A Village Murder Mystery Novel Where The Stage Conceals A Real Crime

MENAFN - GetNews)"A moody village fête at dusk with lanterns, a small theatrical stage, bunting, and a closed notebook in the foreground, suggesting a literary murder mystery without showing violence or identifiable people."Wrenna Sorrel announces The Fête of False Alibis, a village murder mystery novel in which reporter Miss Reed investigates a real killing modeled on a village fête's theatrical game.

HOUSTON, TX, October 7, 2026 - Wrenna Sorrel announces the publication of The Fête of False Alibis, a village murder mystery novel that places a real killing inside the carefully arranged world of a community fête. The book follows Miss Reed, a reporter who arrives in Oakhaven to cover the annual Summer Fête and its theatrical murder-mystery game. What begins as an assignment connected to a local performance becomes an investigation into a death, a suspicious pattern, and the stories a community chooses to protect.

The novel offers readers a mystery built around a compelling contradiction: a murder staged as entertainment becomes the setting for an actual crime. During a brief lantern flicker, the harmless stage arrangement is replaced by a real knife, and Reginald Finch dies before the audience can applaud his return. The sudden shift from performance to reality gives the investigation its central tension. In Oakhaven, appearances are not merely misleading; they have been arranged to misdirect attention.

Miss Reed approaches the case with the perspective of a journalist rather than a police investigator. She is in the village to produce an article for the Oakhaven Chronicle, and the assignment carries professional stakes. A substantial article could help her earn a more prominent byline, but the discovery of a real murder forces her to consider what responsible reporting requires. The mystery therefore gives readers two connected questions to follow: who shaped the deception, and how much of the truth can be told when every account may serve someone's interests?

The investigation initially points toward baker Alistair Croft. His spade is found at the scene, and his alibi contains troubling gaps. Yet the apparent simplicity of that evidence is exactly what makes it difficult to accept. Reed sees that the killing follows the structure of the murder-mystery game, including its timing, stage position, victim, and theatrical circumstances. The performance may have offered more than entertainment. It may have provided a blueprint.

That connection between a fictional crime and a real one is the defining engine of The Fête of False Alibis. Readers who enjoy a village murder mystery novel with an unusual investigative framework will find a case shaped by scripts, staging, and the power of a prepared narrative. The fête's cheerful surface contrasts with the pressure beneath it, where planted evidence, concealed loyalties, and compromised accounts make the truth increasingly difficult to separate from performance.

Reed's search leads to Finch's office, where she discovers a concealed space and a script with a cleanly removed third chapter. The missing material raises a significant possibility: someone wanted the murder-mystery game to be found, but did not want the portion that might reveal its true purpose to remain available. The altered script becomes another form of evidence, one that connects the public event with private motives and invites questions about who controlled the story before the killing occurred.

The case also draws attention to the people surrounding Finch. Questions arise about his debts and possible blackmail, while Gwendolyn Price's threatened past and Agnes Plum's guarded behavior add further uncertainty. These threads broaden the mystery beyond the immediate crime scene. In Oakhaven, personal histories and present-day decisions overlap, creating a web in which silence can be protective, coercive, or incriminating depending on who is speaking and why.

What is The Fête of False Alibis about? It is about a reporter investigating a real murder that appears to have been modeled on a village murder-mystery game, while the people around her conceal information and offer accounts that may be incomplete. The book's central reader benefit is the opportunity to work through a layered puzzle in which setting, performance, evidence, and motive all matter. Each apparent explanation must be considered alongside the possibility that it was planted or shaped to influence the investigation.

The novel's mystery is rooted in a village setting, but its concerns extend beyond the mechanics of identifying a culprit. The story examines the distance between a community's orderly public face and the conflicts hidden behind it. It also considers the responsibility of pursuing the truth when the easiest version of events is the most misleading. Reed's newspaper deadline gives those questions an immediate practical dimension: she must decide how to report what she learns while facing the harder obligation to tell the whole story.

Readers seeking an atmospheric murder mystery at a village fête can find in Sorrel's novel a case that uses theatrical structure to explore deception. The staged setting is not decorative background; it is part of the problem. The fête creates an audience, a script, expected movements, and a shared assumption that everyone understands what is taking place. When those elements are manipulated, the line between observer and participant becomes uncertain.

The Fête of False Alibis is available at. The book's premise invites readers to look closely at every alibi, every omission, and every version of the event. As Miss Reed follows the evidence through Oakhaven's concealed histories, the mystery asks what justice costs when the law is not trusted and when a community's preferred explanation is designed to keep deeper truths out of view.

With its reporter protagonist, village setting, theatrical crime, and focus on false alibis, The Fête of False Alibis presents a focused reading experience for audiences drawn to traditional murder-mystery elements, layered motives, and investigations in which the surrounding community is part of the puzzle. Wrenna Sorrel's announcement introduces a novel about the danger of confusing a convincing performance with the truth-and the persistence required to uncover what has been deliberately left out.

About Wrenna SorrelWrenna Sorrel is the author of The Fête of False Alibis, a village mystery centered on reporter Miss Reed and a real killing concealed within a theatrical murder-mystery game. Sorrel's work explores secrets, deception, community pressure, and the difficult pursuit of truth when appearances cannot be trusted. The novel is available through Amazon.

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