LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 07, 2026 - Arbitrage Group is marking twenty years since Aldo Attanasio d'Aponte founded the central London buyer-side property advisory and development firm in 2006. The company says it has acquired more than 500 homes for private clients representing £1.5bn in acquisitions, developed more than 100 units across 26 schemes from Mayfair to St John's Wood, and has £800m under management.

Buyer-Side Advisory and Development

The firm works across buyer-side acquisition and relocation, commercial property including retail, and development. Those activities place advisory work and physical development within the same central London business. The combination gives the company experience of both the buyer's decision-making process and the practical demands involved in bringing a residential scheme forward. Its work remains centred on property in prime central London.

Central London Development Work

Arbitrage Group's development activity includes 18–20 York Buildings in Covent Garden, a residential block on a narrow street off the Strand. Regent's Walk in St John's Wood is a live development, while the firm also has a smaller scheme in Queensway. Together, the projects reflect the firm's focus on residential development within established central London neighbourhoods. Each scheme sits within a wider advisory and development operation rather than being treated as a standalone activity.

Two Decades in Central London

Founder Aldo Attanasio d'Aponte has worked in central London property for roughly twenty years. The firm remains focused on buyer-side advisory and development in prime central London. That long-term focus has shaped a business that combines acquisition advice with direct involvement in residential schemes.

“The measure of a development is whether it still sits properly in its street in twenty years. Nobody puts the developer's name on a building, and that is rather the point.” - Aldo Attanasio d'Aponte, founder of Arbitrage Group

About Arbitrage Group

Arbitrage Group is a buyer-side property advisory and development firm working in prime central London. Founded in 2006, it advises private buyers on acquisition and relocation, acts on commercial and retail property, and develops residential schemes in central London. More at arbitragegroup.