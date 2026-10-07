Shufti Partners With Degaming To Bring Verified Player Onboarding To Transparent Web3 Igaming

Shufti powers KYC and AML verification for DeGaming's Player Account Management, giving iGaming casinos and sportsbook operators transparent player onboarding.

- Ulle Skottling, CEO of DeGaming

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shufti, the Glocal identity, fraud, and full compliance management solution provider trusted by 2,000+ businesses worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with DeGaming, the Web3-native iGaming infrastructure provider built on the principle that observable truth beats blind trust.

Through the partnership, Shufti's AI-powered KYC and AML verification technology is integrated directly into DeGaming's Player Account Management (PAM) system, enabling casino and sportsbook operators to offer a simpler, more transparent onboarding journey from sign-up to first deposit.

For operators, the benefit is practical. Identity checks, liveness detection, and AML screening now sit inside the same system they already use to manage player accounts. There are no complex plug-ins to install, no separate verification stack to maintain, and no need to rebuild onboarding every time they enter a new market.

A player might sign up in Europe, LATAM, or Asia and deposit in fiat or crypto, and every check still runs through one consistent Shufti flow. Compliance teams get the coverage they need, and players get a sign-up that is quick and straightforward.

From Financial Transparency to Verified Identity

DeGaming's infrastructure is built around a simple proposition: observable truth beats blind trust. At the heart of its offering is Glass Vault, a proprietary on-chain architecture designed to provide independently verifiable visibility into the financial layer of an iGaming platform. Deposits, bets, wins, withdrawals, cashback, rakeback, free spins, and other incentive payouts are written to the blockchain in real time, providing visibility into platform activity and funds.

Shufti complements this approach, helping operators establish and verify player identity as part of the onboarding process.

"Building trust with players begins right from the moment they visit an operator's website and set up an account. KYC has always been one of the places where iGaming infrastructure falls short. Compliance gets treated as friction, verification gets bolted on as an afterthought, and operators manage identity checks outside their core systems and hope it holds up when it matters. We built DeGaming to make the entire infrastructure visible and verifiable, and that has to include how players are identified at the door, not just how their bets and payouts are recorded. As part of our commitment to improving player trust across the industry, we are pleased to partner with Shufti to integrate their identity verification and AML technology into our existing offering. This means operators can find what they need all in one place without the need for complex plug-ins," said Ulle Skottling, CEO of DeGaming.

What Shufti Brings to DeGaming

The integration gives operators access to:

-Compliance built right into DeGaming's infrastructure: KYC and AML checks run inside DeGaming, with no complex plug-ins or second system to manage.

-Every ID, every market: Shufti verifies identity documents from 240+ countries and territories, across 10,000+ active document types in 150+ languages. Operators get one consistent KYC flow across Europe, LATAM, and Asia.

-Spoof-resistant liveness: Shufti passive liveness detection has achieved iBeta Level 3 conformance with a 0% error rate.

-PEP and sanctions screening that keeps pace: Players are screened against 4,000+ global watchlists, 6+ million PEP profiles, and 215+ sanctions regimes, refreshed every 15 minutes.

“We are glad to partner with DeGaming, a company that shares our belief in building trust at every stage of the player journey. Together, we are making it simpler for operators to verify and screen players from the first sign-up, without adding complexity to their operations. Gaming is a priority vertical for Shufti, and partnerships like this one are central to how we are growing in the sector,” said Umair Hameed, Regional Vice President MENA, Shufti.

Make Every Sign-Up Count

Every genuine player who drops off at registration is revenue an operator never sees. Shufti helps casino operators, sportsbooks, and Web3 gaming businesses verify and screen players with confidence, wherever they operate. Book a demo with Shufti to see how Shufti can simplify player onboarding for your business.

Operators working with DeGaming can now access Shufti KYC and AML verification as part of DeGaming's existing offering.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity, fraud, and full compliance provider that streamlines the KYC/AML journey through one unified solution. Built entirely in-house on a proprietary technology stack, Shufti delivers identity verification, facial biometrics, deepfake detection, and VideoIdent, supported by enterprise-grade security and data sovereignty.

Shufti is the first European company to achieve iBeta Level 3 conformance for single-selfie passive liveness detection on iOS and Android under ISO/IEC 30107-3. Shufti is also certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

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About DeGaming

DeGaming is a Web3-native iGaming infrastructure provider built on one principle: observable truth beats blind trust. Its proprietary Glass Vault technology puts every financial transaction on-chain and verifiable in real time, giving operators and players visibility into where the money actually is. Launched in 2026, DeGaming serves casino and sportsbook operators across multiple global markets, including Europe, LATAM, and Asia, with support for both fiat and crypto deposits.

DeGaming is becoming the most credible bridge into the industry's next chapter. Built for operators who believe things can be done better.

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Shufti Partners with DeGaming to Bring Verified Player Onboarding to Transparent Web3 iGaming News Provided By Shufti October 07, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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