Northern Virginia Buyers Keeping Their Current Home Face A New Fannie Mae Rule On Nov. 1, 2026, Says Anniemac Branch Manager Taylor Allgyer

MENAFN - GetNews)"Taylor Allgyer"Alexandria-area mortgage lender says keep-and-rent purchases still work under the new guidance, but a signed lease on the old house is no longer the rent document, and first-time landlords should expect tighter reserve and experience checks.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - October 07, 2026 - Northern Virginia buyers who want the next primary residence and still keep the house they live in today are walking into a different underwriting conversation. Fannie Mae's Selling Guide Announcement SEL-2026-08 updates how lenders may use rental income from a departing residence. For applications dated on or after November 1, 2026, the framework relies on market-supported rents, reserve requirements, and PITIA offset rules rather than a lease agreement on the home the borrower is leaving.

Taylor Allgyer, an AnnieMac Home Mortgage branch manager serving Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria, and the broader Northern Virginia market (NMLS 205938), says the change is already showing up in listing conversations months before the mandatory date.

"Agents keep texting me that 'no lease is needed now,' as if that means every keep-and-rent deal is approved," Allgyer said. "That is not what Fannie Mae wrote. The agency is telling lenders to use market rent documentation on the departing residence, not a friend lease. The payment still has to work. Reserves and property-management experience still matter. My job is to run the real numbers before anyone removes conditions."

What changed, in plain language

According to Fannie Mae's published Selling Guide materials for departing-residence rental income, lease agreements are not permitted to set qualifying rent on the home the borrower is leaving. Lenders may instead document market rents through appraisal market-rent support, Form 1007, or market-analysis tools backed by comparable rentals. Gross market rent is then treated with the standard vacancy factor before the departing residence's PITIA is considered. Positive rental income is generally limited to offsetting that property's PITIA, not creating free cash flow for the new purchase.

Allgyer said first-time landlords should read the eligibility and reserve language carefully. Without documented property-management experience, the path to use rental income is more restricted, and additional reserves can be required when the current home becomes an investment.

"Northern Virginia is full of move-up buyers who love the school district they are leaving and do not want a fire sale," he said. "Keep-and-rent can still be the right story. It just cannot be a hope story. Bring the current address, the full housing cost, and whether they have ever managed a rental. I will send back keep-and-rent conventional, sell-first, or a different program."

Why the timing hits Fairfax, Loudoun, and Arlington hard

In Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, and Alexandria, purchase prices often sit near conforming ceilings, and many households still hold a low first mortgage they would rather keep as a rental than refinance away. Allgyer said that mix makes the November 1 application-date line practical, not academic.

"If a buyer is writing in October and the application will be dated after November 1, we underwrite the keep-and-rent path under the new documentation rules now," Allgyer said. "Waiting until the inspection period to discover the old house cannot carry itself is how deals die. Don't Just Bid, Win means the financing plan is finished before the offer goes out."

He also drew a bright line between keep-and-rent and AnnieMac's Cash2Keys / buy-now-sell-later conversations. "Those are different tools," Allgyer said. "Keep-and-rent assumes the buyer will live in the next house and rent the current one. Cash2Keys is a different structure when the seller needs a cash-style path and the buyer plans to sell. Mixing them in one MLS remark makes a program mismatch look like a financing delay."

What real estate partners should ask for this week

Allgyer's checklist for Northern Virginia listing and buyer agents is short:



Current address and full PITIA on the house being kept

Whether the borrower has 12 months of documented property-management experience

Target purchase price and whether the new loan is conventional, VA, FHA, or jumbo Application timing relative to November 1, 2026

"Send me those four things and I will tell you if keep-and-rent helps the new loan or just keeps a house they like," he said. "I will not quote a payment in a text thread. I will put the structure on one page."

Borrowers and real estate professionals can reach Taylor Allgyer at AnnieMac Home Mortgage at or by calling (703) 626-3264.

Sources: Fannie Mae Selling Guide Announcement SEL-2026-08 ( Fannie Mae Selling Guide B3-3.8-05, Rental Income from Non-Subject Property: Departing Residence (

About Taylor Allgyer / AnnieMac Home Mortgage

Taylor Allgyer is a branch manager with AnnieMac Home Mortgage (NMLS 205938) serving homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate partners across Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington, and Alexandria. He specializes in purchase and refinance strategies with an emphasis on clear communication, conventional and jumbo structure, VA residual-income reviews, and keep-and-rent planning when it fits. Licensed states and product availability vary; confirm the property state. Website:. Equal Housing Lender.