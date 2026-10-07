Real Estate Market Sees September Rebound, Trading Value Up 16% - Official Figures

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's real estate market showed renewed activity in September, with the value of property transactions rising 16 per cent year-on-year to JD720.5 million, according to figures from the Department of Lands and Survey.

The September trading value was also 7 per cent higher than in August, although total real estate trading during the first nine months of the year fell 1 per cent from the same period in 2025 to around JD5.1 billion.

Market revenues rose 14 per cent year-on-year in September to approximately JD28.7 million, and increased 5 per cent from August, according to the department's figures, cited by Al Mamlaka.

During the first nine months of the year, real estate revenues rose 6 per cent year-on-year to around JD210.8 million.

Property sales in September increased 6 per cent compared with the same month last year, despite a 3 per cent decline from August.

The increase was driven mainly by apartment sales, which rose 17 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent from the previous month.

Land sales increased 2 per cent year-on-year in September but fell 6 per cent from August.

For the first nine months of the year, however, overall property sales activity declined 7 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. Apartment sales fell 3 per cent, while land sales dropped 8 per cent.

A total of 8,214 properties were sold to companies in the Kingdom during the first nine months of the year, the figures showed.

The estimated value of property purchases by non-Jordanians rose 17 per cent during the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2025, reaching approximately JD168.3 million.

The increase came despite a 1 per cent decline in the number of transactions involving non-Jordanians. Apartment purchases rose 7 per cent, while land purchases fell 12 per cent.

In September alone, the estimated value of property purchases by non-Jordanians reached around JD21.2 million, up 4 per cent from September 2025 but down 11 per cent from August.

The number of transactions involving non-Jordanians fell 1 per cent year-on-year in September and 14 per cent compared with the previous month.

Apartment purchases by non-Jordanians increased 3 per cent year-on-year in September but declined 9 per cent from August.

Land purchases fell 8 per cent year-on-year and 23 per cent from the previous month.

The report also showed that women accounted for 35.18 per cent of property owners in Jordan, compared with 64.82 per cent for men.