Registered Companies Rise 7.24% In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of companies registered in Jordan rose 7.24 per cent during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to a report issued by the Companies Control Department.

A total of 6,046 companies were registered from January through September, compared with 5,638 during the corresponding period of 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The total registered capital exceeded JD201 million, with limited liability companies accounting for the largest share of new registrations at 4,682, or 77 per cent of the total. Their combined registered capital exceeded JD76 million.

Private shareholding companies recorded the highest registered capital among company categories during the period, exceeding JD77 million, according to the report.

The number of companies deregistered or cancelled fell 15 per cent year-on-year to 764, compared with 899 during the same period in 2025.

Companies deregistered in the same year they were registered fell 50 per cent to 10 during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 20 during the corresponding period last year.

Capital increases reached nearly JD1 billion in 2026 for the second consecutive year, an increase of approximately JD48 million compared with 2025.

A total of 990 companies increased their capital during the period, compared with 1,300 in 2025, while 146 companies reduced their capital, compared with 203 during the same period last year.

The report also said that 92,193 companies had activated electronic accounts since the launch of the department's digital services at the end of 2020, including 5,973 companies during 2026.