Behavox Signs $8 Million GPU Commitment With Civo For Sovereign UK AI Processing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Commitment secures UK GPU capacity to process regulated customers' data in the United Kingdom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Highlights:●Sovereign UK Infrastructure: Guarantees dedicated GPU capacity in the United Kingdom to keep sensitive financial data within the UK region.●Next-Gen AI & Compute Growth: Builds on Civo's UK edge data centre expansion and NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform rollouts.●Zero Data Retention: Compute sold through affiliated Gigatokens provides frontier AI inference with default zero data retention for regulated entities.Behavox, the AI-native controls platform for financial institutions, today announced an $8 million commitment with UK sovereign cloud and AI platform Civo. The agreement secures dedicated UK GPU capacity to process highly sensitive customer data locally.Behavox's customers – global banks, hedge funds, asset managers, commodity traders and insurers – trust it with some of their most sensitive data, including employee communications and trading records. Under the commitment, Behavox secures GPU capacity in the United Kingdom to run the AI models behind its products so that this data can be processed in the UK.The agreement follows Civo's announcement on September 22, 2026, of its flagship edge data centre in Hertfordshire-the first of 40 planned UK sites-and its deployment of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform targeted for 2027, alongside Behavox's $175 million preferred equity investment from HPS Investment Partners (part of BlackRock) in June 2026.The Civo commitment is part of a wider build-out, as Behavox secures AI compute with other neoclouds in response to very strong demand from regulated industries for affordable tokens and for agentic AI built for regulated entities. That capacity is sold through its affiliated company Gigatokens (gigatokens), which offers frontier models on UK sovereign infrastructure with zero data retention by default."The world's largest regulated institutions rely on Behavox for compliance software and trust us with their most sensitive data. UK data protection law is the gold standard, and clients around the world trust it. Civo lets us process that data in the UK on British infrastructure, and we are delighted to partner with a great example of the best of British," said Kiryl Trembovolski, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Behavox."It's great to see British innovators like Behavox stepping up and driving the sovereign cloud agenda forward. Behavox is a prime example of top-tier British AI talent, trusted by the world's most heavily regulated financial institutions, and by bringing their AI processing onto infrastructure built and operated right here in the UK, together we are proving the UK can offer a true, high-performance alternative to the dominance of overseas tech giants," said Mark Boost, CEO of Civo.About Behavox: Behavox is the Unified AI Controls Platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms - built to prevent misconduct, detect risk, and prove control.Its AI-native platform covers the full controls lifecycle on one stack: directive controls (Pathfinder - regulatory change management and policy), preventive controls (Poseidon, Trident, Cross-Border - control room, conflicts of interest, and cross-border rules), detective controls (Quantum, Polaris, Falcon - communications, trade, and insider-threat surveillance), and corrective and operational controls (Intelligent Archive and Digital Employees - evidence, records, and automated workflows).Behavox has operated at institutional scale since 2014, serving more than 120 of the world's most complex institutions, including 70 global banks, a central bank, and a national regulator. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Washington, Montreal, Toronto, Tokyo and Milan, Behavox serves clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.About Gigatokens: Gigatokens (gigatokens) is a Behavox company headquartered in London. It provides frontier AI inference to regulated institutions and enterprises from dedicated GPU clusters in the United Kingdom, with UK sovereign data processing, zero data retention by default, no training on customer data, and an OpenAI-compatible API.About Civo: Civo is a UK sovereign cloud and AI platform delivering high-performance Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure from data centres located entirely within the United Kingdom. Trusted by world-class institutions and global industry leaders, including the University of Oxford, Mercedes-Benz, and Orbital, Civo enables organisations to build, deploy, and scale applications with full data residency, security, and compliance, ensuring true UK sovereignty.Media contacts:Behavox: Fahreen Kurji,...Civo: Babel PR,...

Babel PR

Civo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Behavox signs $8 million GPU commitment with Civo for sovereign UK AI processing News Provided By Babel October 07, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.