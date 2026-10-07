New Book From Pain To Purpose Offers Hope For Anyone Struggling With Disappointment And Unanswered Prayers

MENAFN - GetNews)- Author, evangelist, and speaker Lou Smith invites readers into a deeply personal journey of faith, healing, and purpose with the release of her inspiring new book, From Pain to Purpose.

In this powerful memoir, Smith shares her transparent story of enduring multiple miscarriages while grappling with grief, disappointment, unanswered prayers, and questions about God's plan. Rather than allowing pain to define her future, she discovered that God was using her greatest heartbreak to reveal a greater purpose.

"Many people silently struggle with disappointment because life did not unfold as they expected," says Smith. "My prayer is that readers will understand that God has not forgotten them. Even in our most painful seasons, He is still working."

Throughout the book, Lou examines one of life's most difficult questions: What happens when you've trusted God, obeyed His Word, and believed for a miracle that never came?

Through biblical insight, personal testimony, and spiritual reflection, Smith reveals how God transformed her pain into purpose and redirected her focus toward building His eternal kingdom.

Award-winning author Danyelle Scroggins praises the book's message of faith and perseverance:

"Lou Smith's testimony is both courageous and deeply inspiring. From Pain to Purpose reminds readers that God's greatest work often happens in the midst of life's most painful experiences. This book offers hope, healing, and encouragement for anyone navigating disappointment."

GoodGirlBookClubOnlinem also applauds the impact of Smith's story:

" From Pain to Purpose is a remarkable testimony of resilience, faith, and transformation. Lou Smith's transparency creates a powerful connection with readers and provides hope for those carrying hidden pain, grief, and unanswered questions. Her story demonstrates that purpose often emerges from life's deepest wounds."

With honesty, grace, and practical wisdom, From Pain to Purpose offers readers a pathway toward healing while reminding them that no disappointment is wasted in the hands of God.

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