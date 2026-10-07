Experts Convene In Amman For 4Th Pioneering Medical Surgeries Conference To Boost Medical Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The 4th Pioneering Medical Surgeries Conference and the first of its kind at the Arab regional level commenced Wednesday in Amman. Organized by JoHeart Magazine under the patronage of Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badr, the summit brings together elite physicians, health officials, and medical and pharmaceutical industry experts from Jordan and across the Arab world.

Representing the Health Minister, Dr. Riyad Al-Shiyyab, Ministry Secretary-General for Primary Health Care and Epidemics, emphasized the conference's role in spotlighting Jordan's advanced health sector and pioneering medical interventions executed by national competencies, reinforcing the Kingdom's standing as a premier regional medical tourism destination.

Dr. Al-Shiyyab noted that Jordan has cemented its healthcare prominence regionally through skilled medical professionals, advanced facilities, and cutting-edge technologies, making healthcare a vital pillar of the national economy. He also underscored the pharmaceutical industry's role as a cornerstone of health security and export competitiveness, advocating for deeper integration among hospitals, research centers, and drug manufacturers.

Milestones in Jordanian Medicine Conference President and Editor-in-Chief Hanan Al-Foqaha highlighted the Kingdom's rapid advancements in specialized medicine, ranging from advanced cardiac catheterization and pediatric liver transplants to minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.

Dr. Fawzi Hammouri, Chairman of the Private Hospitals Association, traced Jordan's rich medical legacy back to historic milestones--including the first open-heart surgery at the Royal Medical Services in 1970 and the birth of the first Arab test-tube baby by the late Dr. Zaid Al-Kilani. Hammouri stressed the collective responsibility of maintaining patient trust by delivering holistic, high-quality care and exemplary hospitality from arrival to departure.

Strategic Panel Discussions The opening day featured high-level panel discussions exploring growth prospects in medical tourism. Participants included former Royal Medical Services Director Dr. Sahl Al-Hammouri, Private Hospitals Association Chairman Dr. Fawzi Hammouri, Iraqi Health Attaché in Amman Dr. Firas Al-Jaber, and Ministry of Health Director of Medical Tourism Dr. Haitham Al-Duwairi.

Discussions centered on leveraging national medical competencies, enhancing cross-border Arab health integration, and aggressively promoting Jordan's competitive edge in global healthcare markets.

//Petra// AA