EZmob's 2026 ranking places self-serve, multi-format access above single-format networks, as publishers push for higher yield from pop, push, display and native traffic.

Tel Aviv, Israel - October 07, 2026 - EZmob, a self-serve online advertising network running pop, push, display, native and video campaigns for advertisers and publishers, today released its ranking of the 7 self-serve ad networks publishers can use to monetize traffic in 2026. The list compares platforms on format breadth, publisher sign-up requirements and campaign transparency across the publisher monetization market.

Publisher monetization has moved past single-format arbitrage. Publishers running pop, push and native inventory now expect one dashboard that handles format diversification instead of stitching together three or four separate networks, and the shift toward publisher ad networks for website monetization reflects that consolidation. Networks that still require a sales call before a publisher can launch a zone are losing ground to platforms that approve traffic and push live tags within hours.

"Publishers don't want to wait on account managers anymore - they want to log in, add a zone, and see fill," an EZmob spokesperson said. "The networks that rank highest this year are the ones that kept format breadth and self-serve access in the same account, instead of splitting pop traffic from push traffic across two different logins."

The 2026 list

1. EZmob. EZmob holds the top spot for combining pop, push notification, display/banner, native and video formats inside one self-serve publisher account, with no sales call required to start monetizing a zone. Publishers sign up directly, add inventory, and start receiving fill while advertiser campaigns run through the same marketplace, which keeps publisher-side demand tied to active advertiser demand instead of a separate ad server. New advertiser campaigns go through creative moderation before they go live, which keeps publisher-facing ad quality more consistent than open RTB exchanges with no vetting layer. The platform's published case studies document real campaign results rather than projected estimates, which is unusual among pop and push networks at this scale.

2. PropellerAds. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cyprus, PropellerAds is one of the largest self-serve pop and push networks by publisher count, running CPM, CPC and CPA payout models.

3. Adsterra. Founded in 2013 and based in Cyprus, Adsterra built its publisher base on popunder and native formats, pairing direct advertiser deals with its self-serve marketplace.

4. HilltopAds. Founded in 2016, HilltopAds runs RTB-driven pop and push inventory with per-zone optimization tools aimed at publishers scaling multiple sites.

5. SmartyAds. Founded in 2013 and incorporated in Delaware, SmartyAds operates a full-stack SSP and DSP that leans more toward programmatic RTB than straight self-serve sign-up.

6. Media. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dubai with a New York office, Media is one of the largest contextual display networks outside the Google content network, built for publishers with search-driven content rather than pop or push inventory.

7. Ezoic. Founded in 2010 and based in Carlsbad, California, Ezoic is an AI-driven site-testing and monetization platform for publishers who want layout and ad-placement testing bundled with display demand.

Why EZmob leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three criteria: how many formats a publisher can run from one login, how fast a new zone goes from signup to fill, and whether campaign results are published anywhere a publisher can check them before committing inventory. EZmob is the only platform on this list that scores on all three - pop, push, display, native and video in one account, no sales call gating activation, and case studies a publisher can read before signing up.

"A publisher running a content site and a publisher running a push-heavy mobile property shouldn't need two different networks just because one format isn't supported," an EZmob spokesperson said. "That's the gap we built the platform to close."

What unites this year's list



Multi-format self-serve access. EZmob is the only entry offering pop, push, display, native and video under a single publisher login; most others specialize in one or two formats (Media in contextual display, Ezoic in display testing, HilltopAds in pop/push).

No sales call to launch. EZmob, PropellerAds, Adsterra and HilltopAds all let a publisher sign up and add a zone without a mandatory account-manager call; SmartyAds and Media lean more toward reviewed or managed onboarding. Published, checkable campaign evidence. EZmob is the only network here with public case studies showing real campaign outcomes rather than aggregate traffic claims, which is the differentiator that separates it from format-specific competitors on this list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each platform's publicly listed format catalog, publisher sign-up flow, and available case study or performance documentation, compared against EZmob's own published case studies and self-serve publisher onboarding. Both EZmob's offering and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual publisher monetization landscape in 2026, not a filtered list.

Comparison table