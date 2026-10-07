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PM's Travel Restriction Directive Saves JOD 3 Million In Public Funds

PM's Travel Restriction Directive Saves JOD 3 Million In Public Funds


2026-10-07 05:19:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- State Minister for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdullatif Al-Najdawi announced Wednesday that Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's directive restricting official foreign travel has yielded approximately JOD 3 million in treasury savings to date.

The fiscal impact is projected to climb to JOD 4 million by the close of the year.

In February, the Prime Minister issued a circular banning outbound travel for ministers, regulatory heads, public institution directors, and government employees, restricting it exclusively to essential ministerial meetings. The policy capped delegations at a single official--with no accompanying aides--and limited stays to two nights.

In June, the Premier extended these curbs through year-end, halting routine staff travel, delegations, and the hosting of official foreign delegations barring critical necessity and explicit prior approval.

//Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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