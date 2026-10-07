Restarting Relationships Offers Hope And Strategic Pathways For Australian Couples On The Verge Of Divorce

NARARA, NSW – 7 October 2026 – Relationships across Australia face unprecedented pressure from financial strain, communication breakdowns, and unaddressed personal challenges. When partners reach a point where separation appears to be the only option left, finding effective, structured support becomes critical. Restarting Relationships, a clinical psychology practice based in Narara on the Central Coast of New South Wales, provides evidence-based therapy and strategic pathways designed to help couples navigate severe distress and rebuild long-term stability.

Under the clinical direction of Dr Scott Terry, a registered clinical psychologist with over three decades of international experience, the practice combines clinical psychology with practical, structured interventions. By delivering services both locally and nationwide through secure telehealth, Restarting Relationships ensures that distance and busy schedules do not block access to specialist relationship care.

Moving Beyond Traditional Weekly Counselling

For couples experiencing acute relationship distress, standard hourly counselling sessions once a week can sometimes feel insufficient to create real momentum. Restarting Relationships addresses this challenge by offering Couples Intensives alongside traditional therapy formats.

These intensive therapy sessions allow couples to step away from daily distractions and dedicate concentrated blocks of time to their relationship. The extended format creates space to examine complex issues thoroughly, break through long-standing deadlocks, and establish clear action plans in days rather than months.

The approach focuses on identifying the root causes of relationship breakdown. Rather than merely treating surface-level arguments, therapy explores underlying behavioral patterns, historical conflicts, and unmet needs. This structured process helps partners gain a clear understanding of their situation, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future together with clarity and mutual respect.

Integrating Individual Wellbeing with Couples Therapy

Relationship health is rarely isolated from individual wellbeing. The clinical team at Restarting Relationships recognizes that individual mental health conditions, burnout, and neurodiverse conditions can significantly impact partnership dynamics.

The practice integrates specialized diagnostic assessments and support into its clinical care, particularly regarding adult ADHD and executive dysfunction. In many instances, unrecognized ADHD symptoms, such as difficulty with emotional regulation, focus, or organization, can create chronic frustration and misunderstanding between partners. By diagnosing and addressing these individual factors within the broader framework of relationship therapy, couples gain practical tools tailored to their actual daily realities.

This integrated model ensures that therapy addresses both the individual experience and the relational dynamic, preventing partners from feeling unfairly blamed for systemic challenges in the relationship.

Practical Frameworks for Amicable Outcomes

Not every couple seeking therapy chooses to stay together, and Restarting Relationships respects the individual goals of each partnership. When couples determine that separation is the healthiest path forward, the practice provides clinical guidance to help partners navigate the process amicably.

Specialized support for co-parenting and separation planning helps couples establish clear communication protocols, reduce conflict, and prioritize the emotional stability of children involved. By focusing on practical strategies and mutual understanding, the practice assists families in transitioning smoothly through structural changes without unnecessary distress.

Whether the outcome is relationship renewal or a structured, amicable parting, the goal remains consistent: providing couples with clear, actionable pathways toward emotional resolution and stability.

Broadened Clinical Expertise for Modern Partnerships

In addition to traditional romantic partnerships, the frameworks utilized at Restarting Relationships apply to complex professional dynamics. The practice offers consulting services for co-founders, business partners, and executive teams navigating high-stakes interpersonal friction. By applying clinical psychology principles to professional relationships, the practice helps leaders resolve conflict, realign common goals, and preserve both business viability and personal wellbeing.

About Restarting Relationships

Restarting Relationships is a specialized clinical psychology practice dedicated to supporting individuals, couples, and executive partners through relational conflict, life transitions, and mental health challenges. Founded by Dr Scott Terry, a clinical psychologist with more than 30 years of clinical experience across Australia and internationally, the practice operates from Narara on the Central Coast of New South Wales and provides telehealth services to clients across Australia. Restarting Relationships offers evidence-based services including couples therapy, intensive retreats, adult ADHD assessments, co-parenting guidance, and professional partnership consulting.