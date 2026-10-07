Matt Diamante Launches Rank Week: The Best SEO Training To Actually Make Progress

The five-day live workshop costs $10 and runs October 26 to 30. Past attendees call it "the best ten bucks you'll ever spend."

HAMILTON, Ontario, October 7, 2026. Matt Diamante, founder of the SEO agency HeyTony, has opened registration for Rank Week, a five-day live workshop where business owners do the SEO work on their own websites alongside him. It runs October 26 to 30, 2026, at 1 PM Eastern each day, and a ticket costs $10.

Most SEO training gives people a long list of things to learn and leaves them to figure out the order. Rank Week works the other way. Each day covers one job, Diamante does it live on screen, and attendees do the same thing on their own site before the hour is up. By Friday they have a week of finished work instead of a folder of notes.

"People don't have an information problem with SEO. They have a starting problem," said Diamante. "They've watched the videos and saved the reels, and their website still looks the same as it did last year. Rank Week is one hour a day where we actually do the work together. That's why it gets results."

People who attended earlier Rank Weeks say the same thing in their own words. "I've done SEO classes before, and I get lost quickly," one attendee wrote on Reddit, adding that "this Rank Week really gave me things EACH day that made a difference."

Another attendee praised the workshop for having "no fluff or vague advice." A third said they "saw results almost instantly." A fourth summed it up in one line: "The best ten bucks you'll ever spend."

Rank Week is built for people who run a business and don't have time to become SEO experts. No experience is needed. Attendees need a website and an AI tool such as ChatGPT or Claude, and each session comes with a free bonus resource.

Rank Week at a glance