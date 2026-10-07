ITALY - October 7, 2026 - This year's edition of Miss Trans Italia International concluded with a live broadcast on Canale Italia, and the name now inscribed in the hall of fame is Beatrisse Sharon. It was a decisive victory, achieved in a final where she triumphed over contestants from various countries.

Beatrisse Saron won over the jury with her confident stage presence, elegant bearing, and primal naturalness. When the announcement was made, the audience's applause anticipated the verdict. It is precisely the context that has made this edition a subject of particular discussion abroad.

To many international observers, the fact that an event of such significance is taking place in Italy-a country that still proceeds with extreme caution regarding gender identity issues and houses the Vatican State within its borders-has seemed like a fascinating contradiction.

The foreign press has picked up on precisely this contrast-not so much the competition itself, but the fact that it exists, that it has a television slot, and that it draws an audience. In a landscape where the rights of trans people go unrecognized, an event like this takes on a significance that extends far beyond the sash awarded to the winner.

In the hours following the final, Beatrice Saron's name began to circulate beyond national borders. Congratulatory messages arrived from foreign media outlets and professionals, alongside a flood of comments and shares.

The winner received the title with emotion, dedicating the award to all the young women who had shared the stage with her.

"It's not just a crown"-this was the sentiment behind the words she spoke on stage, a way to bring stories that often remain on the margins into the prime-time spotlight.

Miss Trans Italia International thus concludes a memorable edition-marked by international participation and cross-border media attention-featuring a winner who continues to keep the spotlight on herself and on an issue Italy still struggles to face head-on.

Beatrisse Saron is an official contestant in the Miss Trans Italia Sudamerica International 2006 beauty pageant. She was officially introduced as a participant in the competition in February 2026. In May 2026, she received her official sash, marking the start of the active phase of her journey in the event.

About The Miss Trans Italia Internatioal Pageant

The Miss Trans Italia International pageant is officially managed by Antonino Nigrelli S.R.L., a production company based in Cento, Ferrara. Each year, the company renews and elevates the contest by introducing prestigious new features. Their continuous dedication ensures the event remains a fresh and highly celebrated showcase of talent and diversity.

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