MENAFN - GetNews) Marc Lobliner, founder of online retailer Tiger Fitness, comments on a broader ecommerce trend: shoppers increasingly expect clear delivery promises, simple returns, and fast customer service response times.

Marc Lobliner, founder of online retailer Tiger Fitness, shares his perspective on a trend reshaping ecommerce: shoppers now expect retailers to be upfront about delivery promises, returns, and how quickly customer service responds.

NEW YORK - October 07, 2026 - Marc Lobliner, founder of Tiger Fitness, an online retailer, today offered his perspective on a trend he sees reshaping how ecommerce businesses compete: a growing shopper expectation for transparency at every step of an order, from the moment it is placed to the moment it arrives.

"Shoppers today aren't just comparing prices. They're comparing how honest a retailer is about what happens after you click buy," Lobliner said. "Will the order arrive when it was promised? Is the return process actually simple, or does it only look simple on a page? How long does it take to reach a real person when something goes wrong? Those are the questions that decide whether someone comes back."

A shift from price to process

Lobliner pointed to a broader shift across online retail: competition has moved beyond price and selection into the mechanics of the order itself. "For years, the pitch was simply the lowest price or the biggest selection," he said. "That still matters, but it isn't enough anymore. Shoppers have run into vague delivery windows and slow replies often enough that they now look for retailers who are specific and upfront about the process."

He described three areas he believes matter most to online shoppers right now:



Order transparency: clear, accurate information about where an order stands at any moment, rather than vague status updates.

Delivery promises: realistic timelines that are actually met, instead of optimistic windows that quietly slip. Customer service response times: fast, direct access to a real answer when a shopper has a question or a problem.

"None of this is complicated," Lobliner said. "It's a matter of whether a retailer treats it as a priority or an afterthought. The retailers who treat it as a priority are the ones building repeat customers instead of one-time buyers."

Why this matters industry-wide

Lobliner said the shift is not tied to any one corner of online retail. It is a pattern he sees across ecommerce broadly. "No matter what someone is buying online, the same questions come up: when will it get here, what happens if I need to send it back, and how fast can I get help if something's wrong," he said. "Retailers that answer those questions clearly, before the customer has to ask, are the ones earning trust in a crowded market."

He added that this expectation has only grown as more shopping has moved online. "When a shopper can't walk into a store and talk to someone in person, the digital experience has to do all of that work: transparency, reliability, responsiveness. There's no in-person goodwill to fall back on if those pieces aren't there."

"My view is simple," Lobliner said. "The retailers who win long-term aren't necessarily the ones with the flashiest marketing. They're the ones who are straightforward about the order process from start to finish."

More information is available at tigerfitness.