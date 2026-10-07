724SOFTWARE Strengthens Its Presence In Europe As A GDPR-Compliant Offshore Development Team

MENAFN - GetNews) Three concurrent 24-month engagements for EU-market clients in fashion retail, IT services and e-commerce data infrastructure show the same delivery practice applied across distinct business problems. Each engagement runs on a dedicated team, backed by a 200-plus-person engineering organization with delivery experience across 10 or more countries from Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - October 7, 2026 - 724SOFTWARE, a Vietnam-based technology company offering engineering services, custom software development and managed IT services across Fintech, Digital Healthcare and Edtech, today confirmed its standing as a GDPR-compliant offshore development team through three active engagements its own case-study pages tag with a European market designation. The three clients, Knatchbull, Westcon and Tapestry, have each run 24-month dedicated-team engagements with 724SOFTWARE. The teams are staffed at six, eight and five specialists respectively, drawn from a company of 200-plus professionals, 58% of them at senior level, delivering from Vietnam.

The three engagements share a technology foundation even though they solve different problems. For Knatchbull, a fashion retailer, the team built an end-to-end Power Apps order and sourcing application that replaced Excel Online workflows for custom tailoring orders, measurement updates and supplier sourcing. The build automated existing formula logic in Power Fx and used Power Automate to keep Shopify and Dataverse continuously synchronized. For Westcon, an IT services firm, the team delivered a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central workflow called Sales Central, unifying quotes, sales orders, invoices and payment terms. The workflow lets Sales, Finance and Operations track the same order status without separate files. For Tapestry, a retail and e-commerce company, the team built a secure centralized data portal using custom Power Pages screens and Azure AD B2C authentication, with data integration handled through Power Automate Desktop and UiPath.

"These three engagements are running at the same time, each on a 24-month contract, with dedicated teams of six, eight and five specialists working alongside each client's own staff," said Mr. Huynh Thanh Nha, Head of Sales of 724SOFTWARE. "That is what long-term partnership looks like in practice, not a single project handed off and forgotten, but teams embedded long enough to understand how each business actually operates."

The Westcon engagement also required coordinating Sales, Finance and Operations staff across distributed time zones and languages, using shared documentation, daily standups and dedicated overlap hours for real-time collaboration, consistent with the follow-the-sun delivery model 724SOFTWARE applies across its client base.

"One application development and automation practice is solving an order management problem for a fashion retailer, a unified sales operations problem for an IT services firm, and a secure external data access problem for an e-commerce company," said Mr. Nguyen Minh Hoang, Delivery Director of 724SOFTWARE. "We hold a 95% client retention rate across engagements like these, and that range on one stack, checkable against our own case studies, is why clients stay rather than re-bid the work each year."

724SOFTWARE's work with GDPR-sensitive clients in these markets is supported by its alignment with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001:2022 standards. The company does not operate a legal entity or office in the European Union; all delivery for Knatchbull, Westcon and Tapestry is performed from Vietnam under the dedicated-team model, with engineers embedded directly into each client's existing tooling and workflows.

About 724SOFTWARE

724SOFTWARE is a Vietnam-based technology company and GDPR-compliant offshore development team providing engineering services, custom software development and managed IT services for startups, SaaS companies and enterprises. The company employs more than 200 professionals, 58% of them senior-level, with delivery from Vietnam and domain expertise in Fintech, Digital Healthcare and Edtech. 724SOFTWARE aligns with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001:2022 standards and maintains a 95% client retention rate across its dedicated-team and offshore development center engagements.