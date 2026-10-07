North Carolina Land Values Rising Amid Record Population Growth, Red Clay Acquisitions Reports

MENAFN - GetNews) Red Clay Acquisitions reports that North Carolina land values are rising alongside continued population growth, with some rural and developable parcels near major metro areas commanding significantly higher prices. The company encourages long-time and inherited landowners to reassess property values, understand regional market differences, and consider current selling opportunities.

RALEIGH, N.C. - October 7th, 2026 - North Carolina land values have climbed steadily as the state's population continues to grow, and Red Clay Acquisitions LLC says many landowners - particularly those who inherited property or purchased it decades ago - haven't kept pace with how much their land is actually worth today. Recent state-level data places North Carolina's average land value at approximately $16,500 per acre, categorizing the state's 2026 outlook as“warm” relative to national trends, with agricultural land values alone rising an estimated 8.4% in the past year.

“We talk to landowners regularly who are shocked when they hear what their property is actually worth,” said Dallas Alford, of Red Clay Acquisitions LLC.“A lot of rural land in North Carolina has been in a family for decades, and the last time anyone really thought about its value might have been years ago, or never. The state has changed a lot since then.”

Why Values Vary So Dramatically Across the State

Red Clay Acquisitions says North Carolina's land market is highly regional, with values shaped heavily by proximity to the state's fastest-growing metro areas.

Piedmont and Research Triangle counties command the highest prices. Developable land near Wake, Durham, Guilford, and Forsyth counties can run $30,000 to $150,000 or more per acre, with prime residential land in fast-growing areas of Wake County reaching $75,000 to $200,000-plus per acre. Even raw, undeveloped rural parcels farther from the urban core in these regions can command $10,000 to $40,000 per acre.

Sandhills and coastal plain land remains comparatively affordable. Rural and agricultural land in the Sandhills region typically runs $5,000 to $15,000 per acre, while coastal plain counties offer some of the most affordable raw acreage in the Southeast, often in the $2,500 to $8,000 per acre range.

Mountain and recreational counties see values driven by lifestyle demand. Western North Carolina counties have seen demand from retirees and second-home buyers push prices upward in recent years, with recreational and mountain parcels commanding a premium tied to view and access rather than agricultural productivity alone.

“The same acre of land can be worth a fraction of its value in one part of the state compared to another, purely based on how close it sits to population growth,” Alford said.“That's exactly why we evaluate every property individually rather than applying a single statewide number - the local market context matters enormously.”

What's Driving the Growth

Red Clay Acquisitions says the primary driver behind rising North Carolina land values is straightforward: sustained population growth putting pressure on available land, particularly around the state's major metro areas.

The Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville region continues expanding. This metro area, with a population of roughly 2.4 million, continues growing at an estimated 1% to 1.5% annually, keeping steady pressure on housing supply and the raw land needed to support it.

Statewide population growth compounds the effect. North Carolina's overall population is projected to grow 1.0% to 1.5% in the near term, a rate that continues to outpace many other states and keeps consistent upward pressure on land values, infrastructure needs, and entitled land availability.

Infrastructure investment reinforces land value gains. As highways, utilities, and public infrastructure extend further from established urban cores, land in the path of that growth tends to appreciate faster than land in more isolated areas.

“None of this happens overnight, but it compounds significantly over years,” Alford said.“A landowner who hasn't reassessed their property's value in a decade may be sitting on land worth two or three times what they'd assume, simply because of how much growth has occurred around it.” This pattern is especially common with land that has passed between family members without a formal appraisal at each transfer, leaving successive owners working from outdated assumptions about what the property is actually worth in today's market.

What This Means for Landowners Considering a Sale

Red Clay Acquisitions says rising land values create a specific opportunity for landowners who've been holding property passively, particularly those unsure whether their land is worth the effort of selling.

Long-held family land may be worth revisiting. Property that felt like a minor or inconsequential asset years ago may have appreciated meaningfully, particularly if it sits anywhere near an expanding metro area or growth corridor.

A professional evaluation costs nothing to obtain. Landowners uncertain about their property's current value can request a no-obligation cash offer to understand what their land might be worth today, without committing to a sale.

Rising values don't eliminate the practical challenges of selling. Even as land values climb, the same complications - title issues, multiple heirs, tax burdens, distance from the property - that make traditional sales difficult still apply, regardless of how much the underlying land is worth.

What Landowners Should Do

Red Clay Acquisitions recommends property owners:

. Request a current property evaluation, particularly for land that hasn't been reassessed in several years, given how much values have shifted across the state.

. Understand regional variation, since a property's value depends heavily on proximity to growth corridors, not just acreage or general location within the state.

. Factor rising values into estate and family planning conversations, since land that once felt like a minor asset may now represent significant, underappreciated family wealth.

. Weigh the practical trade-offs of selling versus holding, since rising values are only realized financially at the point of sale.

About Red Clay Acquisitions LLC

Red Clay Acquisitions LLC, operator of We Buy NC Land, is a North Carolina-based land acquisition company that purchases vacant land directly from property owners throughout the state. The company offers fair cash offers, flexible closing timelines, and a commission-free selling process for landowners across more than 100 North Carolina counties. Landowners interested in a free, no-obligation cash offer can visit or call (984) 339-1562.