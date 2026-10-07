Peregian Garage Doors Introduces Full Line Of High-Performance Sectional And Side-Sliding Garage Doors

PEREGIAN BEACH, QLD – 7 October 2026 – Peregian Garage Doors, a trusted local specialist in residential and commercial garage door solutions, has announced an expanded lineup of high-performance sectional and side-sliding garage doors. Designed specifically to meet the aesthetic and structural demands of coastal living across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions, the new range combines modern architectural design, robust Australian manufacturing, and smooth, reliable operation.

With over 16 years of hands-on experience in garage door installation, maintenance, and repair, the team at Peregian Garage Doors curated this line to address specific challenges faced by local property owners. Coastal weather conditions, including high humidity, airborne salt, and seasonal storm winds, require door systems built with durable materials and precise engineering.

Engineered for Coastal Durability and Modern Architecture

The expanded product range offers versatile configurations for diverse property layouts and architectural styles. Sectional garage doors feature hinged horizontal panels that rise vertically along ceiling tracks, offering an ideal solution for driveways with limited space. Side-sliding and track doors, by contrast, open horizontally along the inner garage wall, making them a practical choice for garages with low head clearance or arched ceilings.

To ensure long-term resistance against harsh weather, all doors in the new lineup are crafted using high-grade materials, including Colorbond steel, structural aluminium, real timber, and glass-framed composites. Colorbond steel remains a popular choice for local homes due to its multi-layer protective coating that resists chipping, peeling, and corrosion caused by coastal sea air.

Beyond durability, the new sectional and side-sliding doors offer improved energy efficiency and sound dampening. Panel design options include insulated core layers that help regulate internal temperatures inside the garage, reducing heat transfer during warmer Queensland summers and creating a quieter operating cycle.

Local Manufacturing and Seamless Automation Integration

A key feature of the new collection is its origin. All doors supplied and fitted by Peregian Garage Doors are manufactured in Australia, supporting local manufacturing standards while ensuring short lead times for installation and replacement parts.

Every model in the high-performance series is designed for seamless pairing with modern automatic garage door openers. Property owners can integrate modern safety and convenience features, including quiet belt-driven motors, soft start-and-stop mechanisms, wireless keypads, safety infrared beams, and Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls. These smart automation features allow homeowners to monitor, open, and close their garage doors remotely via smartphone apps, providing enhanced security for families and holiday rental properties across the Sunshine Coast.

Expert Workmanship and Comprehensive Service

Proper installation is critical to the longevity and safe operation of heavy garage door systems. The skilled technicians at Peregian Garage Doors provide complete start-to-finish installation services, ensuring exact track alignment, proper spring tensioning, and balanced weight distribution.

The introduction of the new sectional and side-sliding lines complements the company's full suite of services, which includes routine preventative servicing, rapid repairs for broken springs or snapped cables, and motor upgrades for existing roller and tilt doors. All new installations come backed by manufacturer warranties alongside the company's dedicated workmanship guarantee.

Property owners across Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs, Noosa Heads, Sunshine Beach, Coolum, and surrounding Sunshine Coast communities can now explore the full range of custom colors, finishes, and panel configurations through on-site consultations.

About Peregian Garage Doors

Peregian Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated business serving residential and commercial clients across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions. With more than 16 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in the supply, installation, automation, and repair of high-quality garage doors. Utilizing Australian-made products from trusted manufacturers, Peregian Garage Doors delivers reliable workmanship tailored to the demands of coastal environments.