log set installation and chimney removal.

The Chimney Guards has served the Bay Area since 2015. Its coverage includes San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Daly City, San Mateo, Palo Alto, San Jose, Fremont, Walnut Creek and other communities throughout the region. The new site includes dedicated local service information for each city, along with educational resources addressing common chimney and fireplace concerns.

A central focus of the company's service process is documenting conditions before recommending repairs. Technicians use photographs and video to show customers the condition of chimneys, flues, fireboxes, flashing and masonry. Written estimates separate recommended work and pricing, giving property owners a clearer basis for deciding how to proceed.

The company's stated operating principle is to“document everything, show the customer the evidence.” That approach is reflected throughout the new website, which explains inspection procedures, common warning signs, maintenance considerations and service options in detail.

The Chimney Guards is also promoting a limited-time $49 chimney and fireplace inspection. The inspection includes a safety evaluation, camera inspection where needed and a written report. The offer is intended to provide homeowners with an accessible first step when they are uncertain whether a chimney or fireplace requires cleaning, repair or additional evaluation.

The Chimney Guards holds California contractor license CSLB #1159744 and provides residential and commercial service. According to the company, inspections follow NFPA 211 definitions and CSIA practices. The company also offers written estimates, photo-documented findings and same-day or emergency appointment availability when scheduling permits.

The new website includes individual service pages, city-specific information, customer resources, a service-area directory and online request forms. Visitors can also find guidance on topics such as chimney leaks, repair warning signs, inspections, cleaning frequency and gas fireplace troubleshooting.

The website also provides dedicated pages for major Bay Area cities, allowing customers to review locally relevant service information before requesting an estimate or scheduling an inspection directly with the company.

About The Chimney Guards

Founded in 2015, The Chimney Guards provides chimney, masonry and fireplace services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The company works on residential and commercial properties and emphasizes documented findings, clear pricing, clean worksites and coordinated service across chimney, masonry, venting and fireplace systems.