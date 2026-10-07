Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Strengthen Focus On Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Bangladesh discussed strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in trade, investment and cultural and humanitarian affairs during a meeting between senior officials in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Mohammad Monirul Islam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for developing the Uzbek-Bangladeshi partnership across a range of areas, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Particular attention was given to strengthening political dialogue and expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties and other priority areas.

“The sides exchanged views on issues of intensifying political dialogue and further expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian and other priority areas,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

Moreover, the officials discussed current issues on the international agenda and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review areas where Uzbekistan and Bangladesh could further develop practical cooperation and strengthen bilateral contacts.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing efforts to strengthen the Uzbek-Bangladeshi partnership and expand practical cooperation across priority areas.