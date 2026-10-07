403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Slams Taiwan F-16V Delivery, Rejects "Chinese Spy" Claim
(MENAFN) China has renewed its opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan after Taipei received the first two of 66 F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from the United States.
"China's position is clear. We remain firmly opposed to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a written statement late Tuesday.
The two aircraft landed Friday at Chihhang Air Base in eastern Taitung, having flown from Hawaii with a stop in Guam. Washington approved the sale of the 66 F-16Vs and related equipment in 2019, in a deal worth about $8 billion.
Guo added: "Taiwan question is China's internal affair."
Asked about U.S. officials' belief that "the likelihood of China 'invading' Taiwan before 2028 is getting increasingly low," Guo said: "Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves that brooks no external interference. The US side needs to implement the important common understandings reached at the meeting between the two presidents, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question."
Guo was also questioned about the Sunday arrest by the FBI of a California woman accused of spying on a son of Taiwan's leader William Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials. He replied: "I am not familiar with what you mentioned. China opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative."
Wanying Zhang, also known as "Heather," 34, of Irvine, was taken into custody by the FBI's Los Angeles field office on a federal complaint charging her with acting as an unregistered agent of China. She was detained at Los Angeles International Airport as she tried to leave for China.
"China's position is clear. We remain firmly opposed to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a written statement late Tuesday.
The two aircraft landed Friday at Chihhang Air Base in eastern Taitung, having flown from Hawaii with a stop in Guam. Washington approved the sale of the 66 F-16Vs and related equipment in 2019, in a deal worth about $8 billion.
Guo added: "Taiwan question is China's internal affair."
Asked about U.S. officials' belief that "the likelihood of China 'invading' Taiwan before 2028 is getting increasingly low," Guo said: "Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves that brooks no external interference. The US side needs to implement the important common understandings reached at the meeting between the two presidents, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question."
Guo was also questioned about the Sunday arrest by the FBI of a California woman accused of spying on a son of Taiwan's leader William Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials. He replied: "I am not familiar with what you mentioned. China opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative."
Wanying Zhang, also known as "Heather," 34, of Irvine, was taken into custody by the FBI's Los Angeles field office on a federal complaint charging her with acting as an unregistered agent of China. She was detained at Los Angeles International Airport as she tried to leave for China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment