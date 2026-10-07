Jani Hirvonen Announces The Disciplined Executive With Full-Donation Commitment

SUNNYVALE, UNITED STATES, October 07, 2026 - Jani Hirvonen, founder of Uuni LLC, has announced The Disciplined Executive, a leadership book that connects the repeated work of athletic training with the demands of executive performance. Its premise is direct: leadership capability is developed through standards, practice, feedback, and constant learning and improvement. Every dollar earned by the book will be donated.

The announcement places the book's purpose and central framework at the centre of the release. Rather than presenting discipline as an abstract leadership ideal, Hirvonen's work asks readers to turn leadership into observable behaviours, practise them deliberately, review the results, and use feedback to determine what should happen next.

That cycle is designed for moments when leadership is tested: preparing for a difficult conversation, clarifying ownership, reviewing an initiative, or reconsidering a decision made with incomplete information. Recovery and reflection are treated as part of sustained performance, allowing leaders to adapt without losing sight of the standard they are trying to meet.

A Book Built Around Practice

The framework draws on Hirvonen's background in high-level sport and professional leadership. He spent 16 years competing in world-class Taekwondo as a national-team member, is a two-time IRONMAN All World Gold Athlete, and has worked across Europe and North America in sales and partnerships, including leadership experience at Google.

Those experiences inform a view of improvement that depends on repetition and honest review. A goal becomes more useful when the behaviour supporting it can be identified, practised, and assessed. The same principle can be applied to executive communication, team accountability, and the decisions that shape an organisation's next stage.

The Book's Donation Commitment

The book's donation commitment gives the announcement a broader context: its proceeds are directed to Junior Chamber International (JCI) and Athletes Soul, putting resources back into leadership development and supporting athletes.

About Jani Hirvonen And Uuni LLC

Jani Hirvonen is the founder of Uuni LLC, an executive coaching and leadership development firm based in Sunnyvale, United States. The firm's work focuses on helping leaders develop practical systems for performance, accountability, and continued growth.