Alexandra Danielle Enlists Grammy-Winning Engineer Chris Lord-Alge For Emotionally Charged New Single“Beautiful Tragedy”

MENAFN - GetNews)""Beautiful Tragedy is about knowing something or someone is bad for you, but still feeling addicted to it. I wanted the song to be relatable beyond relationships; that addiction could be a person, food, or any destructive pattern you struggle to let go of. This song is for anyone who has ever felt trapped by something they know they need to walk away from." - Alexandra Danielle"Independent singer-songwriter Alexandra Danielle unveils her latest single "Beautiful Tragedy," a rock/pop anthem that dives into the addictive nature of toxic relationships and self-destructive cycles. The track features production by Clay Davies, drums by acclaimed drummer Robin Diaz, and mixing and mastering by legendary engineer Chris Lord-Alge.

Seal Beach, California - October 7, 2026 - Independent artist Alexandra Danielle has announced the release of her highly anticipated single "Beautiful Tragedy," a compelling rock/pop track that examines the magnetic pull of toxic relationships, harmful substances, and recurring destructive behaviors. The single marks a pivotal new chapter for the versatile performer, who has spent years building a multifaceted career across music, dance, modeling, and live entertainment.

"Beautiful Tragedy" was cowritten and produced alongside Clay Davies who plays guitar for Puddle of Mudd and Bullets and Octane, bringing together sharp songwriting instincts with polished production sensibilities. The track is elevated further by the drumming talents of Robin Diaz, whose credits span collaborations with some of the biggest names in rock and pop music. The mixing and mastering were handled by none other than Chris Lord-Alge, a Grammy-winning engineer renowned for his work with artists across virtually every genre. The combination of these collaborators gives the single a sonic weight that matches its emotionally charged subject matter.

The song explores a theme that resonates deeply with a wide audience. Rather than limiting itself to the dynamics of a single romantic entanglement, "Beautiful Tragedy" broadens its lens to encompass any pattern a person finds difficult to release, whether that involves a relationship, a habit, or a cycle of behavior that feels simultaneously irresistible and damaging. This universality is central to Alexandra Danielle's artistic vision, as she seeks to connect with listeners on an honest and deeply personal level.

Originally from Maui, Alexandra Danielle has cultivated a career defined by creative range and relentless dedication. Her background in dance and modeling laid the groundwork for a dynamic stage presence that distinguishes her live performances. She previously spent two years performing alongside actor and musician Corey Feldman, a period that included appearances on Limp Bizkit's Loserville tour. Those experiences sharpened her abilities as a live entertainer and deepened her understanding of what it takes to command an audience night after night.

Now channeling that energy into her solo work, Alexandra Danielle is focused on building a catalog of music that speaks to empowerment, vulnerability, and the courage it takes to confront uncomfortable truths about oneself. "Beautiful Tragedy" embodies that mission, offering listeners a song that validates their struggles while encouraging them to recognize the patterns holding them back.

The single is accompanied by an official music video that brings the song's emotional landscape to life visually. The video complements the track's intensity, providing a cinematic experience that deepens the listener's engagement with the material. Both the single and the video are available across major streaming and digital platforms, making them accessible to audiences worldwide.

Alexandra Danielle continues to build momentum through a combination of live performances, ongoing content creation, and an active social media presence. She has cultivated a growing community of fans who connect with her message of authenticity and personal strength. Her audience spans men and women who are passionate about live music, value artistic integrity, and believe in the power of owning one's truth regardless of the circumstances.

With "Beautiful Tragedy," Alexandra Danielle signals that she is entering a new creative phase, one defined by bold artistic choices and unflinching honesty. The collaboration with Clay Davies, Robin Diaz, and Chris Lord-Alge underscores her commitment to delivering music at the highest professional standard while staying true to the raw emotional core that defines her work. New music and additional live dates are expected to follow as she continues expanding her reach and refining her artistic identity.

About Us

Alexandra Danielle is an independent singer-songwriter, performer, and creative artist whose career spans music, dance, modeling, and live entertainment. Originally from Maui, she has collaborated with notable industry figures and continues to release original music while growing her audience across streaming platforms and social media.

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@alexandradaniellemusic?si=Wqlwye5_ftxZ3ar6