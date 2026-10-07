Woman-Owned Maui Brand Woo Woo Crystal Co Reimagines Self-Care With Refillable Car Diffusers And Tiny Rituals On The Go

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Life is busy. It's messy. It's beautiful. And sometimes, it's a lot,” said Tracy Lombardi, founder of Woo Woo Crystal Co.“Self-care doesn't have to mean finding more time. Sometimes, it's simply making more of the moments you already have. That's the heart of everything we create.”"Woo Woo Crystal Co is reimagining everyday self-care with refillable, crystal-infused car diffusers and Tiny Rituals On the Go, designed to help people find a little calm within the chaos of everyday life. Handmade on Maui, the woman-owned brand combines fragrance, crystals and thoughtful design to bring accessible luxury to the routines people already have.

Maui, Hawaiʻi, USA – October 7, 2026 – Woo Woo Crystal Co is bringing a different approach to everyday self-care, with products designed to bring intention, comfort and joy into routines people are already living.

Founded by Tracy Lombardi, the 100% woman-owned and operated Maui brand grew from a simple idea: the people who need moments of calm the most are often the ones with the least time to find them.

Between commuting, work, school pickup, errands and everything else packed into the day, finding additional time for self-care can feel like one more thing on the to-do list. But people are already spending time in their cars. Lombardi saw an opportunity to meet them there.

Woo Woo Crystal Co's refillable Crystal-Infused Car Diffusers are designed to make the everyday drive feel a little more special, combining fragrance, genuine crystals and thoughtful design in an accessory that brings beauty and intention to an often-overlooked space. The idea is simple: your car becomes your sanctuary.

Each $20 diffuser is handmade on Maui in a faceted glass bottle with a wooden cap and includes genuine crystals inside. Eight signature fragrances range from bright and fresh to warm and cozy, offering variety that allows customers to match their diffuser to their mood, season, or personal preference. Genuine crystals are thoughtfully chosen to complement each fragrance and its intention.

The diffuser base is non-toxic and biodegradable, and both the base and fragrance oils are phthalate-free. Each diffuser lasts approximately six weeks, depending on use, and is designed to be refilled rather than replaced when the diffuser is empty. Car Diffuser Refills are available in all eight signature fragrances for $16, with each bottle providing two complete refills so customers can continue using the original glass diffuser.

That same belief in“making more of the moments people already have” extends beyond the car with the Tiny Rituals On the Go collection. Each set includes four tumbled crystals along with a corresponding card featuring three mantras and the meanings of each crystal, all packaged in a reusable cotton bag.

Designed to go wherever life takes you, Tiny Rituals can be used at home, while traveling, at work or even while sitting in the school pickup line: Small Moments. Big Impact.

Designed as accessible luxuries, the gift-ready collections offer thoughtful options for holiday and hostess gifting, birthdays, favors and everyday gestures, making it easy to give something that feels special without the luxury price tag.

For Lombardi, that is what Woo Woo Crystal Co ultimately comes back to: self-care does not always require escaping everyday life at the spa or finding more time in an already busy day. Sometimes, it is simply about finding a little calm within the chaos.

ABOUT WOO WOO CRYSTAL CO

Woo Woo Crystal Co LLC is a 100% woman-owned and operated lifestyle brand based in Maui, Hawaiʻi. Handmade on Maui, its collections include refillable Crystal-Infused Car Diffusers and Tiny Rituals On the Go, along with Car Diffuser Refills. Each is thoughtfully created to bring intention, comfort and joy into the routines people already have, helping them find a little calm within the chaos. Woo Woo Crystal Co is a member of 1% for the Planet.

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